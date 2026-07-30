M&T Bank Stadium to Host Mexico-Columbia Soccer Match

ABOUT MEXTOUR

Now in its 23rd year, MexTour has become one of the most established and widely attended international soccer properties in the United States. With an average attendance of more than 50,000 fans per match over the past decade and an estimated U.S. fan base of 65 million, according to Nielsen Sports, the tour continues to bring the Mexican Men's National Team to leading venues and major markets across the country.

MexTour pairs marquee international competition with a broader fan experience that extends well beyond the final whistle. Each stop features the AT&T Futbol Fiesta Fan Fest, along with community, media and partner programming designed to bring supporters closer to the team. Over the years, the tour has welcomed leading commercial partners, soccer legends, athletes, entertainers, creators and other prominent guests, while staging matches at nearly every U.S. venue selected to host games during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The tour also plays an important role in the Mexican National Team's competitive planning, providing valuable preparation ahead of major tournaments, including the Concacaf Gold Cup, Concacaf Nations League and FIFA World Cup.

The 2026 MexTour is supported by 7UP, adidas, AT&T, BeatBox, Burger King, Casillero del Diablo, Castrol, Clamato, DoorDash, El Jefe Energy, El Mexicano® Brand, Gran Centenario Tequila, Gillette, McCafé at Home, Michelob ULTRA, Old Spice, Peñafiel, Ria Money Transfer, Squirt, Strauss, Taste Salud, The Home Depot and Tide.

Matches will be available nationally in Spanish across the TelevisaUnivision family of networks and the Univision Radio Network, with English-language coverage on FOX Deportes.