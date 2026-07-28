News & Notes: Nnamdi Madubuike's Teammates Hopeful to Get 'Beast' Back on Defensive Line

Nnamdi Madubuike's teammates hope they'll be celebrating his presence at practice soon.

As the Ravens prepared for Wednesday's first training camp practice, Madubuike was a topic of conversation amid optimism about his possible return in the near future. Madubuike has not played or practiced with the team since Week 2 of the 2025 season after suffering a neck injury that required surgery.

Tight end Mark Andrews was asked what it would feel like to see Madubuike back on the field.

"It'd be incredible," Andrews said. "That's my guy. He's just such a beast, an incredible person on and off the field. I just know how badly he wants it, how much playing here means to him. Love the guy to death and excited for him."

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley has been impressed by Madubuike's perseverance throughout his ordeal.

"He's handled the situation great," Stanley said. "He's done everything he could to try to help the team, be back on the field. I see him out there every day working. It would mean a lot for the team. He's our defensive leader on that line. The trenches is where it all starts. People look to him for leadership."

Outside linebacker Tavius Robinson said teammates have been inspired by Madubuike's positive outlook.