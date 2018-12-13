 Skip to main content
The Caw: Even as Backup, Joe Flacco Gave His Offensive Linemen a Sweet Christmas Gift

Dec 13, 2018 at 02:40 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

121318_theCaw-FlaccoGift

Even as the Ravens' backup quarterback, Joe Flacco is still Baltimore's starting Santa.

On Thursday morning, every one of the Ravens' offensive linemen arrived to find restaurant-grade slushy machines in front of their locker, courtesy of Flacco.

The machines cost about $2,000 each and Flacco even tossed in some pricey accessories.

Last year, Flacco had Traeger smokers delivered to the offensive linemen's houses, so he stayed on theme by appealing to their stomachs. The year before that, he gave them virtual reality headsets.

Center Matt Skura said he used his smoker countless times last offseason. "Every time I opened it, I was like, 'Thanks, Joe!'" he said.

"We're all going to have fun in the offseason setting these up, getting different drinks made. It's definitely different. Joe always has really good ideas, thinking about things he would probably want but we would too."

It was a nice gesture for Flacco, especially given the fact that his offensive linemen only blocked for him for nine games as the starter. Of course, Flacco probably ordered them all a while ago, but the delivery the day after he was officially named the backup makes it even better.

Now the question remains … will Lamar Jackson have something under the tree for the linemen too?

"We'll have to discuss it with Marshal [Yanda] and see what he says. We might have to double up on gifts this year and make Lamar pitch in," Skura said with a laugh

"Nah, Lamar's a rookie," reserve guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor added. "Hey, I'm just grateful for whatever. I love both of them."

I told Jackson he's going to have to step up his gift game now.

"Hey, I was pick 32," he said with a laugh.

