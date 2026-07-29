Nnamdi Madubuike Passes Physical, Returns to Practice Field

The Ravens' biggest question was answered on the first day of training camp. Nnamdi Madubuike passed his physical, came off the physically unable to perform list, and returned to the practice field.

It's great news for Baltimore, as Madubuike is one of the league's top defensive linemen as a two-time Pro Bowler who leads the Ravens' interior pass rush.

Madubuike has been sidelined since Week 2 of last season due to a neck injury that ultimately required surgery. Since then, there have been questions about when and if he would return.

Madubuike was still limited at Wednesday's practice. After going through team stretches and warm-up, he broke off from the rest of the team and worked with Ravens Director of Strength & Conditioning Scott Elliott.

Head Coach Jesse Minter said the Ravens will take their time working him back into action.

"I think that is our job to protect the player and look out for the player. We'll try to do that to the best of our ability," Minter said.