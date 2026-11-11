Kyle Hamilton Practicing, Jaylinn Hawkins Returns

New quarterback Jacoby Brissett took the field for the first time since being traded to Baltimore, providing a boost for an offense looking for one after not reaching 14 points in any of the past four games.

Brissett is wearing No. 11, which is a new number for the 11-year veteran. Minter has been pleased with what he's seen from Brissett so far.

"Experience [and] leadership," Minter said. "Even just like in our walk-through today, this is a guy that has a commanding presence, commands the huddle, commands the whole operation even with it being new, and puts in all this extra time. So, I am just excited to have that, and I think it'll be really good for our football team, especially where we're at right now."