Transcript: Press Conferences (6/2/26)

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR DECLAN DOYLE

How would you describe – I just saw you talking to WR Zay Flowers a little bit – how would you describe the relationship that Zay Flowers has with QB Lamar Jackson? (Jamison Hensley) "Those two guys have played a lot of ball together. There's a strong chemistry between the two of them. They like being around each other. Zay [Flowers] in the offseason – they're both down there in Florida together – and a lot of times [while] talking to Zay, Zay's like, 'I'm driving up to L's [Lamar Jackson's] house at 5 a.m., and I'm honking the horn and, hey, get in the car, and we're going to go work out and all that stuff.' So, they have a really strong bond. I think that you see that on the field at times. But I think that the more time they spend around each other, they continue to get better. In a football standpoint, it helps, obviously, having the chemistry off the field."

You brought up that it takes time to build relationships, like with QB Lamar Jackson and so forth. How's it going these couple of weeks, and what kind of progress do you guys think you've made? (Brian Wacker) "Yes, I think it's great. Everything is a process. We're giving these guys a lot intentionally, and [we are] really trying to see what they can handle. It's something that I picked up in my time at previous spots where it's really important during the spring, [where] we could kind of take it easy and not stress these guys, and it would be a lot simpler. And yet I don't think that ... I think growth happens on the other side of stress, so we need to stress them. We need to figure out what they can handle because you're trying to figure out how you can be the most difficult to defend. So, we're trying to give them quite a bit. I think that the communication aspect with Lamar [Jackson] has been great. It's been great working with him and getting to know kind of how he thinks and how he sees the game. It's a relationship that is constantly evolving. Even today, we're out on the field, and there are plays that we're experiencing together for the first time. He may have run it somewhere else; I may have run it somewhere else, but as it plays out, it's really important. The biggest thing is we don't waste any of these reps from a correction standpoint. We come back off, we're able to watch the tape, and we're able to make these corrections because that's where all the growth happens on the other side of that. We're able to go in the film room, and I'm able to say, 'This is what your footwork is, this is your eyes, this is what I see.' And then he can counter that and say, 'OK, this is how I see the receiver, or this is the body demeanor I see from the defender.' So, that's just a constantly evolving relationship. It's really that way with 'L' [Lamar Jackson]. It's that way with all of our players, and it's that way with all of our coaches."

You seem to have some cadence drills going on at the beginning between calisthenics that are going on. Can you talk a little bit about them and how much you value cadence as far as importance in running an offense that keeps the defense on the field? (Ken McKusick) "I think it's just another way that – we talk about all the time, trying to stress the defense. That can be personnels you play out of, formations you play out of, and cadence is another element that I think a lot of times gets overlooked and not worked enough. Because a lot of times guys in college, they're coming from these faster systems where they're not utilizing cadence as much. For us, it's really important that it's a weapon that we can use. It's the one thing that we know, as an offense, that the defense doesn't know. So, we need to make it an advantage for ourselves. Part of that, too, is we have to stress our guys. We have to work on different cadences. We have to do things in practice. You're going to toe that line. At times, you're going to see pre-snap fouls, and really by the time we get to the season, that needs to disappear. That's unacceptable on any snap. If we have a pre-snap foul, we're putting ourselves in a [tough] position [because] that's a very controllable stat. So, we want to see that improve. We've seen that improve as we've gone [with] just the pre-snap operation. I think that's been a huge emphasis, not only for myself, but as [head coach] Jesse [Minter] talks to the team and can talk to the offense, he can piggyback on that. The pre-snap operation on both sides of the ball – that being really paramount that we can master that."

Regarding G Vega Ioane, I know offensive linemen, with OTAs, there's a limit of what they can do, but is there anything that has maybe stood out to you in watching him? (Jamison Hensley) "Athletically, [Vega Ioane]'s as impressive as I would have expected [while] watching his tape. There's nothing that I'm seeing that I didn't see on his tape. You almost don't notice him. He's in there, and he's a rookie, but he feels like a veteran from his communication or from his relationship with the guys around him. You can see the athleticism on really a number of the schemes that we're running, as well as in the protection game. He's only going to get better. He's a guy that is very quiet, but he's hungry to get better. He's good in the room. I know [run game coordinator/offensive line coach] 'Led' [Dwayne Ledford] and [assistant offensive line coach] 'Flats' [Shawn Flaherty] are doing a great job with him and kind of bringing him along, but I've been really pleased with him thus far."

