 Skip to main content
Advertising

The Caw: Ravens Give Awesome High School Football Coach Super Bowl Tickets

Nov 15, 2018 at 11:00 AM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

For the past 34 years, seeing his students and football players grow up and make something of their lives has been the ultimate reward for Lake Clifton High School Football Coach James Monroe.

They've gone to college, left their rough and poor streets of Baltimore and seen that there's a bigger world out there for them. A number have gone on to be coaches, passing down the lessons "Coach Money" handed to them.

On Wednesday, the Ravens gave Monroe a more tangible reward – two tickets to Super LIII in Atlanta. It includes flights and hotel too, and was sprung on him by defensive tackle Brandon Williams.

"This is a blessing. This is a surprise. Oh my Lord!" Monroe said. "I can't wait to get back to the school and show everybody."

Monroe isn't a football coach. He introduces himself as a life coach. He has worked tirelessly over the years to instill a culture of love and responsibility in his program. The kids, who often live in difficult situations to say the least, have formed a real brotherhood.

Monroe often piles them into the back of his SUV to drive them home after practice. When they drop someone off, the other kids will say, "I love you, and be safe."

"It's about changing young men's lives," Monroe said. "These kids might not have food at home. They might not have love at home. I want to show them love."

Frank Blackmon is a senior running back/safety who says he's gone from being a "terrible kid" to a 3.0 student.

"My ninth-grade year, I was a mess-up," Blackmon said. "I didn't know what to do. So I started over. When I met 'Coach Money,' I wanted to be around him. He pushed me. He changed my life."

Monroe's stunned principal has often asked how he gets his players to attend class regularly. Monroe says it's all about showing them that somebody cares for them – with a little tough love sprinkled in.

He said tours of the Under Armour Performance Center, like they got Wednesday, also opens their eyes to the possibilities outside of their neighborhood.

"No matter where you come from, what area you come from, anything is possible," Monroe said. "All you have to do is keep pushing, keep a dream and keep your mind on the straight and narrow. Keep looking for the stars and things will happen for you."

Now, after more than three decades, the dream of attending the Super Bowl will come true for Monroe.

"He deserves this," Blackmon said. "Hard-working man right there."

Related Content

news

The Caw: Lamar Jackson Reacts to His Low Madden Rating

The Ravens' dynamic quarterback got just a 76-overall rating, tied for 24th among NFL quarterbacks. EA Sports has questions about his throwing accuracy.
news

The Caw: Recapping Lamar Jackson's Performance on 'Celebrity Family Feud'

The Ravens quarterback got one of the top answers but got tripped up on some (unfair) technicalities.
news

The Caw: Earl Thomas Makes Good on His Jersey Swap Payment

Marlon Humphrey posted a video on Instagram thanking Earl Thomas for his generous donation to his mom's track program.
news

The Caw: Anthony Levine Buys His Mom a House

The veteran Ravens safety wanted to give back to his mother, who sacrificed greatly during his youth.
news

The Caw: Hayden Hurst Needs Your Help Finding #TheOneThatGotAway

The Ravens tight end is hoping Twitter can help him track down a woman he found attractive on his flight back to Baltimore.
news

The Caw: Justin Bethel Finds His Rhythm as a Jazz Drummer

When Ravens newcomer Justin Bethel isn't making plays on special teams, you can find him making music.
news

The Caw: No. 29 Goes to Earl Thomas or Marlon Humphrey?

There are going to be some interesting negotiations when it comes to jersey numbers this year. Mark Ingram has also worn Jimmy Smith's No. 22.
news

The Caw: Stadium Performance by Baltimore's Famous Drummers Featured on 'The Ellen Show'

Timothy Fletcher and Malik Perry went viral last summer, performed at M&T Bank Stadium last season and helped renovate their high school band room with the help of 'The Ellen Show.'
news

The Caw: Orlando Brown Jr. Got a Mini Bike at a Ravens White Elephant Party

Picturing 6-foot-8, 345-pound Orlando Brown Jr. on this mini bike, courtesy of Matt Skura, is amazing.
news

The Caw: Ravens Fan Plans to Buy Eric Weddle an Ice Cream Truck

A Ravens fan tweeted before Sunday's win that he would buy the sweet-toothed safety an ice cream truck if Baltimore won the AFC North. Now the fan, Cameron Smith, may start a GoFundMe to make it happen.
news

The Caw: Lamar Jackson Loves Seeing Kids Get His Jersey for Christmas

Ravens rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson remembers getting a jersey when he was a kid, too.
news

The Caw: Ravens Outpost, The West Wing L.A., Eagerly Awaits Their Team

2400x1000-renovations
Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Follow Us
Advertising