'Ravens Kickoff' Presented by XFINITY

As Baltimore Ravens players and coaches prepare for the 2026 regular season opener at the Indianapolis Colts (Sept. 13), the organization will provide local opportunities for fans to celebrate the start of football season throughout Maryland.
A schedule for the Week 1 events is outlined below, with updates and complete details at BaltimoreRavens.com/Kickoff.
All Week, Sept. 7-12
Chick-fil-A Baltimore Special Offer
Chick-fil-A Baltimore is celebrating football season with the Ravens. Fans can download the Chick-fil-A app on their mobile device for a chance to claim a free chicken sandwich throughout Week 1 (Sept. 7-12).
*Offer only valid at participating Baltimore-area restaurants.
Wednesday, Sept. 9 | NFL Kickoff
Ravens Large Logo Stenciling
On Wednesday, Sept. 9, Ravens staff members will paint a large Ravens logo at Federal Hill Park (300 Warren Ave.), followed by City Hall (100 N. Holliday St.) in Baltimore City. Media members are welcome to attend for photos and b-roll at approximately 9:30 a.m. in Federal Hill.
Thursday, Sept. 10
Pages & Purple presented by Safeway
On Thursday, Sept. 10, the Ravens will host Pages & Purple presented by Safeway, a special evening celebrating the intersection of storytelling and Ravens fandom. Book lovers are invited to a fun-filled night with the Ravens Flock, when fans can receive an early copy of the highly anticipated new release "Grim Tidings" and meet its author, B.K. Borison, in person.
The event offers attendees a memorable experience that blends the excitement of Ravens culture with the joy of discovering a great read.
Tickets are available now, and fans are encouraged to secure their spots to be part of this one-of-a-kind celebration of Purple and everything Ravens.
Friday, Sept. 11 | Purple Friday
Purple Friday – Wicomico County Purple
Purple Fridays are back! Join Ravens Cheerleaders, the Marching Ravens and Poe, alongside new partner Perdue, as they celebrate the start of the 2026 season. The Purple Friday Caravan will make its way to Wicomico County with giveaways and photo ops at the Stephen Decatur vs. Wicomico high school football game.
Wicomico County Stadium (350 Civic Ave., Salisbury, MD 21804)
- Ravens Entertainment Team Appearance: 3 – 4 p.m.
- Stephen Decatur vs. Wicomico Kickoff: 4 p.m.
- For information about Purple Friday and Caravan information, visit BaltimoreRavens.com/PurpleFriday.
Sunday, Sept. 13 – Ravens Gameday
Kickoff Watch Party presented by Xfinity (1 – 5 p.m.)
Members of the Flock will be at M&T Bank Stadium's revamped North Plaza to cheer on the Ravens when they face the Colts in Indianapolis. Fans will enjoy festivities and partner activations throughout the plaza and watch the game on the new TV monitors, LED screens and videoboards. Fans will also view a live performance by platinum-selling artist Soulja Boy and enjoy appearances by Ravens Cheerleaders, Poe and the Marching Ravens.
Media members are welcome to cover the event, capture b-roll and interact with fans. Reporters are asked to RSVP attendance to Jessica Oring at Jessica.Oring@ravens.nfl.net.
Tickets for this event are SOLD OUT.
Be sure to look for future Ravens Watch Parties at BaltimoreRavens.com/WatchParty.