We haven't seen WR Rashod Bateman out there. Have you had an opportunity to work with him this offseason, and what kind of progress have you seen in your opportunities? (Jeff Zrebiec) "'[Rashod Bateman]'s been around. He's dealing with some personal things, and so, he hasn't been here for a little bit. He was here that first week. We were able to work with him quite a bit, and then he was here pretty much the whole offseason every day. He's an early morning guy, so a lot of times I'd be going to work out, and he's in there doing stuff by himself at times. So, I've been pleased with him. Obviously, anytime guys are here, we're working with the guys that are here, and the guys that aren't, we're expecting them to be working kind of on their own, but I'm excited for him to get back in here at [mandatory] camp and keep rolling."

With talking about QB Lamar Jackson, just watching it from afar to get this job and you're starting to put stuff together and cut ups on tape, has there been anything that has surprised you, I guess from now getting to work directly with him that maybe you weren't expecting before you did? (Alex Glaze) "I don't know if I didn't expect it, but [Lamar Jackson] is the twitchiest athlete that I've ever seen on the field, just with your own two eyes. I've been around a few quarterbacks that are really good players, but the ball just jumps out of his hands when you're watching him. It's really impressive when you're standing back there behind him. I know that, obviously at times, people will talk about him, the passer. He's a very arm-talented thrower, and that's something that you don't really ... You get some appreciation for it to be able to watch it on tape, but anytime you get to see a guy throw live, that's really where it pops to you. So, I would say that is the biggest thing that I've been – not pleasantly surprised, I kind of expected it – but that's right on par with just about anybody in the world."

QB Lamar Jackson said he didn't have the season he wanted, and they didn't make the playoffs. In being around him, do you get a sense that he feels like he has anything to prove or do you not feel it? (Jamison Hensley) "No. I feel like [Lamar Jackson is] a guy that wants to get better, that wants to improve, that's wide open to communication, that's wide open to coaching. I haven't been around a lot of guys in the NFL that haven't been open to their coaches or open to the communication, but certainly, I think that last year didn't go quite how he saw it. I think he is a hungry guy. When he's in here, you can feel him working, you can feel him with his teammates, with his coaches. He's attentive, and I enjoy being around him in the meeting room. He's a guy that, obviously, he's played a lot of football, and so he has some extra knowledge for those guys that are in that room as well to be able to provide a little bit of a leadership aspect. So, I think he's hungry. I think he's ready to go, but it is a process. We have to keep working through this thing and ironing out the details."

Your tight end usage in Chicago was pretty heavy and diverse, extremely productive. How would you kind of describe the room that you've inherited here, led by TE Mark Andrews? I guess how would you quantify the importance of the position? (Josh Tolentino) "I think the position's important. Obviously, it allows you to ... It's a big thing obviously with tight ends, especially in the league right now. You watch it with what's going on in L.A. and some of these other places. Teams are playing a little bit heavier. A lot of times you can - that really is about dictating what the defense can do. I would say our room itself, obviously, I've been really impressed with Mark [Andrews]. If he's not our hardest worker on offense, he's one of the hardest workers on offense. You can see him all the time [during] special teams [practice], kind of honing in on his craft. He's really bought into trying to develop in the run game and continuing ... He's a guy that's been in the league for quite some time, and he's still looking to refine his game. So, that's something that you appreciate. Obviously, I was with Durham [Smythe] in Chicago, and so he's a great addition. He does things exactly the way that you coach him. He's a guy that when you're pausing the tape, he's an example for young guys in the room. And then, obviously, those two young guys that we took in the draft, they're different players. [They are a] different style of tight ends, but I am really impressed with [Matt] Hibner. I am really impressed with Josh [Cuevas]. Those guys are working at it. They're both very smart. Rarely do they make the same mistake twice. I've been really happily – not surprised – but I'm really happy with their progress thus far. That room itself, Coach [Zack] Grossi, he's doing a great job of getting those guys ready to go for practice every day, and they're just continuing to check the boxes as we go."

I know it's OTAs, but how much does calling plays opposite head coach Jesse Minter, a great defensive play-caller, kind of sharpen you as you do that more? (Ryan Mink) "Obviously, from playing against [head coach] Jesse [Minter] and then [knowing] guys from his tree, I have an immense amount of respect for this defense for what they've done. Obviously, it's a defense that just went and won the Super Bowl [in Seattle], and so iron sharpens iron. Our job every day is to be able to bring that same juice and energy and be able to stress them on their side of the ball. Being able to call it and do things like that in an OTA setting, I can't imagine a better way to practice doing it in real time against a better defense. We want to be – they're the best defense in football, and we're aiming to be the best offense in football, and every day, we're just trying to get better and make each other better."

