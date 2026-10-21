Mailbag: What's Lamar Jackson's Timeline for Return?

Mink: Lamar Jackson has now missed two-and-a-half games because of his ankle injury. The short answer is I don't know when he'll be back, but I'll add some context.

Of course, everybody wants Jackson back on the field as soon as possible. The Ravens offense isn't the same without him, and with a critical game against the AFC North rival Cincinnati Bengals up next, his return looms large.

However, it's also important to have a healthy Jackson. I'm no doctor, but Jackson's ankle injury looked painful. Jackson himself confirmed as much.

Injuries take time to heal, and it can be difficult to predict how quickly that happens. What may seem day-to-day can turn into week-to-week.

Head Coach Jesse Minter said Jackson is "working his tail off to get back." As difficult as it is, I think we all need to try to be patient as his recovery continues.