Late for Work: Pundit Says Ravens Need Establish a Pass-Rush Partner for Trey Hendrickson

Outside linebacker Trey Hendrickson had a strong performance in his return Sunday against the Cleveland Browns after missing two games following a finger procedure, but a pundit says he needs more help.

Hendrickson finished with eight pressures and a sack on 26 pass rush matchups against rookie left tackle Spencer Fano, per Next Gen Stats. For the season, Hendrickson has the highest pressure rate (22.7%) among the league's top pass rushers, according to The Baltimore Banner’s Jonas Shaffer.

However, Shaffer noted that while Hendrickson has dominated as a right-side pass rusher, he didn't win any of his four pass rush reps from the left side on Sunday. The lopsided splits have carried over from Hendrickson's time with the Bengals.

"Since 2021, Hendrickson's first Pro Bowl season in Cincinnati, he has 59 sacks as a right-sided pass rusher, according to Sports Info Solutions, and none as a left," Shaffer wrote.

With Hendrickson entrenched as a force on the right side, Shaffer said the Ravens are still looking for a running mate for the four-time Pro Bowler.

"Compounding that problem: The Ravens' second-most-talented edge rusher, outside linebacker Mike Green, has also been more effective on the right side of the line this season," Shaffer wrote. "Green's best flashes in the Ravens' Week 4 win over the Tennessee Titans and Week 5 win over the Atlanta Falcons came in Hendrickson's customary spot. With Hendrickson sidelined by his finger injury, Green had six total pressures, including a sack, in 42 pass rush snaps (14.3% pressure rate) as a right-sided rusher in those two games. Compare that to his 40 pass rush snaps this season as a left-sided rusher, where Green has just three pressures and no sacks (7.5% pressure rate).

"Outside linebacker Tavius Robinson, who usually starts opposite Hendrickson and lines up inside in some personnel groupings, has a team-high 3.5 sacks this season. But on a snap-to-snap basis, his pass rush production has been unremarkable; Robinson has just 11 pressures and an 8.7% pressure rate as a left-sided rusher, according to SIS, one of the league's lowest such marks among qualifying players."

Robinson didn't practice Wednesday because of a pectoral injury, a rare absence for the physical edge setter.

Shaffer said that despite Green having more success from the right side this season, there's reason to believe he can balance out the Ravens' front.