The Caw: John Harbaugh Loves 'The Office,' Breaks Out Quote at Press Conference

John Harbaugh is a history buff, but he knows his pop culture references too.
After Thursday night's win over the Los Angeles Rams, Harbaugh was asked about the Ravens' good fortune regarding the lack of injuries this preseason.
Harbaugh's eyes grew wide and he jokingly peered down at the reporter.
"Well, I think we should just leave that alone, you know?" Harbaugh said. "Not that we're superstitious. The old saying [by] Michael Scott … 'I'm not superstitious. But I am a little stitious.'"
Let's see them back to back …
During our recent podcast episode with John and Jack Harbaugh on “The Lounge,” I asked Harbaugh to name his favorite guilty-pleasure TV show. He pointed to "The Office."
"I kind of like 'The Office,'" he said. "It's strong. It holds up [to the test of time]."
Jack said his favorite show is "Blue Bloods," starring Tom Selleck as New York Police Commissioner Frank Reagan.
"Every show, there's five or six things he says in there that you could actually use for a pregame talk," Jack said.
"Could you send me some of those?" John replied with a laugh. "I'm not getting them from 'The Office,' I can tell you that."