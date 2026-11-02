Ravens Grades & Snap Counts vs. Bills

The Ravens' 36-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills was a gut punch after Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley both went down with injuries.
While the final score may not show it, the Ravens' defense played with an edge, led by inside linebacker Roquan Smith.
Smith received a 91.1 grade from Pro Football Focus (PFF), the highest on the team and the second-highest mark among all NFL linebackers in Week 8. Smith had a team-high 11 tackles and two passes defensed.
"[It's a] very unforgiving game, and you can't control the circumstances, but all you can do is control your response," Smith said after the game. "I think that's how you should live life, and I think that should echo over into the game of football."
Here are other takeaways from the PFF grades and snap counts in the Ravens' loss to the Bills:
- The Ravens defense played a whopping 82 snaps. Kyle Hamilton played 77 of them, but the Ravens rotated their cornerbacks more than in previous weeks. Chidobe Awuzie played 43 snaps after taking just seven over the previous three games. Part of that was because Nate Wiggins left the game in the second half to be evaluated for a concussion, but Awuzie was already seeing more snaps. He finished with the Ravens' second-highest defensive grade (81.2) behind Smith.
- Rookie outside linebacker Zion Young played a season-high 35 snaps and registered his second-highest grade of the season (71.8).
- Rookie tight end Josh Cuevas got the Ravens' highest offensive grade, though it came on just 13 snaps. Cuevas made a nice grab on Joe Fagnano's first pass of the game down the sideline.
- Right tackle Roger Rosengarten had a tough rep on the Ravens' first offensive play, which led to Jackson's thumb injury. However, he still was Baltimore's highest-graded offensive lineman at 72.6 because of a 79.1 run blocking grade.
- All of the Ravens' starting offensive linemen except left tackle Ronnie Stanley had pass blocking grades below 62. According to PFF, the Ravens yielded 15 total pressures.
- Per Next Gen Stats, Bills pass rusher Greg Rousseau recorded a team-high six pressures and a sack against the Ravens, including five pressures against Rosengarten.