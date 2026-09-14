'Ravens Kickoff' Presented by Xfinity

Leading into the Baltimore Ravens' home opener vs. the New Orleans Saints (Sept. 20) at M&T Bank Stadium, the organization will provide opportunities for fans to continue celebrating the start of football season throughout the area.
A schedule of Week 2 events is outlined below, with updates and complete details at BaltimoreRavens.com/Kickoff.
Monday, Sept. 14
White Noise Limited Drops
In celebration of the Ravens' newest uniform combination, White Noise, fans can score exclusive Ravens prizes every hour throughout the day across the Ravens' digital channels. Download the official Ravens App to learn more. Prizes include autographed memorabilia, team merchandise and more.
Friday, Sept. 18 | Purple Friday
98 Rock's Fuel Up (6 – 10 a.m.)
Join 98 Rock's Justin, Scott and Spiegel Morning Radio Show, live from Ryleigh's Oyster Bar (22 W. Padonia Rd., Timonium, MD 21093) on Friday, Sept. 18, from 6 – 10 a.m. Ravens Cheerleaders and mascot Poe will make special appearances from 7 – 8 a.m., getting fans ready for gameday.
RISE Doubleheader Showdown, Presented by Dunkin' (6:15 p.m.)
On Friday, Sept. 18, the Ravens kick off their RISE High School Football Showdown schedule, presented by Dunkin'. This year's first stop at Reservoir High School (11550 Scaggsville Rd., Fulton, MD 20759) includes a doubleheader, featuring girls flag football and boys tackle football, as Atholton High School battles Reservoir in the Showdown opener.
Join Ravens Cheerleaders and mascot Poe as they support local youth football games all season. For a full schedule of RISE events, visit BaltimoreRavens.com/RISE.
Miller Rallies, Presented by Miller Lite
Celebrate with the Flock on Friday evening at the Ravens' Miller Rallies, presented by Miller Lite. Fans can meet mascot Poe and Ravens Cheerleaders, as they prepare for the home opener. Join this week's Anne Arundel Caravan at:
- 7 – 7:45 p.m. | Twain's Tavern | 8359 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd., Pasadena, MD 21122
- 8 – 8:45 p.m. | The Office Bar & Grill | 2801 Mountain Rd., Pasadena, MD 21122