Mailbag: Will Jacoby Brissett Turn the Ravens' Season Around?

Mink: It's not fair to expect to put "savior" expectations on Jacoby Brissett's right shoulder. As Head Coach Jesse Minter said Monday, the Ravens expect Brissett to "operate our offense at a level required to be successful."

The Ravens want him to run the offense efficiently – get the ball out on time, avoid mistakes (he has an excellent touchdown to interception ratio), and re-open the explosive play potential. They want him to provide leadership to a group that has gone four straight games scoring below 14 points.

In short, the Ravens want Brissett to be more spark than savior. The Ravens have thrown for 123 yards in their past two games. That's likely going to change with Brissett under center.

I expect he'll do a good job of getting the ball in the hands of his playmakers, particularly Zay Flowers, who has been held in check the past two weeks. Brissett has also helped tight end Trey McBride flourish in Arizona, so he could find good chemistry with Mark Andrews and the Ravens' other tight ends.