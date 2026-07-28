Baltimore County, Ravens Announce Long-Term Agreement to Keep Team Headquarters in Owings Mills for Decades

"The Ravens aren't just our football team, they are our neighbors," said Baltimore County Executive Kathy Klausmeier. "Ravens players, coaches, and staff live here, shop and dine here, volunteer here, and raise their families here. This agreement builds on a partnership that has made Baltimore County stronger for nearly three decades and ensures the Ravens will continue to call Baltimore County home for generations to come."

"The Ravens have called Baltimore County home since our inception, and that continuity matters. With more than three decades of shared history and strong community relationships, we're committed to building on that foundation for years to come," said Sashi Brown, President of the Baltimore Ravens. "This agreement supports our ability to maintain a world-class facility that helps us attract and retain top players and staff and compete at the highest level every year. It also reflects our broader commitment to the community, including investing in the county's future through both financial support and meaningful community engagement initiatives for residents across the state to come together and connect."

"The Baltimore Ravens is not only a beloved professional sports franchise in our state, but one of Maryland's strongest economic generators," said Governor Wes Moore. "This landmark agreement underscores the Ravens' long-term commitment to the Baltimore region and the state, and a strong example of what an effective public-private partnership can look like."

Since arriving in Maryland in 1996, the Ravens have called Baltimore County home for the team's football operations. The Under Armour Performance Center, which opened in 2004, has grown into the organization's year-round headquarters and one of the NFL's premier training facilities.

Over the past three decades, the Ravens have demonstrated their long-term commitment to Maryland by investing more than $390 million in the Under Armour Performance Center and M&T Bank Stadium, including $134 million in their Baltimore County headquarters.

The announcement comes as the Ravens prepare to open training camp, reinforcing a clear message to fans, employees, and the broader community: Baltimore County is the Ravens' home, and the team will remain for years to come. This season, the Owings Mills campus is expected to welcome 24,000 fans during training camp. The facility also hosts community events throughout the year and serves as an important economic driver for the region.

The Ravens will privately fund up to $70 million of the project, while Baltimore County has committed to a $25 million investment to support the project. The County and the Ravens are in active discussions with the Maryland Department of Commerce to unlock up to $25 million in state investments through existing economic development programs focused on business retention, job growth, and long-term economic activity. The agreement also establishes a framework for future campus improvements and expansion, subject to all required legislative, zoning, and regulatory approvals.

The agreement secures a long-term commitment from one of Maryland's most recognizable sports franchises and a cornerstone community partner in Baltimore County, to continue investing in Owings Mills and the surrounding region for the next generation of fans.