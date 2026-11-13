Five Things to Know About the Los Angeles Chargers

Quarterback Justin Herbert is having the toughest season of his career.

According to Next Gen Stats, Herbert has the second-lowest expected points added (EPA) per dropback of any quarterback with at least 200 dropbacks. Only Daniel Jones of the Indianapolis Colts is lower.

Part of Herbert's decline can be attributed to an uncharacteristic meltdown in ball security. Entering this season, Herbert had been intercepted on just 1.7% of his career pass attempts. Entering Sunday, Herbert leads the league with 11 interceptions and has thrown at least one pick in each of L.A.'s first eight games. It's the longest streak to start a season since Peyton Manning threw one in each of the Denver Broncos' first nine games in 2015, per ESPN Insights.

Herbert has also been sacked 31 times this season, the second most behind Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. He was sacked a career-high eight times against the Texans on Sunday.

Since the start of last season, which has spanned 24 regular-season games, Herbert has been sacked 85 times. In the past 10 seasons, only Watson, Russell Wilson and Justin Fields have been sacked that many times in a 24-game stretch, according to Stathead.

Although Herbert has been pressured a lot, nine of his interceptions this season have come with no pressure. Sunday could be a quality opportunity for the Ravens' defense, which only has four interceptions this season, to tally some takeaways.

Herbert still presents a serious threat with his arm, as he leads the NFL with five completions of at least 50 yards.

"This was maybe, I would say, the most drastic change that he's made from one [offensive coordinator] to the other," said Head Coach Jesse Minter, who was L.A.'s defensive coordinator from 2024-25. "But I see flashes, and I see potential. I see extreme arm talent and I see extreme athleticism, which I've seen a bunch in the practice field the last couple years."

Ravens Defensive Coordinator Anthony Weaver faced Herbert when he was with the Miami Dolphins last season. Herbert completed 29 of 38 passes for 264 yards and two touchdowns with no turnovers, leading a game-winning field goal drive late in the fourth quarter.