Along those lines with the play-calling element, it's the first time you've formally done it. Is there anything else you're doing in addition to being out here to prepare for that element? Have you thought about whether you're going to call from upstairs or the sideline? What are your views on that? (Luke Jones) "I think that the best way to practice it is obviously the preparation going into a practice and having these call-it periods. It's the first place that I've been around that we've done 'call-it' in OTAs. Really, there's a reason for that. Obviously, I haven't called it in [a] game, and it's really good for our players because they're not studying the script and taking it right off the script – they have to take it right off the quarterback and be able to go operate. I can't imagine a better preparation to be able to go do that. I've put a little bit of thought into [calling plays from] upstairs or downstairs. I think I want to try both during the preseason just to kind of go through my thoughts. I've called it one time. I was upstairs when I did it. Obviously, you're in kind of a controlled environment, but also you don't get the 'feel' of being with the players. So, I think there's pluses and minuses to both. I'd like to experience both of them in a real game and then kind of make my decision from there, and then kind of stick with it and make sure that everybody's on the same page from a communication standpoint."

As Luke Jones just mentioned, this is kind of your first time running the show. When you were putting together the playbook this offseason, what was that kind of experience like for you to have it really be in your hands? (Jonas Shaffer) "Obviously, it's cool, because you spend a lot of time not doing that where you're kind of working your way up under people that have opinions. I've been fortunate to be around some really great mentors through my time. The cool thing is you can kind of pull ideas, and as you go through it, all the different spots, you have opinions on what is being coached and taught, and you get to kind of figure out, 'All right, what teaching material do I want to take with me? What do I think is going to work here? How does it fit to our offense? How does it fit to our players?' Then, there's a large section of that that you have to be ready to pivot, and you have to be able to say, 'Hey, I think this is going to work. We have to test our guys, see if this is something that we might be good at'. Then, from there, you either hit the gas, or you hit the brake, and you figure out what we're going to be. But, obviously, being able to pull from different systems and things like that, to be able to organize kind of an offensive process has been awesome."

SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR ANTHONY LEVINE SR.

How are some of the young guys that maybe haven't done a lot of special teams in college adapting to doing the drills and everything out there today? (Jamison Hensley) "All those guys, they're working hard. They're doing everything we ask them to do. I love their energy. So even though they may not have played a lot in college, coming out here, they take instructions very well. They come out, and they work hard. They play fast, and they have a lot of energy, and that's what it takes to play on special teams. So, they are doing great."

How much interaction have you had this offseason with K Tyler Loop given how last season ended, just his position and status and how much attention that's going to be on him going through the summer and when the games start? (Jeff Zrebiec) "I'm with [Tyler Loop] every day. I talk to him every day. He's doing a great job. [Senior special teams coach] Randy [Brown] is doing a great job with him, coaching him up. So, his confidence is high. Loop is a great guy. He's doing everything that we ask him to do, getting better every day [and] being consistent. He's being very efficient, and he's doing everything that we ask him to do. He comes in and works hard every day, and that's what we need him to be."

Is that something you've had to get into after your career with the kicking side of things? Is that something you've sort of learned a lot about over the last few years? (Childs Walker) "Yes, and I'm still learning. I'm still learning. I'm still learning about the kicking game. But again, I sit there with [senior special teams coach] Randy Brown. Randy Brown is the best kicking coach there is. He sees it. He has a whole different eye for it. So, sitting there with him, just watching it and the things that he tells me to listen to, like when you listen to how the ball comes off the foot, seeing how the steps are, seeing how the plant foot is, when you are seeing things like that, and when I can sit there with Randy in the meetings and then also out here on the field, there's just a whole bunch of knowledge just being taught out there. I love learning from Randy."

You had a long career as a special teams guy, but also as a dime back. I look at S Keondre Jackson as a similar player on the team. He already made his mark on special teams last year. How do you advise a player like that in terms of splitting his effort between defense and special teams and doing his role there? (Ken McKusick) "By being consistent. Being consistent, coming in every day, doing it over and over again. Last year, [Keondre Jackson] had a really good year. He started playing for us, came in making plays [and] was a key contributor for us. Now, he has to do that again. Every single day he has to come in, he has to do it again, day-in and day-out. That's what he's doing right now. He's more vocal. He's standing out. He's doing a great job. So, my advice to him – and I tell him all the time – is to make sure that he's being consistent because you have to do it day-in [and] day-out, year after year. Nobody cares about what you did last year. It's all about what you're doing this year and going forward."

