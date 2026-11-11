News & Notes: Jesse Minter Explains Ryan Neuzil's Role With Ravens

How Minter Feels About Facing His Former Chargers

After spending the previous two seasons as the Los Angeles Chargers' defensive coordinator, Minter feels many emotions as he prepares to face them Monday night.

Winning the game is at the forefront of Minter's mind, but it will be the first time Minter has coached against one of his closest coaching mentors, Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh.

"It feels like you're going against somebody you care a lot about, which sometimes makes it even more competitive," Minter said. "I know how Jim feels about it, I'm sure.

"I think after the game it's great to be able to catch up and say hey to a bunch of those guys. But obviously, there's major, major focus on our team, our players and getting our team ready to play at a high level. I'm excited to play in primetime in front of our fans and give them something to cheer about."

Minter faced Justin Herbert every day in practice for two years and watched him throw for 26 touchdowns and 3,797 yards last season. However, this season has been a struggle for Herbert working in a different system with new Offensive Coordinator Mike McDaniel. Herbert has thrown just six touchdown passes in eight games, and the Chargers (0-8) are the NFL's only winless team.

The Ravens want to make sure that Herbert doesn't find his rhythm against them.

"I love Justin Herbert, a lot of respect for him," Minter said. "I don't want to speak out of place, but I'm pretty sure it's Justin's fifth or sixth offensive coordinator since he's been in the league. I know Greg [Roman] was there for two years, but he's had a lot of different systems. This was maybe, I would say, the most drastic change that he's made from one to the other.