Late for Work 5/11: Should Ravens Be Content With Young Wide Receivers?

Pundit Says Lamar Jackson Is Easy to Root For

With his electric playmaking skills and affable personality, Jackson is an easy player to root for —unless he's playing against your team, of course.

NFL.com columnist Jim Trotter named one person on every team to root for, and Jackson was his choice for the Ravens.

"I don't hide the fact that I am a fan of Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson—- the player and the person," Trotter wrote. "The poise and grace he showed during his draft night back in April of 2018, when he plummeted to the bottom of the first round, remains an indelible memory. The camera kept focusing on him and his mom in an increasingly empty green room, the two of them leaning against each other, shoulder to shoulder, while seated, heads down, tension rising. It was debatable who was more uncomfortable in that moment: Jackson or the national television audience. Once the fall was over, once Baltimore traded back into the first round and selected him with the final pick of Day 1, Jackson chose to look ahead, not back.