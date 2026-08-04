Ravens Outfit Local Youth Football Programs Through Sports Grant

The Ravens Foundation, Inc. has awarded grants to 24 nonprofit programs throughout the State of Maryland, it was announced Tuesday. As part of their ongoing dedication to improving youth sports in the region, the Baltimore Ravens and Under Armour have provided grants for new sports apparel and equipment to more than 4,200 local young athletes from over 300 total youth football teams and other youth sports programs.

As part of this grant initiative, on Wednesday, Aug. 5, the Ravens will host approximately 2,500 participants from 24 area youth and high school football programs at training camp to receive the new equipment and apparel.

The selected programs serve diverse populations in 13 Maryland counties, including Anne Arundel, Baltimore City and County, Calvert, Carroll, Frederick, Howard, Harford, Montgomery, Prince George's, Queen Anne's, Talbot and Washington. The grant awards also span into Milford, Del.

Now in its 16th year, the grant continues to serve as a vital link between the Ravens and youth sports programs to help promote, improve and facilitate the healthy development of children in the community. Each recipient utilizes its grant to purchase packages that include Under Armour jerseys, cleats, sports bras, Guardian Caps, field equipment and emergency response accessories.

All programs receiving emergency response accessories were recently invited to attend a hands-on CPR and AED training at the Under Armour Performance Center in June. Led by Rescue One, the training taught grant recipients the proper way to use their new devices in case of emergency.

Through Ravens RISE, the team's football outreach initiative, the Ravens support youth and high school football year-round with a wide range of programs and contributions. These efforts include providing cleats and equipment to local teams, celebrating high school coaches through the Ravens Coach of the Week program and spotlighting premier matchups in the Ravens High School Football Showdown. The Ravens also invite local teams to attend training camp practices and home games throughout the season. In partnership with Under Armour, the team hosts various tournaments and clinics, including the Ravens 7-on-7 High School Football Tournament and the "Play Like A Raven" Football Clinics, further strengthening the development of young athletes across the region.