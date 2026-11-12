News & Notes: Riley Patterson 'Grateful' To Be Next Man Up at Kicker

When the Ravens called looking for a kicker, Riley Patterson was ready.

Patterson became the Ravens’ third kicker this season when he was signed on Tuesday after an impressive tryout. He'll be in the spotlight Monday night when the Ravens face the Los Angeles Chargers, and Patterson feels ready to seize the moment in primetime.

"It's a very cool opportunity," Patterson said following Thursday's practice. "I'm very grateful, I'm excited to get out there."

Patterson will replace Jake Moody, who was signed off Baltimore's practice squad after hitting a 53-yard field goal in his Ravens' debut last week. Second-year kicker Tyler Loop (right groin) is on injured reserve and will miss a minimum of three more games.

The life of an NFL kicker can be uncertain, but the 27-year-old Patterson doesn't sound fazed. He's worn many jerseys since entering the league, making 97 of 112 field goal attempts for six different teams – the Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, Cleveland Browns, New York Jets, Atlanta Falcons and Miami Dolphins.

Patterson is well-traveled, but well-grounded. When he released by the Dolphins on Oct. 20 after making seven of nine attempts this season, Patterson went home to St. Louis, worked on his craft, and waited.

"There's an in-between time for many kickers whenever they're on the street," Patterson said. "This is my 10th team now. I've been on, I've been off. I've had little breaks in between.

"You go back home, you make sure you stay ready, feeling like you're still in the season even though you're over there on the couch. Getting to the high school field. Getting my reps in. Training if I need to go train with a coach. Making sure my body feels right for this opportunity."