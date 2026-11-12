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Reports: Ravens Also Sign Kicker Harrison Mevis to Practice Squad

Nov 12, 2026 at 09:14 AM
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by Clifton Brown & Ryan Mink
K Harrison Mevis
Kyusung Gong/AP Photo
K Harrison Mevis

The Ravens are fortifying themselves at kicker.

In addition to reportedly signing kicker Riley Patterson to the 53-man roster after a Wednesday workout, the Ravens also reportedly signed former Los Angeles Rams kicker Harrison Mevis to the practice squad, per ESPN and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The Ravens lost kicker Jake Moody this week when he was signed off the practice squad by the Atlanta Falcons. Moody hit a 53-yard field goal in his Ravens debut last week after Tyler Loop (right groin) was placed on injured reserve.

Mevis had a near-perfect campaign for the Rams last season on their way to the NFC Championship game. He made 12 of 13 field-goal attempts during the regular season and was 6-for-6 during the playoffs.

During last season's Divisional Round, Mevis made a game-winning 42-yarder in overtime to defeat the Chicago Bears. He also made both attempts during a Wild-Card victory over the Carolina Panthers and was 2-for-2 during a conference championship loss against the Seattle Seahawks.

Mevis returned as the Rams' kicker this year and went 4-for-4 against the Denver Broncos in Week 3 after missing from 43 yards in Week 2.

However, in Week 5 against the Buffalo Bills, Mevis missed a 50-yarder in regulation, and his potential game-winning 48-yarder in overtime was blocked. The Rams lost, 37-34, and Mevis was released by Los Angeles on Oct. 13 after making 5-of-9 attempts this season.

Nicknamed "The Thiccer Kicker", the 6-foot, 245-pound Mevis was undrafted in 2024 after being an All-American kicker at Missouri. He converted 89 of 106 field goal attempts during his college career, including a career-long 61-yarder during his final season that secured a top-15 upset for Missouri and ignited a field storm.

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