M&T Bank Stadium to Host Mexico-Columbia Soccer Match

Following one of the Mexican Men's National Team's most memorable FIFA World Cup campaigns in recent history, the Federación Mexicana de Fútbol (FMF) and Soccer United Marketing (SUM) today announced three marquee fall matches against top South American opponents as part of the annual MexTour. Returning to the United States for the first time since the global tournament, Mexico will give fans across the country their first opportunity to reconnect with the squad following its inspiring World Cup run. As the three matches will be played during the official FIFA international match window, all four teams are expected to bring their top rosters.
The tour opens on Saturday, September 26, when Mexico, 10th in the FIFA World Rankings, faces Colombia at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland. The match will mark the head coaching debut of Mexican legend Rafael Márquez and the first-ever MexTour stop in Baltimore during the tour's 23-year history.
MexTour then heads to Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, New Jersey, on Tuesday, September 29, where Mexico will take on Peru, before concluding on Tuesday, October 6, against Chile at the iconic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
Tickets to all three matches will go on sale to the general public on Wednesday August 5th at 10 a.m. (local) via SomosLocales.com.
All-time México vs. Colombia
- Total matches: 29
- Record: Series tied with 10 Mexico wins, 10 Colombia wins, and 9 draws
- Total goals scored: MEX 29 / COL 31
- Last match: COL 4 - MEX 0; Oct. 11, 2025, in Arlington, TX (MexTour match)
- COL FIFA Ranking: 11
All-time México vs. Peru
- Total matches: 29
- Record: MEX leads the series with 12 wins, 8 draws, 9 losses
- Total goals scored: MEX 38 / PER 32
- Last match: MEX 1 – PER 0; Sept. 24, 2022, in Pasadena, CA (MexTour match)
- PER FIFA Ranking: 50
All-time México vs. Chile
- Total matches: 31
- Record: MEX leads the series with 14 wins, 5 draws, 12 losses
- Total goals scored: MEX 33 / CHI 40
- Last match: MEX 2 – CHI 2; Dec. 8, 2021, in Austin TX (MexTour match)
- CHI FIFA Ranking: 49
About M&T Bank Stadium
M&T Bank Stadium, home of the NFL's Baltimore Ravens, seats approximately 70,000 fans and has been a premier sports and entertainment venue since opening in 1998. Beyond gridiron football, the stadium has hosted numerous major soccer events, including CONCACAF Gold Cup matches in 2013 and 2015, and its first Major League Soccer regular-season game in 2026 - cementing its reputation as a top destination for elite soccer in the United States.
About Sports Illustrated Stadium
Sports Illustrated Stadium is a 25,000-seat soccer-specific venue in Harrison, New Jersey, home to Major League Soccer's Red Bull New York and National Women's Soccer League's NY/NJ Gotham FC. Since opening in 2010, it has established itself as one of North America's premier soccer venues, regularly hosting marquee events and international matches. The stadium has welcomed both Mexico and Peru, including Mexico's 3-0 victory over Ecuador during the 2018 MexTour. It has hosted five editions of the Concacaf Gold Cup, underscoring its status as a premier destination for top international soccer competitions.
About the LA Coliseum
The 76,000+ seat Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum is one of the world's most iconic sports venues, serving as the home of college football's USC Trojans, while hosting some of the most significant events in sports history. As the only stadium to host the Summer Olympic Games three times—1932, 1984, and the upcoming 2028 Games—the Coliseum has also welcomed NFL Super Bowls, baseball World Series games, and countless international events. With a rich soccer legacy spanning decades, the Coliseum has hosted hundreds of matches featuring the world's top clubs and national teams, including various MexTour matches and most recently hosted four days of the Official FIFA 2026 World Cup Fan Festival. The Los Angeles MexTour match is being staged in partnership with Major League Soccer's Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC).
ABOUT MEXTOUR
Now in its 23rd year, MexTour has become one of the most established and widely attended international soccer properties in the United States. With an average attendance of more than 50,000 fans per match over the past decade and an estimated U.S. fan base of 65 million, according to Nielsen Sports, the tour continues to bring the Mexican Men's National Team to leading venues and major markets across the country.
MexTour pairs marquee international competition with a broader fan experience that extends well beyond the final whistle. Each stop features the AT&T Futbol Fiesta Fan Fest, along with community, media and partner programming designed to bring supporters closer to the team. Over the years, the tour has welcomed leading commercial partners, soccer legends, athletes, entertainers, creators and other prominent guests, while staging matches at nearly every U.S. venue selected to host games during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The tour also plays an important role in the Mexican National Team's competitive planning, providing valuable preparation ahead of major tournaments, including the Concacaf Gold Cup, Concacaf Nations League and FIFA World Cup.
The 2026 MexTour is supported by 7UP, adidas, AT&T, BeatBox, Burger King, Casillero del Diablo, Castrol, Clamato, DoorDash, El Jefe Energy, El Mexicano® Brand, Gran Centenario Tequila, Gillette, McCafé at Home, Michelob ULTRA, Old Spice, Peñafiel, Ria Money Transfer, Squirt, Strauss, Taste Salud, The Home Depot and Tide.
Matches will be available nationally in Spanish across the TelevisaUnivision family of networks and the Univision Radio Network, with English-language coverage on FOX Deportes.
For the latest schedule, ticket information, matchday details, fan events and additional tour updates, visit SomosLocales.com. Official Mexican National Team merchandise, including jerseys and other team gear, is available at MexicoFanShop.com.
Media Accreditation: The media accreditation process for this MexTour match is not yet available. An alert will be sent to media when the process opens.
About Soccer United Marketing
Soccer United Marketing (SUM), the commercial arm of Major League Soccer, is the preeminent commercial soccer enterprise in North America, overseeing the commercialization, marketing, promotion, and operational execution of the region's most successful soccer entities. SUM holds the exclusive rights to Major League Soccer, the Mexican National Teams for the U.S. market (MexTour and MexTour W), Leagues Cup, Campeones Cup, and Concacaf Properties (including Concacaf Gold Cup™, Concacaf Nations League Finals, Concacaf Champions Cup and Concacaf W).