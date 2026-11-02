Ravens Grades & Snap Counts vs. Bills

The Ravens' 36-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills was a gut punch after Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley both went down with injuries.

While the final score may not show it, the Ravens' defense played with an edge, led by inside linebacker Roquan Smith.

Smith received a 91.1 grade from Pro Football Focus (PFF), the highest on the team and the second-highest mark among all NFL linebackers in Week 8. Smith had a team-high 11 tackles and two passes defensed.

"[It's a] very unforgiving game, and you can't control the circumstances, but all you can do is control your response," Smith said after the game. "I think that's how you should live life, and I think that should echo over into the game of football."