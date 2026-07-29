Nnamdi Madubuike Passes Physical, Returns to Practice Field

The Ravens' biggest question was answered on the first day of training camp. Nnamdi Madubuike passed his physical, came off the physically unable to perform list, and returned to the practice field.
It's great news for Baltimore, as Madubuike is one of the league's top defensive linemen as a two-time Pro Bowler who leads the Ravens' interior pass rush.
Madubuike has been sidelined since Week 2 of last season due to a neck injury that ultimately required surgery. Since then, there have been questions about when and if he would return.
Madubuike was still limited at Wednesday's practice. After going through team stretches and warm-up, he broke off from the rest of the team and worked with Ravens Director of Strength & Conditioning Scott Elliott.
Head Coach Jesse Minter said the Ravens will take their time working him back into action.
"I think that is our job to protect the player and look out for the player. We'll try to do that to the best of our ability," Minter said.
"It's still a process to get ready to play football. That's something we're going to work through over these next couple weeks. I think everybody has a good feeling about where he's at and where it's headed. But again, with these things, there's a timeline involved."
Regardless, it's an encouraging boost for Baltimore's defense. With Madubuike, Travis Jones and Calais Campbell as the projected starters, the Ravens have a fearsome trio up front.
Madubuike had a dominant 2023 season in which he led all NFL defensive linemen with 13 sacks. He posted 6.5 the following season and got off to a strong start last year with two sacks in his first two games. His absence had a ripple effect on the rest of the defense.
"He's one of the most talented at his position in the league," safety Kyle Hamilton said. "I don't think it takes a genius to realize that we'll get better when he's on the field."
Even off the field, Hamilton said Madubuike's "vibrant" personality lifts the team. After nearly 11 months of uncertainty, the Ravens finally have some clarity.
"It's great to have him back on the defensive line," quarterback Lamar Jackson said. "He'll help our secondary out. It's phenomenal. We needed him. Thank God he's back."