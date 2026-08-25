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Baltimore Ravens and Under Armour Announce 10-Year Partnership Extension

Aug 25, 2026 at 11:00 AM
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The Baltimore Ravens and Under Armour announced Tuesday a 10-year extension of their longstanding partnership, continuing to bring together two iconic Baltimore-based brands. With a shared commitment to the local community, the partnership will bring added value to Ravens fans with a new exclusive Ravens x Under Armour product collection, elevated hospitality experiences at M&T Bank Stadium and continued investments in youth football initiatives and the Under Armour Performance Center.

"We're proud to continue our partnership with Under Armour, a brand that shares our Baltimore roots and our commitment to excellence," Ravens Senior Vice President and Chief Sales Officer Kevin Rochlitz stated. "Through this extension, Ravens fans will see new and exciting touchpoints across M&T Bank Stadium, from exclusive merchandise at the Flock Shop to enhanced hospitality experiences at the Under Armour Landing. Beyond gameday, this partnership will continue to invest in youth football and create meaningful opportunities for young athletes across our community."

Starting August 28 when the Ravens host the Commanders at M&T Bank Stadium, fans will be able to shop the Ravens x Under Armour collection exclusively sold at the M&T Bank Stadium Flock Shop. This collection will include four product drops throughout the season, featuring men's and women's apparel including T-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets and seasonal styles. On August 28, fans may shop the collection from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Gates will close from 2 to 3 p.m. and reopen at 3 p.m., at which time a game ticket will be required to enter the North Plaza. Parking will be available in Lot C from 9:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

"Under Armour and the Ravens share deep roots in Baltimore, and this 10-year extension marks a meaningful milestone in how we continue to show up for our city," said Trey Evans, Under Armour Director of Americas Team Sports Marketing. "Together, we look forward to bringing new experiences to Ravens fans and continuing to grow the game for young athletes."

Additionally, Under Armour will have naming rights to The Landing, M&T Bank Stadium's new elevated pregame hospitality space. Fans can enjoy packages that include a game ticket in The Perch and more than two hours of all-inclusive pregame food and beverages. After kickoff, the Under Armour Landing opens to all ticketed fans. For more information, visit www.baltimoreravens.com/tickets/the-landing.

As part of the extended partnership, Under Armour will continue to hold naming rights of the Under Armour Performance Center, the Ravens' training facility in Owings Mills, MD, known as "The Castle." Past investments in the facility have included renovations of player and wellness areas and sustainability efforts.

As part of their joint commitment to growing the game, the Ravens and Under Armour will continue investing in youth and high school football, building on the momentum of Maryland sanctioning girls flag football as a varsity high school sport in 2026. The partnership will also support youth football grants, high school uniform and equipment donations, 7-on-7 camps and tournaments, and the Ravens' "Play Like a Raven" Clinic.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc., headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, is a leading inventor, marketer, and distributor of branded athletic performance apparel, footwear, and accessories. Designed to empower human performance, Under Armour's innovative products and experiences are engineered to make athletes better. For further information, please visit about.underarmour.com.

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