Vega Ioane Is 'Getting Used To' Playing Right Guard

According to Pro Football Focus, Ioane played 135 snaps at right guard during his junior season and 149 in his sophomore year. He also played 17 snaps at center in 2024. But that's compared to 1,349 snaps at left guard the past two seasons.

While he'll certainly play guard in the NFL, Ioane's versatility to line up on either side was a bonus in the Ravens' assessment. He credited his coach at Penn State for rotating their offensive linemen routinely at practice to get them used to it.

Doyle also previously said after the draft that it's easier for younger players to switch sides of the offensive line because they haven't had as many reps and as much muscle memory built up on one side.