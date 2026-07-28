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News & Notes: Nnamdi Madubuike's Teammates Hopeful to Get 'Beast' Back on Defensive Line

Jul 28, 2026 at 05:05 PM
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Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

DL Nnamdi Madubuike
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
DL Nnamdi Madubuike

Nnamdi Madubuike's teammates hope they'll be celebrating his presence at practice soon.

As the Ravens prepared for Wednesday's first training camp practice, Madubuike was a topic of conversation amid optimism about his possible return in the near future. Madubuike has not played or practiced with the team since Week 2 of the 2025 season after suffering a neck injury that required surgery.

Tight end Mark Andrews was asked what it would feel like to see Madubuike back on the field.

"It'd be incredible," Andrews said. "That's my guy. He's just such a beast, an incredible person on and off the field. I just know how badly he wants it, how much playing here means to him. Love the guy to death and excited for him."

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley has been impressed by Madubuike's perseverance throughout his ordeal.

"He's handled the situation great," Stanley said. "He's done everything he could to try to help the team, be back on the field. I see him out there every day working. It would mean a lot for the team. He's our defensive leader on that line. The trenches is where it all starts. People look to him for leadership."

Outside linebacker Tavius Robinson said teammates have been inspired by Madubuike's positive outlook.

"Injuries are never easy," Robinson said. "To see him be in here grinding, getting better every day, still coming in with a smile on his face while he was going through that was good to see. Definitely exciting for him. Glad he's on the right track for sure."

Trey Hendrickson Has Made a Strong Impression

With 81 career sacks in nine seasons, Trey Hendrickson had an impressive resume when he signed with Baltimore during free agency. He spent the past five seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, and the Ravens already knew how good he was after facing him twice per season in the AFC North.

Now, the Ravens know how hard Hendrickson works. A regular participant in OTAs and minicamps, Hendrickson enters training camp with even more respect from his new teammates.

"Trey's honestly one of the hardest workers I've been around," Robinson said. "He's been here since the first voluntary workout and he was here all summer. The past six weeks he's just been grinding, getting after it. With the career he's had, he doesn't have to be at anything that's not mandatory, and he's been here since Day 1."

Stanley can't wait for his one-on-one battles against Hendrickson during padded practices. They'll work on their craft all week, then try to dominate whoever they face on Sunday.

"We're only going to make each other better," Stanley said. "At the same time, I feel like we have a great relationship to where we enjoy the process together.

Stanley Is Excited About the Remade Offensive Line

The Ravens addressed the middle of their offensive line during the offseason, signing free agents John Simpson, Ethan Pocic and Danny Pinter while drafting Vega Ioane. Pocic and Pinter are competing with Jovaughn Gwyn and Corey Bullock to start at center. Simpson is penciled in as the starting left guard in his second stint with Baltimore, while first-round pick Ioane is expected to start at right guard.

When asked about Simpson, Stanley's face lit up. They played next to each other in 2023, when the Ravens finished 13-4 and advanced to the AFC Championship game. After the season, Simpson signed with the New York Jets. Stanley is happy they've reunited.

"John's a great player, great guy," Stanley said. "He brings his energy to the room every day. He's always in an upbeat mood, doesn't matter what time it is."

New Offensive Line Coach Dwayne Ledford has also impressed Stanley, and Head Coach Jesse Minter said on the "The Lounge" podcast that the offensive line is often a barometer for how a team performs.

Stanley doesn't disagree.

"I truly believe the same thing," Stanley said. "A lot of the team, whether they know it not, they look to the offensive line for encouragement, leadership. For a head coach to embody that same mentality, especially a defensive head coach, I think says a lot to his understanding of the game within the game."

Two Former Ravens Are Among Four 2026 Bill Walsh Coaching Fellows

Two former Ravens, linebacker Pernell McPhee and safety Haruki Nakamura, will work with the coaching staff during training camp as 2026 Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellows. They will be joined by coaching fellows Lavert Hill and Brandon Cuevas.

For over 30 years, the league-wide fellowship program has helped coaches gain exposure to NFL training camps and offseason workout programs.

McPhee spent two years (2024-2025) on Michigan's coaching staff. A fifth-round pick for the Ravens in 2011, McPhee played his first four seasons with Baltimore, then returned for the final three years of his career (2019-2021). He was a member of their 2012 Super Bowl championship team and also played with the Chicago Bears (2015-2017) and Washington (2018).

Nakamura was a sixth-round pick for the Ravens in 2008 and spent four seasons with them as a backup safety and key special teams player. He signed with the Carolina Panthers in 2012 where he spent his final NFL season.

Hill was an All-Big 10 cornerback at Michigan in 2019, while Cuevas has coached at Princeton and Lehigh.

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