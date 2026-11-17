HEAD COACH JESSE MINTER

Opening Statement: "[When] looking at the tape from the game, [there were] really a lot of missed opportunities, I would say in all three phases, to change the result. [We] didn't start off the game well, then let them hit an explosive pass on us, had them in a third down [and] let [Justin Herbert] make a play with his legs. [There was] another third down later on, [where] the quarterback makes a play with his legs, and it wasn't really the play, but [there] was a chance to tackle him on the 5-yard line or 6-yard line, and he gets down to the 1-yard line. They go for it [and] score the next play. A lot of times it's those types of plays. Offensively, [there was] an inability to run the football, and then [we had] an unfortunate interception, I would say. Then [there was] another missed opportunity down by the goal line, to catch a pass and potentially have first-and-goal inside the 5-yard line. [There were a] couple things in the return game [I] thought we could have done better and a couple things obviously in the coverage units, [that we] could have done better. So, nobody can fix it but us [and the] people in this building, and that's what we'll do. We'll put our heads down. We'll get together; we'll correct what needs to be corrected, and we'll get ready for this next opportunity."

Is there any clarity on the injuries with DL Nnamdi Madubuike and OL Vega Ioane at all? (Jamison Hensley) "We'll find out a little bit more [later]. [Nnamdi] Madubuike's dealing with a little bit of a hamstring and Vega [Ioane]'s dealing with a shoulder, so we'll see how that goes throughout this week."

You talked last night about the disconnect between what's said during the week and then what happens on the field on Sunday. Are you maybe thinking about any new ways to try to get through to your guys? Where are you with that? (Childs Walker) "I constantly think about the best way to lead and make points and get things across. When you're constantly looking at yourself first, which I think I do, you're always trying to find the best way to operate. When things don't click, I think there's a fine line, especially in a season where you're dealing with a lot of things, to wholesale change things versus trying to make processes better. I think [we] constantly try to make our processes as a staff, as a team, as an organization better, and that's a constant [evolution] really regardless of result. And so, I think there's a steadiness that you need to have and a leadership that you need to have, but obviously you're always trying to find that perfect way to poke and prod and get what you want to get out of it. So, we'll keep searching for the best way."

You've reviewed the tape now. Why did the running game struggle to the degree that it did where it wasn't really functional to what you wanted to do? With a new quarterback, not mastering the offense and all that, why was it a non-factor for most of the game? (Luke Jones) "[It's a] combination, I would say, of [the Los Angeles Chargers'] defensive line really knocking us back across the front [with] their edge guys [and] their defensive tackles. [They] played really well [and] played really physical. Some of the things that we were asking those guys to do, some of the positions that we were putting them in, [it's a] combination of all of those things. When you have a new quarterback that's in there, his best friend's going to be the ability to run the football. [It] kind of started right from the jump, first play of the game, not able to get it going, putting Ja'Kobi [Lane] in a hard spot there blocking Khalil Mack, [who is a] Hall of Fame guy on the edge. There's to me just a combination of a lot of factors that we need to figure out how to be able to run the football. There's been spurts of it, but the last few games, it's obviously not where it needs to be. It starts with me, starts with the coaches [and] goes down to the players. [It's] unacceptable, honestly, that we're not able to. [In] the first half, to have no yards rushing, it's embarrassing. And so, we'll keep trying to find a better way to do it."

You come in with expertise on the defensive side of the ball. There's been a lot of investments on that side of the ball. Why hasn't the defense been able to play up to the expectations? (Cordell Woodland) "Look, nobody has higher, I would say, expectations for the defense than myself, and our defensive staff and our players. We haven't gotten the job done. It's really that simple. It's something different almost, it seems like, every week. You try to fix one area [and] go to the next area. And to me, there's a foundational element that we'll continue to strive for. The last few weeks, I thought we held up pretty well in the run game and then obviously that was not the [case] last night. Our inability to do that led to them just being able to kind of control the game, I would say, with their running game from that standpoint. So, [there are] many things. [There are] so many things, and we'll search for better answers."

There's been a lot of talk about the team's identity and even when Ravens' teams have sort of struggled in the past, they've been able to stop the run, and they've been able to run the football. Do you have the type of team where you think you can do those things at a really high level? (Jeff Zrebiec) "I certainly think we do, but again, like me saying that and us actually doing it are two different things. We've had, over the first part of the year, parts, phases, different times where we've played the run well. We've been able to play the run with light boxes and stop the run. That wasn't the case last night. It was probably the first time it really felt like that's what bled us. It's been a couple games offensively now where we haven't been able to do it, and you can blame whatever – I don't get into that. We've had most of these players, a couple guys are new, but we've had most of these players for a long time now. So, it's really [that] we need to figure out a way to do that. I think we have guys that can, but again, talk is cheap."

