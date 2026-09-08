'Ravens Kickoff' Presented by XFINITY

Members of the Flock will be at M&T Bank Stadium's revamped North Plaza to cheer on the Ravens when they face the Colts in Indianapolis. Fans will enjoy festivities and partner activations throughout the plaza and watch the game on the new TV monitors, LED screens and videoboards. Fans will also view a live performance by platinum-selling artist Soulja Boy and enjoy appearances by Ravens Cheerleaders, Poe and the Marching Ravens.