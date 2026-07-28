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Everything You Need to Know About Ravens Training Camp

Jul 28, 2026 at 02:17 PM
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Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

RB Derrick Henry (right)
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
RB Derrick Henry (right)

The Ravens will take the field on Wednesday for their first training camp practice of 2026.

Here's what you need to know:

Location

The Ravens will hold 12 open practices at the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills starting July 29, hosting approximately 2,000 fans per day. Passes to open practices are sold out; however, there is a waitlist for fans., Click here for more information for fans attending camp.

University of Maryland Practice, Saturday Aug. 1

The Ravens will hold an 11 a.m. training camp practice at the University of Maryland on Saturday, Aug. 1. All tickets for that practice have been claimed and there is another waitlist.

The event marks a milestone as the first-ever NFL practice held at SECU Stadium, home of the Maryland Terrapins' football program. It also represents the Ravens' inaugural fan engagement event in Prince George's County, further strengthening the team's connection to communities throughout Maryland.

Joint Practices

Baltimore will participate in joint practices with the Minnesota Vikings (Aug. 19-20) in Minnesota, and with the Washington Commanders (Aug. 26) at the Under Armour Performance Center. This is when the starters, many of whom won't play during the preseason, will see the heaviest summer action against another team.

Top Practice Matchups

OLB Trey Hendrickson vs. LT Ronnie Stanley

Outside linebacker Trey Hendrickson, acquired during free agency, will test his moves against veteran left tackle Ronnie Stanley. Hendrickson led the NFL in sacks with 17.5 in 2024, and the Ravens are counting on him and second year outside linebacker Mike Green to help rejuvenate the pass rush.

S Jaylinn Hawkins vs. Ravens receivers

Versatile safety Jaylinn Hawkins, also acquired in free agency, will add his playmaking skills to the safety rotation that features All-Pro Kyle Hamilton and promising sophomore Malaki Starks. One-on-one drills featuring wide receivers and tight ends running routes against defensive backs provide some of the best camp highlights.

G Vega Ioane vs. DT Travis Jones

The intensity will increase on days when the players wear pads. Padded practices give the offensive line and defensive front seven a chance to play with more physicality. Those padded reps will be particularly important for first-round pick Vega Ioane, who's expected to be the starting right guard from Day 1. Ioane will look to improve his technique daily as he prepares to pass protect for Lamar Jackson and open running lanes for Derrick Henry.

Five Players to Watch

QB Lamar Jackson

Healthy and enthused about Doyle's offensive scheme, Jackson looks poised for one of his best seasons. But before the talk about winning another MVP or reaching the Super Bowl ramps up, Jackson is focusing on the details. He wants to master the new offense and build a rapport with all the new targets he'll be throwing to. Jackson wants to feel better by Week 1 than he does now, and training camp can help lay that foundation.

DT Nnamdi Madubuike

It remains to be seen when Madubuike will return to action after last year's season-ending neck injury that required surgery. However, his return appears to be trending in the right direction, even though he's starting camp on the active PUP list. Madubuike is a two-time Pro Bowler who commands double teams and strengthens the pass rush and run defense. The Ravens hope this season restores Madubuike's place as a cornerstone of their defense.

OLB Zion Young

He was a second-round pick, but the Ravens believe he has first-round talent. Young is a physical player with a high motor, so the padded and joint practices are where he should do his most impressive work. If Young can be an impact rookie as a run defender and pass rusher, the Ravens' defense will be better for it.

TE Mark Andrews

The Ravens' all-time leader in receptions, receiving yards and touchdown catches is all about accepting challenges. The departures of Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar in free agency leaves Andrews as the unquestioned backbone of the tight end group entering his ninth season at age 30. Andrews sets a high bar with his daily intensity, and he'll be setting an example for rookie tight ends Matt Hibner and Josh Cuevas to follow.

ILB Roquan Smith

Smith will be like a coach on the field as Minter installs the defensive system, communicating with teammates and setting the tone for the unit's intensity. Smith wants this to be a landmark season for himself and for the Ravens, and training camp will help set that tone.

10 Players to Watch at Ravens Training Camp

Here's who we'll be keeping an eye on at Ravens training camp.

Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

QB Lamar Jackson: Jackson is always the center of attention and he'll be even moreso with the Ravens installing a new scheme under first-year Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle. Jackson loved his first taste of the offense during spring practices, and his task during training camp will be to become a smooth operator of all the details within it.
1 / 10

QB Lamar Jackson: Jackson is always the center of attention and he'll be even moreso with the Ravens installing a new scheme under first-year Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle. Jackson loved his first taste of the offense during spring practices, and his task during training camp will be to become a smooth operator of all the details within it.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Rashod Bateman: Bateman, who the Ravens are counting on to have a bounce back season, wasn't on the field much during spring practices. It will be interesting to see if Doyle's offense could unlock a new chapter for Baltimore's No. 2 receiver.
2 / 10

WR Rashod Bateman: Bateman, who the Ravens are counting on to have a bounce back season, wasn't on the field much during spring practices. It will be interesting to see if Doyle's offense could unlock a new chapter for Baltimore's No. 2 receiver.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
OLB Mike Green: Defensive Coordinator Anthony Weaver believes Green is capable of a double-digit sack season after he built a strong foundation as a rookie. A strong training camp could be a springboard for the second-year pass rusher.
3 / 10