You guys kind of tried to get the ball to RB Derrick Henry a little bit in the passing game, maybe get him in space a little bit. How did you think that looked as far as giving him a little bit of that? (Noah Trister) "You're just trying to find ways to get [Derrick Henry] the ball. Obviously, when the run game's not going the way you want it to go, he's one of your best players, and you have to get the ball in his hands some way or somehow. So, we're always going to try to find the best ways for Derrick to impact the game, for our playmakers to impact the game and obviously him being one of those guys. So, we have to keep finding the best ways to get him the ball, doing things that he does really well and giving him the ability to impact the game."

It came out about TE Mark Andrews playing with the broken hand. Is that something that he articulated that he wanted to play through? How did you guys kind of come to the idea that this was something that he could still be able to go out in the games and still be Mark Andrews? (Cordell Woodland) "It's really a medical question, I would say. It happened and it was, 'This is one way you can go; this is another way you can go.' To Mark [Andrews]'s credit, he's a tough dude, and he's played through it and dealt with it. Impact-wise, it's hard to say, but that's a tough dude, man, to play through that."

There were maybe a handful of calls where it looked like you were maybe questioning whether it was pass interference or not. Did you get any kind of explanation on some of those plays from the referees? (Jamison Hensley) "The only explanation being that they didn't think it was a flag. So, other than that, it's hearsay. It's water under the bridge, but you're just always trying to fight for your guys. When you see something that maybe feels close or whatever, you're going to do that, but it doesn't mean much now."

When it's the veterans, including some of the guys on the leadership committee, who are making some of these mistakes and some of them are mental mistakes, how do you address that? (Giana Han) "I mean, you address it. You single them out, talk to them, talk to them in front of people, talk to them individually, and it's a constant chase to improve in those areas. That's what you do."

Are you seeing the accountability from guys that you're looking for, or are they a bit lost trying to find their identity in that process? (Brian Wacker) "There's a lot of different versions of accountability. There's obviously showing up on time and doing what you're supposed to do and all that, which the guys have been really good about. But there is just a level of detail in accountability to me, on the field, that we're inconsistent in. So, it's, 'Am I accountable for this A-gap on this run defense?' Like, yes, you showed up every day on time, but when your number's called to be in the A-gap, you need to be in the A-gap and vice versa. And just [with] different things on offense, block this particular player or whatever. So, it's not from a, 'Hey, I'm trying to intentionally not do this standpoint,' but we haven't done those things at a level that would allow us to have consistent success really in all three phases. So, accountability, it's a lot of different things, but to me, it's really what happens on the field when it matters. Do you do the job that you're supposed to do? There's times where we do and there's times where we don't and that's continually going to be addressed."

How different is what you're seeing on the field in games versus practice? Are these issues surprising you once you get to the games based on practice weeks? (Giana Han) "There's some things that may happen once in practice, [and] you address it and it gets cleaned up or whatever. Some things don't happen that much in practice and then show up in the game, so it's just that constant search for the process of preparing to play. Again, I think it's always back to what's the process? How can we best simulate this exact thing that may be harder in the game than it is in practice and all those types of things? How can we best prepare the players to execute in a real environment with noise and different things and all that? You do all those things, but you have to continue to find the best way to do it so that it stops showing up in the game."

When we talked to run game coordinator/offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford back in August, he got asked about G/T Emery Jones Jr., and he said it's about honing his fundamentals, kind of getting a better sense of the big picture. Where do you see him in his development and how close is he to being able to actually help this team as an active player on gameday? (Jonas Shaffer) "I still think [Emery Jones Jr.] is right in the middle of that development. He's still a young player. I think he's got a physical skillset that we can work with and that you like, and you love some of the things that he's able to do. So, it's just a daily process of getting a little bit better, being able to execute, being able to do things, being able to handle things when they change on the fly, being able to handle movements [and] being able to handle different things. As he continues to improve in those areas, I definitely think there's a place for him to help us."

Are you at the point where you're considering looking at other punt returners? You mentioned some of the decisions on the returns. Is that something that you guys feel like you have another candidate in-house to do that job? (Jeff Zrebiec) "To me, every position is at that point, so it's not just punt returner. Nobody has played to a level where you're like, 'Man, this guy.' So, I think the players would be the first to tell you that the consistency that you're searching for in all positions is not where it needs to be. So, we're looking at everything."

One thing that stood out with the defense was S Kyle Hamilton being back in coverage a little more than we've seen this year. How do you think that went? How do you think that impacted — good and bad — the defense, and do you anticipate maybe that being something you do a little more moving forward? (Luke Jones) "Yes, Kyle [Hamilton] is a problem solver piece, I would say. So, sometimes it's like whatever areas you feel like you need to change it up, put a person there, dealing with injury [or] move a guy, [he is] a guy that can kind of fix a bunch of different places. We've had guys in and out of the lineup at safety. Kyle's able to do a lot of different things. Now, we ended up in base defense a lot where he plays back most of the time anyway. But in some of our sub stuff, we kept him back there. Again, it's a week-to-week thing for what we're trying to defend and what we're asking those guys to do. Wherever you put him, you feel like that's going to be a chance for success. He hasn't done that a ton, and so he'd probably be the first to tell you, 'Hey, there's a play or two I probably could have played better.' But wherever he's at, you know you're going to get everything that guy has."