Is there anything specific you're looking for S Keondre Jackson to build on after last year? (Sam Cohn) "I want [Keondre Jackson] to keep making plays. As long as he keeps making play and again – he's a physical player. He's fast. He's smart [and] plays with great effort. He sees the field very well, especially on special teams. So, what I want Keondre to do [is] make plays, and that's what he does."

After watching WR LaJohntay Wester returning punts last year, where does he need to improve? (Pete Gilbert) "LaJohntay [Wester] did a great job of catching the ball, fielding the ball and being efficient. He didn't have a lot of plays to go out there. There were a lot of fair catches [and] a lot of balls on the ground, or it was kicked short. I think [he will have more opportunities] this year with the way that we are doing things and how we are going to line him up, because he's very dynamic with the ball in his hands [and with] the way he's able to get vertical and cut. So, with him, I just need him to just keep doing what he's doing, keep being consistent in catching the ball and keep fielding the ball well. Once he gets the ball in his hands, he will do what he does – play off the blockers, get vertical and go score touchdowns."

What has stood out about P Ryan Eckley so far? (Luke Jones) "[Ryan Eckley's] confidence. His confidence is crazy. I'm going to keep using this word because that's what we preach – being efficient. With him, he's very efficient, but his confidence is [through] the roof, and he works hard. His work ethic is top notch. I would say I love his confidence, and I love how he feels about himself [and] his swagger."

Obviously, RB Justice Hill has a big role in the offense, but we've seen him on the return team as well. Do you expect him to continue to have a similar role on kickoff returns? And if not, are there any guys you have your eye on to kind of slide into what RB Keaton Mitchell was doing last year? (A.J. Gersh) "With Justice [Hill], Justice has always been a four-phaser for us. He's running down on kickoffs, being a gunner on punts, being a returner [and] playing for us on punt return. He's been doing it his whole career. When you ask me about Keondre [Jackson], it's the same things. When Justice gets out there, even though Justice is out there playing offense, he still says, 'Hey Coach, do you need me out there on special teams? Do you need me to go on kickoff?' He understands the motto around here, and the motto is, 'The more you can do.' That's kind of how all these guys are. So, with Justice, whenever we need him, he's able to come in and make plays for us."

In the lead up to practices, how has head coach Jesse Minter, specifically with the coaching staff, helped kind of set the tone before you guys get on the field as a staff? (Josh Tolentino) "Jesse [Minter] has been doing a great job. We have our coaching meetings, and [I see] just how he is in there with us, and he's coaching us up, as well. He's always in the special teams meetings. He always gives me great feedback on things that I can do. Out there on the field, he's helping. With the coaches, he's always there to help because he's been there already, so he's always pushing forward, and he's always helping us. Anytime you can sit down and talk with Jesse – Jesse is one of the best."

One follow-up on S Keondre Jackson, do you see any shades of your younger self in him? (Ryan Mink) "No, sir. I do not. I say that because I think Keondre [Jackson] is going to be a better player than what I was. So, do I see myself? No. If you look at Keondre and look at me – come on. The things that Keondre can do, I wasn't able to do. So, do I see [similarities between] me and Keondre? Not at all. We may have the same type of mentality, but his physicality and his physique and the things that he can do, I wasn't able to do. So, I think he'll be able to do a lot more things than I could."

I know these are early days where you guys are figuring out what the training camp practice might look like and what an in-season practice might look like. Have you gotten a sense of, from last year to this year with some new staff coming in, the attention to detail in terms of time on task with special teams – is that going to change drastically? (Jonas Shaffer) "I would say this, Coach Jesse [Minter] was here. He was coaching us, and Jesse believes in special teams just like everybody else believes in special teams. He's always in the special teams meetings. If I need more time, he'll give us more time. If I say, 'Coach, we're done.' Jesse is not there taking time away from special teams, not at all. He understands the importance of it. So, he's pushing special teams just as much as me, 'B.K.' [senior assistant special teams coach Ben Kotwica], [senior special teams coach] Randy [Brown] and [coaching fellow] Travis Hawkins. He preaches it. He makes sure he comes into team meetings [and] he talks about it, [and] he lets guys know how important special teams is. So, there will not be a fall off because Coach Jesse is not having that. And I'm not either, by the way."

