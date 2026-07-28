Everything You Need to Know About Ravens Training Camp

The Ravens will take the field on Wednesday for their first training camp practice of 2026.
Here's what you need to know:
Location
The Ravens will hold 12 open practices at the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills starting July 29, hosting approximately 2,000 fans per day. Passes to open practices are sold out; however, there is a waitlist for fans., Click here for more information for fans attending camp.
University of Maryland Practice, Saturday Aug. 1
The Ravens will hold an 11 a.m. training camp practice at the University of Maryland on Saturday, Aug. 1. All tickets for that practice have been claimed and there is another waitlist.
The event marks a milestone as the first-ever NFL practice held at SECU Stadium, home of the Maryland Terrapins' football program. It also represents the Ravens' inaugural fan engagement event in Prince George's County, further strengthening the team's connection to communities throughout Maryland.
Joint Practices
Baltimore will participate in joint practices with the Minnesota Vikings (Aug. 19-20) in Minnesota, and with the Washington Commanders (Aug. 26) at the Under Armour Performance Center. This is when the starters, many of whom won't play during the preseason, will see the heaviest summer action against another team.
Top Practice Matchups
OLB Trey Hendrickson vs. LT Ronnie Stanley
Outside linebacker Trey Hendrickson, acquired during free agency, will test his moves against veteran left tackle Ronnie Stanley. Hendrickson led the NFL in sacks with 17.5 in 2024, and the Ravens are counting on him and second year outside linebacker Mike Green to help rejuvenate the pass rush.
S Jaylinn Hawkins vs. Ravens receivers
Versatile safety Jaylinn Hawkins, also acquired in free agency, will add his playmaking skills to the safety rotation that features All-Pro Kyle Hamilton and promising sophomore Malaki Starks. One-on-one drills featuring wide receivers and tight ends running routes against defensive backs provide some of the best camp highlights.
G Vega Ioane vs. DT Travis Jones
The intensity will increase on days when the players wear pads. Padded practices give the offensive line and defensive front seven a chance to play with more physicality. Those padded reps will be particularly important for first-round pick Vega Ioane, who's expected to be the starting right guard from Day 1. Ioane will look to improve his technique daily as he prepares to pass protect for Lamar Jackson and open running lanes for Derrick Henry.
Five Players to Watch
QB Lamar Jackson
Healthy and enthused about Doyle's offensive scheme, Jackson looks poised for one of his best seasons. But before the talk about winning another MVP or reaching the Super Bowl ramps up, Jackson is focusing on the details. He wants to master the new offense and build a rapport with all the new targets he'll be throwing to. Jackson wants to feel better by Week 1 than he does now, and training camp can help lay that foundation.
DT Nnamdi Madubuike
It remains to be seen when Madubuike will return to action after last year's season-ending neck injury that required surgery. However, his return appears to be trending in the right direction, even though he's starting camp on the active PUP list. Madubuike is a two-time Pro Bowler who commands double teams and strengthens the pass rush and run defense. The Ravens hope this season restores Madubuike's place as a cornerstone of their defense.
OLB Zion Young
He was a second-round pick, but the Ravens believe he has first-round talent. Young is a physical player with a high motor, so the padded and joint practices are where he should do his most impressive work. If Young can be an impact rookie as a run defender and pass rusher, the Ravens' defense will be better for it.
TE Mark Andrews
The Ravens' all-time leader in receptions, receiving yards and touchdown catches is all about accepting challenges. The departures of Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar in free agency leaves Andrews as the unquestioned backbone of the tight end group entering his ninth season at age 30. Andrews sets a high bar with his daily intensity, and he'll be setting an example for rookie tight ends Matt Hibner and Josh Cuevas to follow.
ILB Roquan Smith
Smith will be like a coach on the field as Minter installs the defensive system, communicating with teammates and setting the tone for the unit's intensity. Smith wants this to be a landmark season for himself and for the Ravens, and training camp will help set that tone.
Here's who we'll be keeping an eye on at Ravens training camp.
Three Storylines to Watch
Which young pass catchers will shine during training camp?
Two rookie wide receivers are in the mix, Ja'Kobi Lane and Elijah Sarratt, along with young wideouts in Devontez Walker and LaJohntay Wester. Hibner and Cuevas are also vying for roles. Zay Flowers is a two-time Pro Bowler at the peak of his game, and he's Jackson's No. 1 target. But what's the pecking order after Flowers? This camp will help decide that.
Who will be named the starting center?
The Ravens signed veteran Ethan Pocic to compete with Danny Pinter, Jovaughn Gwyn and Corey Bullock, but the competition isn't over. Center is one of the few starting jobs up for grabs, making it at intriguing battle to watch.
Will the Ravens get through Head Coach Jesse Minter's first training camp with few injuries?
The Ravens will begin camp in relatively good health and want to start the regular season as close to full strength as possible. All NFL teams walk a fine line during the summer between working hard and doing whatever they can to avoid injuries. Baltimore has a strong roster and high expectations for the 2026 season. There will be growing pains as the team learns new schemes under a new coaching staff, but the healthier the Ravens are entering Week 1, the better their chances for success.