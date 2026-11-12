News & Notes: Riley Patterson 'Grateful' To Be Next Man Up at Kicker

When the Ravens called looking for a kicker, Riley Patterson was ready.
Patterson became the Ravens’ third kicker this season when he was signed on Tuesday after an impressive tryout. He'll be in the spotlight Monday night when the Ravens face the Los Angeles Chargers, and Patterson feels ready to seize the moment in primetime.
"It's a very cool opportunity," Patterson said following Thursday's practice. "I'm very grateful, I'm excited to get out there."
Patterson will replace Jake Moody, who was signed off Baltimore's practice squad after hitting a 53-yard field goal in his Ravens' debut last week. Second-year kicker Tyler Loop (right groin) is on injured reserve and will miss a minimum of three more games.
The life of an NFL kicker can be uncertain, but the 27-year-old Patterson doesn't sound fazed. He's worn many jerseys since entering the league, making 97 of 112 field goal attempts for six different teams – the Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, Cleveland Browns, New York Jets, Atlanta Falcons and Miami Dolphins.
Patterson is well-traveled, but well-grounded. When he released by the Dolphins on Oct. 20 after making seven of nine attempts this season, Patterson went home to St. Louis, worked on his craft, and waited.
"There's an in-between time for many kickers whenever they're on the street," Patterson said. "This is my 10th team now. I've been on, I've been off. I've had little breaks in between.
"You go back home, you make sure you stay ready, feeling like you're still in the season even though you're over there on the couch. Getting to the high school field. Getting my reps in. Training if I need to go train with a coach. Making sure my body feels right for this opportunity."
The Ravens signed another kicker, Harrison Mevis, to the practice squad, but Special Teams Coordinator Anthony Levine Sr. said Patterson will be their kicker Monday night after both had "great workouts."
Declan Doyle Discusses Quest to Avoid Pre-Snap Penalties
Baltimore leads the NFL in false starts with 24 heading into Week 10, a stat that Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle isn't pleased with. It's been a point of emphasis this week, and something the coaching staff examined closely over the weekend.
"I think it's incredibly frustrating for everybody involved, not just myself, but the rest of the offense," Doyle said. "My message to the group this week is, 'Let's own the things that we can control.'"
The trade for Jacoby Brissett, who will start his first game for Baltimore against the Chargers, adds another layer to the Ravens' pre-snap discipline. Extra time has been spent before and after practice, trying to make sure players are familiar with Brissett's cadence.
Doyle said that on Wednesday, the Ravens offense did a "clap drill" getting in sync with different cadences before going into their Chargers operation.
"The pre-snap operation is one of those that has been stressed since the first day we went out there," Doyle said. "Obviously, it's not good enough. We've looked at different things with the cadence, the simplification of motion or timing, things like that. We had a little bit of time to go look at all those things that are knocking us back."
Brissett Could Help Unlock Big Plays Offensively
Brissett has already beaten the Chargers this season as the starting quarterback for the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1. Completing 27 of 37 passes for 277 yards during a 26-14 victory in Los Angeles, Brissett found some chunk plays, including a 33-yard completion to wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. and a 27-yard connection with tight end Trey McBride.
The big-play element in Baltimore's offense has been missing for several weeks, but Doyle believes Brissett can unlock more opportunities to unleash the Ravens' playmakers.
"You watch him play the Chargers, very early in that game he's throwing a seam ball down the field and he's able to stretch the coverage," Doyle said. "I'm excited about his ability to be able to do that, provide that a little bit more for us."
Brissett is trying to build chemistry quickly with Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, and other wideouts by taking extra reps after practice.
"It's telling me what they need from me, more than what I need from them," Brissett said. "They've got to do the hard part. I've got the easy part, find them and put the ball where it's supposed to go. It's communication on both sides."
Kyle Hamilton Had Meetings With Jesse Minter
Pro Bowl safety Kyle Hamilton said he and Head Coach Jesse Minter have had detailed conversations about the Ravens' issues. They remain optimistic that they'll find solutions.
"I've had conversations with him in private, just us two," Hamilton said. "We're aligned in thinking. I think we're still searching for our identity. He's got a very positive outlook on it. He instills faith in us, and he has confidence in us. I don't think he's pressing the panic button because we've had a bad stretch.
"Now, that's just talk. You've got to go out there and actually do it, deliver on that potential we have. Winning solves a lot of problems. We win this week, see what we do better, move on and try to keep stacking wins."