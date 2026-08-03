Baltimore Ravens and Anheuser-Busch Expand Partnership With the Introduction of the Bud Light Talon at M&T Bank Stadium

The Baltimore Ravens announced Monday the extension and expansion of their longstanding partnership with Anheuser-Busch, further strengthening a relationship dedicated to delivering exceptional experiences for Ravens fans 21 and older since 1996. As a brand committed to going great lengths to help fans enjoy gameday, Bud Light becomes the naming rights sponsor of The Bud Light Talon, a new open-air tailgate venue and music stage located in the North Plaza at M&T Bank Stadium.

Designed as the stadium's premier pregame destination, The Bud Light Talon will open three hours prior to kickoff and feature two levels of viewing space, a main entertainment stage and capacity for approximately 2,000–3,000 fans on the lower level, plus an additional 600 guests on the upper mezzanine. The venue reflects Bud Light's commitment to creating easy enjoyment for fans and Anheuser-Busch's efforts to bring fans closer to the teams, players and moments they're most passionate about.

"We're proud to expand our longstanding partnership with Anheuser-Busch," Ravens senior vice president and chief sales officer Kevin Rochlitz stated. "Bud Light has become synonymous with gameday entertainment and the overall fan experience at M&T Bank Stadium. Through its title sponsorship of The Bud Light Talon, we're excited to further strengthen our relationship with Anheuser-Busch while introducing our fans to one of the most exciting new gathering spaces on gameday and beyond."

Located within The Bud Light Talon is Frank's RedHot Backstage, a new indoor sports bar featuring its own kitchen, elevated food offerings, one of the largest video screens in the region and flexible event capabilities. The development also includes seven new bars and expanded restroom facilities, creating a premium experience for fans attending Ravens games and special events. Beyond gamedays, the venue will serve as a year-round destination supporting non-gameday programming and offseason events.

"Anheuser-Busch has a longstanding history of enhancing the gameday experience for fans, and we're thrilled to continue that commitment alongside our partners at the Baltimore Ravens with The Bud Light Talon," said Kerry Scalora, Head of US Sports Marketing at Anheuser-Busch. "Bud Light and the Ravens have been extraordinary partners for 30 years, and that relationship is strengthened with naming rights to a new entertainment destination for fans to enjoy at every game this season."

The expanded partnership will bring to life new fan engagement initiatives and integrated brand activations throughout M&T Bank Stadium and Ravens programming to amplify existing spaces that are mainstays of the gameday experience. These elements include The Bud Light Touchdown Club Halftime Show, the renovated Bud Light Party Zone and The Bud Light Touchdown Club Rallies.