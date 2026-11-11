News & Notes: Jesse Minter Explains Ryan Neuzil's Role With Ravens

Ryan Neuzil will add depth to Baltimore's offensive line, but he won't impact starting center Can Jurgens' role, according to Head Coach Jesse Minter.
A fifth-year veteran, Neuzil has been the Atlanta Falcons' starting center the past two seasons. However, Minter does not plan a position change for Jurgens or Baltimore's starting offensive line.
Neuzil's NFL experience has almost exclusively been at center, and he'll be Jurgens' backup there. Previously, the Ravens had to move rookie guard Vega Ioane to center after center injuries.
But Neuzil could also cross train at guard to potentially give the Ravens more options. He played left guard in college at Appalachian State before converting to center in the NFL.
"I think he brings versatility," Minter said. "I don't anticipate anything changing with Cam and what position he plays. We think he's like the future of our offensive line.
"I think it's just a piece that adds depth. I do think he'll have flexibility as he gets here, as he gets going. Wherever that leads I think we'll see as we go."
After flying back from Spain with the Falcons, Neuzil hopped back on a plane and arrived in Baltimore late Tuesday night. He has been busy getting up to speed on Baltimore's offense and has a head start since he developed in Atlanta under the coaching of Dwayne Ledford, the Ravens' Run Game Coordinator/Offensive Line Coach.
"I spent five years with him (Ledford), understand what he wants and what he sees in the linemen," Neuzil said. "It's definitely a plus."
Jurgens said he'll enjoy working with Neuzil, who gives the Ravens more well-rounded depth on the offensive line and a proven starter.
"It's never a bad thing to have more guys that can snap," Jurgens said. "Ryan's a guy that's played a lot of football. I'm excited to have him in the room. He's been with Led; he's going to be a great addition."
Jaylinn Hawkins Hopes to Boost Ravens' Secondary
Ravens safety Jaylinn Hawkins returned to the practice field with a different perspective Wednesday after missing the past three games due to a knee injury.
Baltimore has surrendered 104 points over the past three games without him going against some of the top offenses and quarterbacks in the league in Cincinnati's Joe Burrow, Buffalo's Josh Allen, and Jacksonville's Trevor Lawrence.
"It felt good to be back out there with my dawgs. It's been a minute," Hawkins said. "Things haven't been going the way we wanted them to, but we know what we're capable of and hoping to bounce back this week. I believe in us more than anything.
"I see a lot of positives. Regardless of what the outcomes have been, I see us progressing to good things."
Hawkins said he tried to do everything he could off the field to help his teammates. He'll also try to come back playing at a higher level than when he left.
"Whenever you're down, you always get a different perspective of things," Hawkins said. "You look at things from a broader view, with a broader lens. I believe in Christ, so I've been praying a lot. I've been seeing a lot. There's just different ways you can help out the team, not just from a physical standpoint but a mental standpoint."
How Minter Feels About Facing His Former Chargers
After spending the previous two seasons as the Los Angeles Chargers' defensive coordinator, Minter feels many emotions as he prepares to face them Monday night.
Winning the game is at the forefront of Minter's mind, but it will be the first time Minter has coached against one of his closest coaching mentors, Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh.
"It feels like you're going against somebody you care a lot about, which sometimes makes it even more competitive," Minter said. "I know how Jim feels about it, I'm sure.
"I think after the game it's great to be able to catch up and say hey to a bunch of those guys. But obviously, there's major, major focus on our team, our players and getting our team ready to play at a high level. I'm excited to play in primetime in front of our fans and give them something to cheer about."
Minter faced Justin Herbert every day in practice for two years and watched him throw for 26 touchdowns and 3,797 yards last season. However, this season has been a struggle for Herbert working in a different system with new Offensive Coordinator Mike McDaniel. Herbert has thrown just six touchdown passes in eight games, and the Chargers (0-8) are the NFL's only winless team.
The Ravens want to make sure that Herbert doesn't find his rhythm against them.
"I love Justin Herbert, a lot of respect for him," Minter said. "I don't want to speak out of place, but I'm pretty sure it's Justin's fifth or sixth offensive coordinator since he's been in the league. I know Greg [Roman] was there for two years, but he's had a lot of different systems. This was maybe, I would say, the most drastic change that he's made from one to the other.
"But I see flashes, and I see potential. I see extreme arm talent and I see extreme athleticism, which I've seen a bunch in the practice field the last couple years. I see an extremely talented player that's got the capabilities of making every throw, making every run, making a bunch of plays, and I certainly know what he's capable of."