OLB Mike Green: Defensive Coordinator Anthony Weaver believes Green is capable of a double-digit sack season after he built a strong foundation as a rookie. A strong training camp could be a springboard for the second-year pass rusher.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
TE Matt Hibner: The Ravens lost pass-catching tight end Isaiah Likely in free agency and are counting on Hibner and/or fellow rookie tight end Josh Cuevas to pick up some of the slack. The Ravens traded up into the fourth round to get Hibner, who they see as an athletic, well-rounded weapon. Training camp will determine how much of a role he may have in the offense.
4 / 10

TE Matt Hibner: The Ravens lost pass-catching tight end Isaiah Likely in free agency and are counting on Hibner and/or fellow rookie tight end Josh Cuevas to pick up some of the slack. The Ravens traded up into the fourth round to get Hibner, who they see as an athletic, well-rounded weapon. Training camp will determine how much of a role he may have in the offense.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
G Vega Ioane: The first-round rookie plugged into the starting right guard spot without blinking an eye this spring. Now the pads come on, which will allow Ioane to show off his physicality and further establish himself as an immediate difference-maker on the interior of the offensive line.
5 / 10

G Vega Ioane: The first-round rookie plugged into the starting right guard spot without blinking an eye this spring. Now the pads come on, which will allow Ioane to show off his physicality and further establish himself as an immediate difference-maker on the interior of the offensive line.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Ja'Kobi Lane: The Ravens need a wide receiver to step up, and Lane has some intriguing qualities as a big-bodied target with a huge wingspan. If Lane stacks consistent practices, he'll be somebody that Baltimore will find a role for.
6 / 10

WR Ja'Kobi Lane: The Ravens need a wide receiver to step up, and Lane has some intriguing qualities as a big-bodied target with a huge wingspan. If Lane stacks consistent practices, he'll be somebody that Baltimore will find a role for.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Devontez Walker: Walker is in a similar situation as Lane except he has more experience. Heading into his third season, Walker is eager to show the Ravens coaches that they need to keep him on the field. Walker is a dynamic speedster who could win the No. 3 receiver spot.
7 / 10

WR Devontez Walker: Walker is in a similar situation as Lane except he has more experience. Heading into his third season, Walker is eager to show the Ravens coaches that they need to keep him on the field. Walker is a dynamic speedster who could win the No. 3 receiver spot.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
ILB Trenton Simpson: While Teddye Buchanan is coming back from a season-ending knee injury, Simpson has a chance to reestablish himself as a starter or a key part of the defense even after Buchanan returns. It's a key fourth season for the versatile linebacker.
8 / 10

ILB Trenton Simpson: While Teddye Buchanan is coming back from a season-ending knee injury, Simpson has a chance to reestablish himself as a starter or a key part of the defense even after Buchanan returns. It's a key fourth season for the versatile linebacker.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
C Ethan Pocic: Pocic is the frontrunner to win the starting center job after signing just days before training camp. Still, the veteran needs to show he's healthy and mobile again after tearing his Achilles in December, and he needs to build familiarity with the Ravens' offense, his offensive line teammates, and Jackson.
9 / 10

C Ethan Pocic: Pocic is the frontrunner to win the starting center job after signing just days before training camp. Still, the veteran needs to show he's healthy and mobile again after tearing his Achilles in December, and he needs to build familiarity with the Ravens' offense, his offensive line teammates, and Jackson.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
OLB Zion Young: The Ravens signed Trey Hendrickson and have two other young outside linebackers who will see extensive snaps in Tavius Robinson and Green. For Young to elbow is way into being a significant part of the rotation, he needs to have a strong training camp. Putting on the pads should boost the physical rookie's stock.
10 / 10

OLB Zion Young: The Ravens signed Trey Hendrickson and have two other young outside linebackers who will see extensive snaps in Tavius Robinson and Green. For Young to elbow is way into being a significant part of the rotation, he needs to have a strong training camp. Putting on the pads should boost the physical rookie's stock.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
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Three Storylines to Watch

Which young pass catchers will shine during training camp?

Two rookie wide receivers are in the mix, Ja'Kobi Lane and Elijah Sarratt, along with young wideouts in Devontez Walker and LaJohntay Wester. Hibner and Cuevas are also vying for roles. Zay Flowers is a two-time Pro Bowler at the peak of his game, and he's Jackson's No. 1 target. But what's the pecking order after Flowers? This camp will help decide that.

Who will be named the starting center?

The Ravens signed veteran Ethan Pocic to compete with Danny Pinter, Jovaughn Gwyn and Corey Bullock, but the competition isn't over. Center is one of the few starting jobs up for grabs, making it at intriguing battle to watch.

Will the Ravens get through Head Coach Jesse Minter's first training camp with few injuries?

The Ravens will begin camp in relatively good health and want to start the regular season as close to full strength as possible. All NFL teams walk a fine line during the summer between working hard and doing whatever they can to avoid injuries. Baltimore has a strong roster and high expectations for the 2026 season. There will be growing pains as the team learns new schemes under a new coaching staff, but the healthier the Ravens are entering Week 1, the better their chances for success.

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