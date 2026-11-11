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Reports: Ravens Sign Kicker Riley Patterson

Nov 11, 2026 at 06:19 PM
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Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

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Doug Murray/AP Photo
K Riley Patterson

The Ravens have reportedly signed kicker Riley Patterson, according to NFL Network and ESPN's Mike Garafolo, and will get him ready to go for "Monday Night Football" against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Patterson would the Ravens' third kicker this season. He'd take the spot of Jake Moody, who was signed off the Ravens' practice squad after hitting a 53-yard field goal in his debut last week. Tyler Loop is on injured reserve with a right groin injury and will miss a minimum of three more games.

It'll be the first time in Ravens franchise history that they will use three kickers in a season, per ESPN’s Jamison Hensley. The last time they had two kickers attempt a field goal in the same season was 2011.

Patterson was released by the Miami Dolphins on Oct. 20 after having issues with his kickoffs. Dolphins Head Coach Jeff Hafley said he didn't execute when directed to kick some touchbacks, and Miami turned to Zane Gonzalez, who was on their practice squad.

Patterson's execution on field-goal attempts for Miami, however, was solid. He made seven of his nine attempts this season (77.7%) and was 27-of-29 last season. His 93.1% conversion rate was fourth highest among all NFL kickers with at least 10 attempts.

In six seasons, Patterson has converted 86.6% of his field-goal attempts (97-of-112) and made 96.1% of his extra points.

Before kicking for the Dolphins, he kicked for the Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, Cleveland Browns, New York Jets, and Atlanta Falcons and spent time with several other teams. He was originally undrafted out of Memphis in 2021.

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