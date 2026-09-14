'Ravens Kickoff' Presented by Xfinity

Monday, Sept. 14

White Noise Limited Drops

In celebration of the Ravens' newest uniform combination, White Noise, fans can score exclusive Ravens prizes every hour throughout the day across the Ravens' digital channels. Download the official Ravens App to learn more. Prizes include autographed memorabilia, team merchandise and more.

Friday, Sept. 18 | Purple Friday

98 Rock's Fuel Up (6 – 10 a.m.)

Join 98 Rock's Justin, Scott and Spiegel Morning Radio Show, live from Ryleigh's Oyster Bar (22 W. Padonia Rd., Timonium, MD 21093) on Friday, Sept. 18, from 6 – 10 a.m. Ravens Cheerleaders and mascot Poe will make special appearances from 7 – 8 a.m., getting fans ready for gameday.

RISE Doubleheader Showdown, Presented by Dunkin' (6:15 p.m.)

On Friday, Sept. 18, the Ravens kick off their RISE High School Football Showdown schedule, presented by Dunkin'. This year's first stop at Reservoir High School (11550 Scaggsville Rd., Fulton, MD 20759) includes a doubleheader, featuring girls flag football and boys tackle football, as Atholton High School battles Reservoir in the Showdown opener.

Join Ravens Cheerleaders and mascot Poe as they support local youth football games all season. For a full schedule of RISE events, visit BaltimoreRavens.com/RISE.

Miller Rallies, Presented by Miller Lite