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR ANTHONY WEAVER

How would you describe head coach Jesse Minter's coaching style? (Jamison Hensley) "[Jesse Minter] is a cool customer. He is very detailed in his approach to both teaching the team, talking to us as coaches. [He is] never flustered, which I appreciate. Obviously, your team and your staff is going to reflect how you act, so I expect us to be very cool, calm and collected regardless of the situation and be at our best."

How has that working relationship gone with you guys? (Cordell Woodland) "It's great. It's great. [Head coach] Jesse [Minter], like I said, he's easy. He's very personable. He listens. He's not one of those guys that's constantly barking orders. He has his ideas and how he wants it to look, but he's always looking for information to try to make it as best as we possibly can. So he's been great. It's been super collaborative. I feel super blessed every day I walk into the building."

OLB Zion Young was high on your draft board. What have you seen from him in the early days and is everything he's advertised? (Alex Glaze) "He's as advertised. The physical nature that he plays with, even out here without pads, you see it – how hungry he is to just want to grow and get better. He's constantly asking questions. So, [I] couldn't be more excited about a player than I am about that kid, because you see just how bad he wants to be great. Inevitably through repetition, with that being the mother skill, he'll get there."

With OLB Trey Hendrickson, why do you think he is so effective in just consistently getting to that quarterback? (Jamison Hensley) "[Trey Hendrickson] is a pro. The way you see him move and operate and just his approach to work, he is as detailed a player as I've been around. The results obviously speak for themselves, but I think what people don't see is just how much work goes into that. How he takes care of his body, whether it's a walk-through, whatever it is, he is trying to operate as if it's the most important play in the history of football. That's why he's had the success he's had."

S Keondre Jackson had a nice day today on special teams. What stands out to you about him on defense? (Brian Wacker) "Yes, [Keondre Jackson]'s the same guy every day. He's going to be full speed. You're never going to find a clip where you stop at the end of the play, and he's not around the ball carrier. Usually, the ball finds energy, and he's a juice guy. He brings it on [special] teams, and he's had success on that side of the ball. Hopefully we can get that to translate a little bit more to defense this year."

ILB Trenton Simpson kind of came on at the end of last year and played a couple of spots inside and outside. What do you see from him so far and his evolution as a player? (Cliff Brown) "I remember 'Trent' [Trenton Simpson] as a rookie, and his growth and development from where I remember him to where he is now has just been astronomical. And it's a credit to him [and] how hard he's worked. His position coach, [inside linebackers coach] Tyler Santucci, I think is outstanding, [as is defensive assistant] Matt O'Donnell. So, I'm just incredibly proud of that kid, just knowing where he was as a rookie and how green he was and just how much growth there's been schematically overall. There's just been leaps and bounds of growth. Again, I just really look forward to see how that shakes out for all those guys."

OTAs are obviously not traditional hitting football, but what do you feel like you've learned about this team and your group? (Sam Cohn) "They care. They care, and they all have a little bit of a chip. There's a history we're kind of chasing defensively in this place, and I think everybody, to a man, knows we fell short of that a year ago, and we want to make that right. When they're in the building and – truthfully – probably a lot of times when they're not in the building, they're trying to do what's required to make that happen. And it's a daily chase, but we're just going to keep trying to do the next right thing."

We know OTAs are voluntary, but we haven't seen CB Marlon Humphrey these last few weeks. In a general sense, how much interaction have you had with him this spring, and what are you looking for from him coming off of a season that by his own admission wasn't the kind of season he wanted to have? (Luke Jones) "Yes. Marlon [Humphrey] is one of those guys, again, [who] is a one of one, right? He is unique. So, the one thing I know with my experience with Marlon is that when he is here, he is going to be full-speed and all-in. It's all he knows. You see it on tape. He takes the ball away constantly. He's that type of player. So even though he's not here, I have no doubt that he's doing the things required to make that jump from his play a year ago. Admittedly, I know there's been some disappointment there with how he played for himself, but I know we can help him reach whatever standard he wants to hold for himself."

