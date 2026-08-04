 Skip to main content
Advertising

Ravens Outfit Local Youth Football Programs Through Sports Grant

Aug 04, 2026 at 09:30 AM
Author Image
Baltimore Ravens
YouthFB-1920

The Ravens Foundation, Inc. has awarded grants to 24 nonprofit programs throughout the State of Maryland, it was announced Tuesday. As part of their ongoing dedication to improving youth sports in the region, the Baltimore Ravens and Under Armour have provided grants for new sports apparel and equipment to more than 4,200 local young athletes from over 300 total youth football teams and other youth sports programs.

As part of this grant initiative, on Wednesday, Aug. 5, the Ravens will host approximately 2,500 participants from 24 area youth and high school football programs at training camp to receive the new equipment and apparel.

The selected programs serve diverse populations in 13 Maryland counties, including Anne Arundel, Baltimore City and County, Calvert, Carroll, Frederick, Howard, Harford, Montgomery, Prince George's, Queen Anne's, Talbot and Washington. The grant awards also span into Milford, Del.

Now in its 16th year, the grant continues to serve as a vital link between the Ravens and youth sports programs to help promote, improve and facilitate the healthy development of children in the community. Each recipient utilizes its grant to purchase packages that include Under Armour jerseys, cleats, sports bras, Guardian Caps, field equipment and emergency response accessories.

All programs receiving emergency response accessories were recently invited to attend a hands-on CPR and AED training at the Under Armour Performance Center in June. Led by Rescue One, the training taught grant recipients the proper way to use their new devices in case of emergency.

Through Ravens RISE, the team's football outreach initiative, the Ravens support youth and high school football year-round with a wide range of programs and contributions. These efforts include providing cleats and equipment to local teams, celebrating high school coaches through the Ravens Coach of the Week program and spotlighting premier matchups in the Ravens High School Football Showdown. The Ravens also invite local teams to attend training camp practices and home games throughout the season. In partnership with Under Armour, the team hosts various tournaments and clinics, including the Ravens 7-on-7 High School Football Tournament and the "Play Like A Raven" Football Clinics, further strengthening the development of young athletes across the region.

2026 Ravens Youth Football Grant Recipients:

  • Andover Apaches Football
  • Baltimore Terrapins Youth Football
  • Belcamp Outlaws Football & Cheer
  • Chesapeake Bay Piranhas Football & Cheerleading
  • Chesapeake High School Football
  • Deer Park Bucks Flag Football
  • Dunkirk Warriors Youth Athletics
  • FCYAA Jr. Cadets
  • FSK Jr Eagles Football
  • Gamber Mustangs Football & Cheer
  • Hagerstown Area Upward Sports
  • Joppatowne High School Mariners
  • Milford Pop Warner
  • Overlea Raiders Youth Football
  • Seat Pleasant Bobcats
  • Silver Spring Saints Youth Football & Cheer
  • Southwest Sports and Fitness Alliance
  • South River Youth Tackle Football
  • Sykesville Raiders
  • Takoma Academy
  • Talbot County Youth Flag Football League
  • The SEED School of Maryland Athletics
  • Watkins Hornets
  • Wilde Lake High School Football

For more information on the Ravens Foundation, Inc. or the Ravens' outreach initiatives, please visit www.baltimoreravens.com/community.

Related Content

news

Baltimore Ravens and Anheuser-Busch Expand Partnership With the Introduction of the Bud Light Talon at M&T Bank Stadium

New Premier Tailgate and Entertainment Destination Debuts, Enhancing the Stadium Experience for All Fans Before and Beyond Gameday

news

M&T Bank Stadium to Host Mexico-Colombia Soccer Match

Mexico to face Colombia on September 26 at Baltimore's M&T Bank Stadium in Rafa Marquez' head coaching debut.

news

Baltimore County, Ravens Announce Long-Term Agreement to Keep Team Headquarters in Owings Mills for Decades

Agreement secures Ravens' future in Baltimore County, supports up to $120 million in public-private investment, protects millions in annual tax revenue, and expands community partnerships

news

Perdue Named Official Chicken of the Baltimore Ravens

New Multi-Year Partnership Brings Together Two Iconic Maryland Organizations to Fuel Fans, Fight Hunger and Celebrate Hometown Pride

news

Ravens to Hold Training Camp Practice at University of Maryland

Aug. 1 (Saturday) Practice Free for Fans & Marks First-Ever NFL Practice in College Park, Md. It's also the Ravens' inaugural fan engagement event in Prince George's County.

news

Kyle Youmans Named New 'Voice of the Ravens'

Youmans Hired as Ravens Radio Play-by-Play Announcer & On-Air Fixture in Team-Produced Programming

news

Ravens Announce Player Personnel Promotions

12 members of the Ravens' personnel department earned promotions.

news

Ravens Make Training Camp Changes, Increase Number of Fans

Camp Features 12 Open Practices at the Under Armour Performance Center

news

Baltimore Ravens 2026 Schedule

Slate features four primetime games, including back-to-back home contests in Weeks 9 & 10.

news

Baltimore Ravens Invest $1 Million in Gun Violence Prevention Initiatives

Multi-year Commitment Supports Six Local and National Organizations Advancing Hospital-Based Intervention, Frontline Outreach, Youth Engagement and Research

news

Citywide Violence Prevention Summit to Take Place at M&T Bank Stadium

Violence Prevention Experts Join Community Leaders in Advancing Solutions to Reduce Violence and Strengthen Baltimore Neighborhoods

Subscribe Now
2400x1000_SITE
Enter The Auction
Follow Us
Advertising