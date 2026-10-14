Global Music Star Zach Bryan Announces 2027 Young Manhood and Other Donatable Organs Tour

Global music star Zach Bryan today announced the Young Manhood and Other Donatable Organs Tour taking him across North America and Australia in 2027.

Promoted by AEG Presents, Bryan's tour will span 23 shows in 19 stadiums, with support from John Fogerty, Ryan Bingham and The Texas Gentlemen, Vance Joy, Fey Fili, Gabriella Rose, and Emma Ogier on select dates.

Zach Bryan will perform at M&T Bank Stadium on Tuesday, May 18, 2027 with special guests John Fogerty and Fey Fili.

Register now for presale at ZachBryanPresale.com. Artist Presale begins Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 10 a.m. local time, and Local Presale begins Thursday, Oct. 22 at 10 a.m. local time.

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, Oct. 23 at 10 a.m. local time at ZachBryan.com.

Young Manhood and Other Donatable Organs Tour kicks off in North America at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on April 28 with stops including Soldier Field in Chicago, MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, and Highmark Stadium in Buffalo before embarking on the Australian leg with two performances at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Accor Stadium in Sydney, and Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

The certified multi-platinum Bryan recently made history on his With Heaven On Tour, setting the record for the Most Attended Event in Gillette Stadium. The achievement is just one of many set by Bryan, including the first artist to perform at Michigan Stadium, a performance that set the record for Largest Ticketed Concert in U.S. History.

YOUNG MANHOOD AND OTHER DONATABLE ORGANS TOUR

Wednesday, April 28, 2027 - Minneapolis, MN - U.S. Bank Stadium *

Saturday, May 1, 2027 - Indianapolis, IN - Lucas Oil Stadium *

Tuesday, May 4, 2027 - Green Bay, WI - Lambeau Field *

Saturday, May 8, 2027 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field *

Friday, May 14, 2027 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium *

Saturday, May 15, 2027 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium *

Tuesday, May 18, 2027 - Baltimore, MD - M&T Bank Stadium *

Saturday, May 22, 2027 - Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium *

Tuesday, May 25, 2027 - Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field *

Saturday, May 29, 2027 - Atlanta, GA - Mercedes-Benz Stadium *

Wednesday, June 2, 2027 - Buffalo, NY - Highmark Stadium *

Friday, July 16, 2027 - Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium #

Tuesday, July 20, 2027 - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium #

Saturday, July 24, 2027 - Seattle, WA - Lumen Field #

Wednesday, July 28, 2027 - Vancouver, BC - BC Place #

Sunday, August 1, 2027 - Edmonton, AB - Commonwealth Stadium #

Friday, August 6, 2027 - Boise, ID - Albertsons Stadium #

Friday, December 3, 2027 - Melbourne, VIC - Marvel Stadium !

Saturday, December 4, 2027 - Melbourne, VIC - Marvel Stadium !

Friday, December 10, 2027 - Sydney, NSW - Accor Stadium !

Saturday, December 11, 2027 - Sydney, NSW - Accor Stadium !

Friday, December 17, 2027 - Brisbane, QLD - Suncorp Stadium !

Saturday, December 18, 2027 - Brisbane, QLD - Suncorp Stadium !

* John Fogerty and Fey Fili

# Ryan Bingham and The Texas Gentlemen and Gabriella Rose