Last time you were here in 2023, ILB Roquan Smith was such an integral part of the defense and how well it came together that year. I think last year wasn't quite the level that a lot of guys felt Roquan wanted to be at. In OTAs, what have you seen out of Roquan and do you believe he can reach that 2023 level? (Kyle Goon) "The simple answer is, 'yes.' I see it every day. [Roquan Smith] communicates, he captains our defense, gets guys aligned and is playing at an elite level [and] speed. There's some guys, when they operate, it almost looks like the game is in slow motion. When he's out there right now, I feel that way. So, I look forward to him shutting up some doubters."

We've seen a bit more of CB T.J. Tampa Jr. What has impressed you about his approach to these practices? (Josh Tolentino) "Yes. T.J. [Tampa Jr.] has just been like everybody else. He's in here every day working to get better. His rapport with our DB coaches has been excellent with [pass game coordinator & secondary coach] Mike Mickens. He's trying to go out there and apply the technique and fundamentals that they're trying to give him, and then he just works. And he's one of those guys where, if a negative play does happen, he's not a guy that lowers his head and gets in a tank. He just goes on to the next play, which is all we're trying to get all our guys to do. So couldn't be more pleased with T.J. and his ceiling and where he can go. But the one thing I do know is he's going to work to reach that ceiling."

How about bringing in DL Calais Campbell? (Jerry Coleman) "Yes. We wanted to bring in somebody that I could relate to a little bit more. [We have the] same taste in music." (laughter) No, you guys know Calais [Campbell]. He is – I've said it countless times – a force multiplier. He's one of those guys that doesn't just make our defensive line better; he makes our defense better. He makes our team better. And anytime you can inject that type of energy and leadership into a locker room, that's a win. So, I love the guy to death."

What stood out to you in getting to know offensive coordinator Declan Doyle and maybe what impresses you for someone of his age and stature? (Jonas Shaffer) "Yes, [offensive coordinator Declan Doyle] is like a human computer. When he starts spitting out offensive information and plays from his past, it's like, he has this Rolodex of plays in his head. He's almost like he has a photographic memory. So, I look forward to all the things that he's going to do with our offense. Even going against them, they do so many things right now from a cadence variation [with] some of their shifts and motions that cause problems and make us have long conversations up there in the defensive staff room. So anytime that's happening, you know they're doing the right things on that side of the ball."

What do you see from OLB Mike Green and the pass rush in general? I know it's OTAs and it's early, but what are you seeing from this guy? (Ryan Mink) "Yes. I love that room. I love Mike Green. A year ago, when I was in Miami, Mike was one of, if not, he was top one or two on our [draft] board in terms of outside linebackers. So, to be here now and have the opportunity to get my hands on him and work with him a little bit, as well as [outside linebackers coach] Harland Bower – who has been outstanding – [we're] super excited. There's so many plays, and I made this cut-up for him where I showed him just how close he was to potentially having a double-digit sack season. So, it's not an ability thing. We need the corresponding coverage to help out, but he is milliseconds away from having double-digit sacks, and we are going to do everything we can to try to make that happen this year."

WR ZAY FLOWERS

On the evolution of his chemistry with QB Lamar Jackson: "I'd say from the beginning, our play styles kind of align because [Lamar Jackson]'s a mobile quarterback. He can really do everything. I like to run around. I like to get open, so it kind of matches his game. I run around, he runs around, get open. So, it kind of always aligned from the beginning."

On how much he feels he is gaining from being out at voluntary practice: "It's a new system, so it's always a win coming out here, learning the new plays that Coach 'Dec' [offensive coordinator Declan Doyle] is giving us. The more we do it, and the more we get in tune with each other, the more plays we're going to be able to make. That goes for everybody."

On how he would describe Declan Doyle's offense and how difficult it is to learn: "It's explosive. Like [offensive coordinator Declan Doyle] said, it's explosive. It's going to be fun. He's throwing a lot of stuff [at us], but that's how we're going to learn it. I feel like that's the best way for us to learn it, to get out there and do it. Let him just throw it at us, and we go out there and put it on the field."

On whether he already has a pretty good grip on the offense: "I have a pretty good grip on what it's going to look like. It's just really ironing out the details and really learning everything. It's like learning a new language."

On working with WRs Ja'Kobi Lane and Elijah Sarratt so far and the differences between the two: "[Ja'Kobi Lane], I call him Jack – he has that dog mentality. He wants to play. He wants to go get the ball. He wants to do everything. He wants to learn. Same thing as 'E' [Elijah Sarratt]. He wants to learn, [and] he wants to play. They came in ready to do their job. So, it's great to see, and I'm going to lead them by example, and we're all going to go."

