Ravens to Host Two September Watch Party Events in Revamped North Plaza

Watch Party: NFL Rio Game | Sunday, Sept. 27 | Ravens vs. Cowboys

In Week 3, the Ravens travel to South America when they take on the Dallas Cowboys at the legendary Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. For fans watching from Baltimore, the M&T Bank Stadium North Plaza will once again host a Watch Party for the team's international matchup. A live broadcast of the game will be showcased throughout the North Plaza, allowing fans to gather and experience the action together.

The event will feature Brazilian-inspired food and entertainment, allowing fans to immerse themselves in the nation's culture while being in Charm City. Additionally, family-friendly activities that include face painting, inflatables, interactive games and photo opportunities will be available.

Additional information regarding the Ravens' NFL Rio Game Watch Party will be available on Sept. 9.

ABOUT THE NORTH PLAZA

North Plaza: Serving as the grand entrance to M&T Bank Stadium, the revitalized North Plaza features two prominent structures flanking the gates and creates a dynamic new arrival experience for fans. The enhanced plaza will also serve as an ideal location for events throughout the year. By extending the secure perimeter closer to Hamburg Street, the stadium entry experience has been enhanced with a new canopy-covered entrance leading into the North Plaza, one of the venue's most popular gameday entry points.

Bud Light Talon: Designed as the stadium's premier pre-game destination, The Bud Light Talon will open three hours prior to kickoff and feature two levels of viewing space, a main music stage and capacity for approximately 2,000–3,000 fans on the lower level, plus an additional 600 guests on the upper mezzanine. The space also includes an entirely new restroom facility available to fans. The Bud Light Talon is one of the only open-air music stages located inside the gates of an NFL stadium, creating a unique fan experience available only in Baltimore.

Frank's RedHot Backstage: Located within The Bud Light Talon, Frank's RedHot Backstage is a new indoor sports bar featuring its own kitchen, elevated food offerings, one of the largest LED video screens in the region and flexible event capabilities. The space includes seven new bars and significantly expanded restroom facilities, creating a premium experience for fans attending Ravens games and special events. An exclusive menu of Frank's RedHot-inspired culinary offerings and curated beverage programs will also be available, highlighted by the Frank's RedHot Perdue Chicken Sando, a signature collaboration available only at Frank's RedHot Backstage. Beyond gamedays, the venue will serve as a year-round destination supporting non-gameday programming and offseason events.

The Flock Shop: Opened in 2025, The Flock Shop provides an immersive shopping experience for Ravens fans on both gameday and non-gamedays. Open year-round, the store features a 7,000-square-foot retail space and includes RFID self-checkout, a unique Nike feature display and a jersey customization shop.

Under Armour Landing: Located atop the newly expanded Flock Shop team store in the North Plaza, the Under Armour Landing offers a vibrant, elevated, open-air experience with unmatched views of Camden Yards and the downtown Baltimore skyline. The second-floor lounge is fully covered and equipped with radiant heat and closable exterior walls, making it a year-round destination for entertainment. For Ravens games, it serves as a premium pregame hospitality space, with exclusive packages that include a game ticket in a prime location of The Perch and more than two hours of all-inclusive pregame food and beverages. After kickoff, the Under Armour Landing opens to all fans with a game ticket.