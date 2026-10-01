First Ever Monster Energy Supercross Race in Baltimore Highlights 2027 Monster Energy SMX World Championship Schedule Reveal

The 2027 Monster Energy SMX World Championship regular season schedule was revealed today, comprised of the 17-race stadium-based Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and the 11-race natural terrain Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing. Highlighting the announcement is Monster Energy Supercross' first-ever visit to Baltimore and M&T Bank Stadium on April 10, 2027, for Round 13, which will end a 44-year absence of the stadium series in the DMV. To commemorate the occasion, an exclusive press conference was held at M&T Bank Stadium to introduce the sport to the local audience, featuring top level SMX racer Benny Bloss alongside Maryland racers Justin Rodbell [Prince Frederick] and Max Sanford [Pasadena].
The last Supercross race held in the DMV was in 1983 from RFK Stadium in Washington D.C., which was won by AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame member David Bailey. The former Axton, Virginia resident went on to win his first premier class championship that season, which sparked one of the most decorated careers in SMX history with four combined championships across Supercross and Pro Motocross and 30 career victories.
While the Supercross discipline will provide a new experience for sports fans in Baltimore, dirt bike racing was a fixture in Charm City for many years when the AMA Arenacross Series made annual visits to CFG Bank Arena in downtown Baltimore. Additionally, the Pro Motocross Championship has been a summer tradition in Southern Maryland since 1989 with the celebrated Budds Creek National from Budds Creek Motocross Park in nearby Mechanicsville each August.
The entire 17-race Supercross schedule will once again visit 16 cities spanning 13 different states from early January to mid-May, from West Coast staples like California, Arizona, and Washington, to Midwest and East Coast stalwarts like Texas, Florida, and Indiana. In addition to Baltimore, the 2027 schedule will also include the sport's first visit to the famed Alamodome in San Antonio. The championship will also make anticipated returns to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.
The 56th season of the Pro Motocross Championship will maintain its iconic slate of celebrated Nationals, featuring the most storied racetracks in all off-road motorcycle racing. Budds Creek will host the penultimate stop of the 11-race campaign, which will consist of 22 grueling motos and will travel to 10 different states over the course of the summer, beginning on Memorial Day weekend and ending the final weekend in August. The journey will feature celebrated traditions like Father's Day weekend at the High Point National in Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania, and Independence Day at the RedBud National in Buchanan, Michigan.
At the conclusion of the regular season, the Monster Energy SMX World Championship Playoffs & Final will host three postseason rounds following Labor Day weekend. Those cities and venues will be announced in January.
On the racetrack, the Supercross campaign will be led by reigning champion Ken Roczen, who will be joined by fellow champions in Jason Anderson, Jett Lawrence, Chase Sexton, and Cooper Webb. This decorated group will be complemented by an impressive contingent of challengers, spearheaded by last season's runner-up Hunter Lawrence, as well as Justin Barcia, Aaron Plessinger, and Malcolm Stewart, all of whom are former Main Event winners. It will also signify the rookie campaign for rising star Haiden Deegan.
The outdoor Pro Motocross campaign will be led by defending champion Hunter Lawrence, who will lead fellow titleholders Jett Lawrence and Sexton against the same elite lineup of championship hopefuls, headlined by Deegan and newly crowned SMX World Champion Jorge Prado.
A cornerstone of Supercross' debut in Baltimore will be the always popular FanFest, a one-of-a-kind immersive behind-the-scenes experience complementing the action inside the stadium. The expansive outside footprint features unprecedented access to the sport's biggest stars with an up-close and intimate view of their racing machines and team rigs. As the name implies, FanFest is a festival for the fans and has become a major part of the Supercross experience where fans can jump back and forth between the paddock and the stadium to also watch practice and qualifying.
WHEN: Saturday, April 10, 2027
- Gates Open / Practice & Qualifying starts at 8:00 AM
- Fan Fest open from 8:00 AM – 2:00 PM
- Opening Ceremonies at 2:30 PM
- Racing starts at 3:00 PM
WHERE: M&T Bank Stadium – 1101 Russell Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
TICKETS: Tickets are available for purchase online at Seetgeek.com.
*Ticket prices subject to change – additional venue/ticketing fees may apply
MEDIA ASSETS:
About Monster Energy SMX World Championship: The Monster Energy SMX World Championship™ is the premier off-road motorcycle racing series in the world that combines the technical precision of stadium racing with the all-out speed and endurance of outdoor racing. Created in 2022, the Monster Energy SMX World Championship Series combines the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and the AMA Pro Motocross Championship into a 28-round regular season that culminates with the season-ending SMX World Championship Playoffs. Visit SuperMotocross.com for more information.
About Feld Motor Sports, Inc.:
Feld Motor Sports, Inc. is the worldwide leader in producing and presenting specialized arena and stadium-based motorsports entertainment. Properties include Monster Jam®, Monster Energy AMA Supercross, and the Monster Energy SMX World Championship. Feld Motor Sports, Inc. is a subsidiary of Feld Entertainment, Inc. Visit monsterjam.com, SupercrossLIVE.com, and feldentertainment.com for more information.
About MX Sports Pro Racing, Inc.:
MX Sports Pro Racing, Inc., manages and produces the world's premier motocross racing series – the Pro Motocross Championship sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing. MX Sports Pro Racing is an industry leader in off-road powersport event production and management, whose mission is to showcase the sport of professional motocross competition at events throughout the United States. Through its various racing properties, partnerships and affiliates, MX Sports Pro Racing, Inc., organizes events for thousands of racing athletes each year and attracts millions of motorsports spectators. Visit MXSportsProRacing.com for more information.
About Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship:
Monster Energy AMA Supercross is the most competitive and highest-profile off-road motorcycle racing championship on the planet. Founded in America and sanctioned by the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) since 1974. Over 17 weeks, Supercross attracts some of the largest and most impressive crowds inside the most recognizable and prestigious stadiums in North America to race in front of nearly one million live fans and broadcast to millions more worldwide. For more information, visit SupercrossLIVE.com.
About Pro Motocross Championship:
The AMA Pro Motocross Championship features the world's fastest outdoor motocross racers, competing aboard homologated bikes from one of seven competing manufacturers on a collection of the roughest, toughest tracks on the planet. Racing takes place each Saturday afternoon, with competition divided into two classes: one for 250cc machines, and one for 450cc machines. MX Sports Pro Racing, the industry leader in off-road powersports event production, manages the AMA Pro Motocross Championship.