On being a veteran in the room: "It's kind of weird because I'm like the oldest one in there. I'm not that old though." (laughter) "It's just teaching me how to lead. It's teaching me how to lead guys that are younger than me and take what the vets gave me from my years before and give it to them."

On the energy at practice with head coach Jesse Minter: "It's exciting. Everybody here wants to come out and put ... They have a new opportunity, so everybody wants to come out and put good stuff on film and get ready for camp."

On whether Sour Patch Kids are the way to his heart: "Yes. You bring me Sour Patch Kids, you can have whatever. You're good." (laughter)

On the fan who gave him the Sour Patch Kids after practice: "He brought me some Sour Patch Kids and wrote me a little letter on the back. His name was Zay, too, and I just gave him my cleats. They were my good luck cleats, too. So, I was like, 'You can have them.'"

On being able to sense the excitement from the fans: "I think the fans are just as excited as us. Anytime I get to get out in the community and do stuff, I'm going to always take the opportunity, whether for kids or events, it doesn't matter what it is. The fans, every time somebody sees me, they're like, 'Yo, how is the head coach, how is the offensive coordinator?' And, it's nothing but good things. Everybody's excited. The whole city's excited."

On what stands out about offensive coordinator Declan Doyle: "[Offensive coordinator Declan Doyle] has the same mentality as us. He isn't playing, but he is a dog. You just get that vibe from him. He's just ready to go. He is ready to dial it up. He wants the offense to be the best offense in the league, and that's how he coaches it."

On the 'at your best when your best is needed' end-of-practice drills: "Right now, it's just something to do that's competitive. You always have to have something competitive going on. I feel like Coach [Jesse Minter] is doing it in a good way. We can't really do one-on-ones and do competitive drills right now. So, he brought [the competitiveness] out in a different way, and you can see all the competitors that come out to compete."

On his reaction to the team exercising his fifth-year option and whether he is hopeful to be here long term: "Yes, I'm excited. I'm excited. I'm on the field. I'm with my teammates. I'm learning my coaches and learning the new playbook. So, I've been excited to be here. It's been good for me."

On WR Odell Beckham Jr. signing with the Giants yesterday and whether he is excited to see him back playing football: "That's fire. He's been working. He has been on the field. I keep in contact with him here and there, and he has been on the field. We have the same trainers. I'm excited to see him back in Big Blue and see what he is ready to do."

On whether he is excited that DE Myles Garrett is out of the AFC North: "Everybody is. I think everybody in Baltimore should be happy."

On how he feels about general manager Eric DeCosta saying he wants to get an extension done with him: "It's a great feeling because I want to be here. I would love to finish my career here and be here the rest of my career. So, that's exciting, but I let my representation deal with that. [I] really leave it up to them."

On where he thinks he can take the next step in his game: "Everything, showing [that] I can do everything. Open up every aspect of my game and just put it on the field."

On whether there is anything wide receivers coach Keary Colbert has emphasized early on: "He is a great coach. He teaches the playbook well. He makes sure we are all excited. He does the drills with us. He is down right now. He pulled a hammy." (laughter) "But, he does the drills with us. He just has everybody checked in; everybody is ready to go. Everybody is excited. All the coaches, like 'P' [Prentice Gill], he's the assistant wide receivers coach, he just makes us lock in easier. It's fun to have him out there with us."

On whether there will be rough patches the offense has to get through as they get up to speed: "Yes. Everybody knows you're going to have ... The only way to learn the plays is messing up a few times and then going back and then doing it the correct way. So, we are not too uptight about messing up a play here and there, but we'd love to get it right. If you're a competitor, you're going to hate getting it wrong."

On defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver calling offensive coordinator Declan Doyle a human computer and his experience working with Declan so far: "[Declan Doyle] is a genius. He has stuff that I've never seen – plays and routes and stuff to help you get open. He teaches you in a certain way where you remember the plays where there's not too much stress on you. But, he gives you a lot, and he talks fast, too. I'm like, 'Hey, Coach, chill, chill.' He is a genius, though. I love it. We've been loving it so far."

On whether it is easier to relate to a young coordinator as a young player: "Yes, it's easier to relate to him because we can just talk. We can talk like we are friends and what he expects of me and what he expects of us. So, it's easier to communicate in that way. Instead of having somebody just demanding something, demanding something; he is going to let you know what he expects of you."