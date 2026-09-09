CareFirst and the Baltimore Ravens Renew Decades-Long Partnership, Expanding Huddle Up for Health

CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield (CareFirst), one of the country's largest not-for-profit healthcare organizations, and the Baltimore Ravens announced Wednesday a multi-year renewal of their longstanding partnership. The renewal significantly expands Huddle Up for Health – their community grant program and health platform – and transforms the CareFirst Club Level at M&T Bank Stadium into a year-round resource for Maryland nonprofit and community organizations with health-focused programming.

For the first time, CareFirst and the Ravens will award two Huddle Up for Health grants in a single year, a milestone made possible by the expanded partnership. In 2026, MD New Directions, a workforce development nonprofit, will receive $50,000 to expand career training, coaching and employment support for individuals building pathways to economic stability. Additionally, Out For Justice, a Maryland-based nonprofit advancing reentry support and civic engagement for people impacted by the criminal legal system, will receive $30,000 to support its mission. Both organizations will also have in-kind access to the CareFirst Club Level at M&T Bank Stadium for community gatherings, programming and convenings, alongside additional community partners and organizations.

"For more than 20 years, the Baltimore Ravens have been one of our most trusted partners in the work of building healthier communities right here in the Baltimore region," said Mack McGee, chief marketing officer at CareFirst. "This renewal is a recommitment to The Flock, our neighbors and to the belief that healthcare doesn't stop at a doctor's office. Huddle Up for Health is how we show up where people live, work and gather, and I'm proud of what this next chapter will mean for the communities we serve together."

"Our longstanding partnership with CareFirst reflects a shared commitment to improving the health and well-being of communities across Maryland," Ravens senior vice president and chief sales officer Kevin Rochlitz stated. "By expanding the Huddle Up for Health program and opening the CareFirst Club Level at M&T Bank Stadium as a year-round community asset, we're creating new opportunities to support the organizations doing critical work. We're proud to build on more than two decades of partnership with CareFirst and deepen the impact we make together."