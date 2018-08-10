The Caw: John Harbaugh Loves 'The Office,' Breaks Out Quote at Press Conference

During our recent podcast episode with John and Jack Harbaugh on “The Lounge,” I asked Harbaugh to name his favorite guilty-pleasure TV show. He pointed to "The Office."

"I kind of like 'The Office,'" he said. "It's strong. It holds up [to the test of time]."

Jack said his favorite show is "Blue Bloods," starring Tom Selleck as New York Police Commissioner Frank Reagan.

"Every show, there's five or six things he says in there that you could actually use for a pregame talk," Jack said.