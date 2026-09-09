CareFirst and the Baltimore Ravens Renew Decades-Long Partnership, Expanding Huddle Up for Health

CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield (CareFirst), one of the country's largest not-for-profit healthcare organizations, and the Baltimore Ravens announced Wednesday a multi-year renewal of their longstanding partnership. The renewal significantly expands Huddle Up for Health – their community grant program and health platform – and transforms the CareFirst Club Level at M&T Bank Stadium into a year-round resource for Maryland nonprofit and community organizations with health-focused programming.
For the first time, CareFirst and the Ravens will award two Huddle Up for Health grants in a single year, a milestone made possible by the expanded partnership. In 2026, MD New Directions, a workforce development nonprofit, will receive $50,000 to expand career training, coaching and employment support for individuals building pathways to economic stability. Additionally, Out For Justice, a Maryland-based nonprofit advancing reentry support and civic engagement for people impacted by the criminal legal system, will receive $30,000 to support its mission. Both organizations will also have in-kind access to the CareFirst Club Level at M&T Bank Stadium for community gatherings, programming and convenings, alongside additional community partners and organizations.
"For more than 20 years, the Baltimore Ravens have been one of our most trusted partners in the work of building healthier communities right here in the Baltimore region," said Mack McGee, chief marketing officer at CareFirst. "This renewal is a recommitment to The Flock, our neighbors and to the belief that healthcare doesn't stop at a doctor's office. Huddle Up for Health is how we show up where people live, work and gather, and I'm proud of what this next chapter will mean for the communities we serve together."
"Our longstanding partnership with CareFirst reflects a shared commitment to improving the health and well-being of communities across Maryland," Ravens senior vice president and chief sales officer Kevin Rochlitz stated. "By expanding the Huddle Up for Health program and opening the CareFirst Club Level at M&T Bank Stadium as a year-round community asset, we're creating new opportunities to support the organizations doing critical work. We're proud to build on more than two decades of partnership with CareFirst and deepen the impact we make together."
Huddle Up for Health provides funding, visibility and access to resources for Maryland nonprofits addressing behavioral health and other community health needs. The platform will grow further through:
- Every Ticket Gives Back: A portion of the proceeds from every CareFirst Club Level game ticket will contribute to Huddle Up for Health, expanding support to multiple community partners and turning each Ravens game into a driver of meaningful, ongoing impact across Maryland.
- Community Partner Access: The extended partnership includes the activation of the CareFirst Club Level beyond its gameday use, which will provide a setting for Maryland nonprofit and community organizations to host events, health-focused programming and networking gatherings, free of charge, giving local groups a world-class space to gather, collaborate and serve.
- Impact Driven Business Engagement: CareFirst customers and community partners will have access to unique programming and experiences around workforce health, community well-being and opportunities for collective impact. These events will connect partners with CareFirst's community initiatives and encourage collaboration around shared regional priorities.
These initiatives serve as real-world applications of CareFirst's not-for-profit mission, helping advance workforce health, strengthen employer partnerships and scale community impact across Maryland.
The partnership has also produced initiatives including Fresh Food Mobile, which has delivered more than 320,000 meals in partnership with the Maryland Food Bank. With this year's expanded grant awards to MD New Directions and Out For Justice, Huddle Up for Health funding now totals $230,000 since its 2023 inception, supporting Maryland nonprofits advancing health, healing and opportunity. Previous grantees include Nexus-Woodbourne Family Healing, Roberta's House and Young Successful Leaders Inc., demonstrating the platform's continued impact across behavioral health, grief support, youth leadership, workforce development, reentry support and community well-being.
To stay up to date on Huddle Up for Health and learn more about the Ravens' community initiatives and involvement, please visit www.baltimoreravens.com/community. For more information on how CareFirst is transforming healthcare, please visit www.carefirst.com/transformation.
About CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield
Nearing its 90th year of service, CareFirst, an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association, is a not-for-profit healthcare company which, through its affiliates and subsidiaries, offers a comprehensive portfolio of health insurance products and administrative services to 3.5 million individuals in Maryland, the District of Columbia, Northern Virginia and beyond. In 2025, CareFirst infused over $356 million to support regional community impact to improve overall health and advance accessible, affordable, equitable, high-quality healthcare. To learn more about CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, visit www.carefirst.com.