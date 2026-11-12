Reports: Ravens Also Sign Kicker Harrison Mevis to Practice Squad

The Ravens are fortifying themselves at kicker.

In addition to reportedly signing kicker Riley Patterson to the 53-man roster after a Wednesday workout, the Ravens also reportedly signed former Los Angeles Rams kicker Harrison Mevis to the practice squad, per ESPN and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The Ravens lost kicker Jake Moody this week when he was signed off the practice squad by the Atlanta Falcons. Moody hit a 53-yard field goal in his Ravens debut last week after Tyler Loop (right groin) was placed on injured reserve.

Mevis had a near-perfect campaign for the Rams last season on their way to the NFC Championship game. He made 12 of 13 field-goal attempts during the regular season and was 6-for-6 during the playoffs.

During last season's Divisional Round, Mevis made a game-winning 42-yarder in overtime to defeat the Chicago Bears. He also made both attempts during a Wild-Card victory over the Carolina Panthers and was 2-for-2 during a conference championship loss against the Seattle Seahawks.

Mevis returned as the Rams' kicker this year and went 4-for-4 against the Denver Broncos in Week 3 after missing from 43 yards in Week 2.

However, in Week 5 against the Buffalo Bills, Mevis missed a 50-yarder in regulation, and his potential game-winning 48-yarder in overtime was blocked. The Rams lost, 37-34, and Mevis was released by Los Angeles on Oct. 13 after making 5-of-9 attempts this season.