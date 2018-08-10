The Caw: John Harbaugh Loves 'The Office,' Breaks Out Quote at Press Conference

Aug 10, 2018 at 03:35 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

081218_Caw_Office

John Harbaugh is a history buff, but he knows his pop culture references too.

After Thursday night's win over the Los Angeles Rams, Harbaugh was asked about the Ravens' good fortune regarding the lack of injuries this preseason.

Harbaugh's eyes grew wide and he jokingly peered down at the reporter.

"Well, I think we should just leave that alone, you know?" Harbaugh said. "Not that we're superstitious. The old saying [by] Michael Scott … 'I'm not superstitious. But I am a little stitious.'"

Let's see them back to back …

During our recent podcast episode with John and Jack Harbaugh on “The Lounge,” I asked Harbaugh to name his favorite guilty-pleasure TV show. He pointed to "The Office."

"I kind of like 'The Office,'" he said. "It's strong. It holds up [to the test of time]."

Jack said his favorite show is "Blue Bloods," starring Tom Selleck as New York Police Commissioner Frank Reagan.

"Every show, there's five or six things he says in there that you could actually use for a pregame talk," Jack said.

"Could you send me some of those?" John replied with a laugh. "I'm not getting them from 'The Office,' I can tell you that."

Related Content

news

The Caw: Lamar Jackson Reacts to His Low Madden Rating

The Ravens' dynamic quarterback got just a 76-overall rating, tied for 24th among NFL quarterbacks. EA Sports has questions about his throwing accuracy.
news

The Caw: Recapping Lamar Jackson's Performance on 'Celebrity Family Feud'

The Ravens quarterback got one of the top answers but got tripped up on some (unfair) technicalities.
news

The Caw: Earl Thomas Makes Good on His Jersey Swap Payment

Marlon Humphrey posted a video on Instagram thanking Earl Thomas for his generous donation to his mom's track program.
news

The Caw: Anthony Levine Buys His Mom a House

The veteran Ravens safety wanted to give back to his mother, who sacrificed greatly during his youth.
news

The Caw: Hayden Hurst Needs Your Help Finding #TheOneThatGotAway

The Ravens tight end is hoping Twitter can help him track down a woman he found attractive on his flight back to Baltimore.
news

The Caw: Justin Bethel Finds His Rhythm as a Jazz Drummer

When Ravens newcomer Justin Bethel isn't making plays on special teams, you can find him making music.
news

The Caw: No. 29 Goes to Earl Thomas or Marlon Humphrey?

There are going to be some interesting negotiations when it comes to jersey numbers this year. Mark Ingram has also worn Jimmy Smith's No. 22.
news

The Caw: Stadium Performance by Baltimore's Famous Drummers Featured on 'The Ellen Show'

Timothy Fletcher and Malik Perry went viral last summer, performed at M&T Bank Stadium last season and helped renovate their high school band room with the help of 'The Ellen Show.'
news

The Caw: Orlando Brown Jr. Got a Mini Bike at a Ravens White Elephant Party

Picturing 6-foot-8, 345-pound Orlando Brown Jr. on this mini bike, courtesy of Matt Skura, is amazing.
news

The Caw: Ravens Fan Plans to Buy Eric Weddle an Ice Cream Truck

A Ravens fan tweeted before Sunday's win that he would buy the sweet-toothed safety an ice cream truck if Baltimore won the AFC North. Now the fan, Cameron Smith, may start a GoFundMe to make it happen.
news

The Caw: Lamar Jackson Loves Seeing Kids Get His Jersey for Christmas

Ravens rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson remembers getting a jersey when he was a kid, too.
news

The Caw: Ravens Outpost, The West Wing L.A., Eagerly Awaits Their Team

Enter The Auction
Find Tickets
FIND TICKETS
Shop Now
Advertising