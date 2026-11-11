Kyle Hamilton Practicing, Jaylinn Hawkins Returns

The Ravens have all 50 players on their 53-man roster on the field at the start of practice Wednesday, including All-Pro safety Kyle Hamilton (hip) and top cornerback Nate Wiggins (illness).
That's good news for a team looking to end a four-game losing streak Monday night against the winless Los Angeles Chargers.
Hamilton exited last Thursday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars early and did not return. Wiggins didn't play after an illness sidelined him last Wednesday.
Fellow safety Jaylinn Hawkins (knee) also returned to practice for the first time since Oct. 21. Hawkins had played 81% of the defensive snaps before missing the past three games.
Head Coach Jesse Minter said the Ravens will see how Hawkins' knee responds over the next couple of days before determining whether he could play against the Chargers.
New quarterback Jacoby Brissett took the field for the first time since being traded to Baltimore, providing a boost for an offense looking for one after not reaching 14 points in any of the past four games.
Brissett is wearing No. 11, which is a new number for the 11-year veteran. Minter has been pleased with what he's seen from Brissett so far.
"Experience [and] leadership," Minter said. "Even just like in our walk-through today, this is a guy that has a commanding presence, commands the huddle, commands the whole operation even with it being new, and puts in all this extra time. So, I am just excited to have that, and I think it'll be really good for our football team, especially where we're at right now."
New offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil also practiced for the first time after being acquired via trade from the Atlanta Falcons at Tuesday's deadline. It was a quick turnaround for Neuzil after flying back from Spain with the Falcons Sunday night.
After practice, Minter said Neuzil adds depth at center behind starter Cam Jurgens and they'll see if he also can offer versatility as a backup guard.
The Ravens didn't have a kicker on the field at the start of Wednesday's practice after Jake Moody was signed off Baltimore's practice squad.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Ravens are working out a pair of kickers, Harrison Mevis (formerly of the Los Angeles Rams) and Riley Patterson (formerly of the Miami Dolphins).
"We'll have some guys in, and we'll figure out the best situation for us," Minter said. "Obviously, we feel great about our personnel department and us having a really good kicker available on Monday."