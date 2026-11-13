Late for Work: Pundits Look at Ravens' Potential Lineup Changes

Head Coach Jesse Minter said the team used the extra time off after last week's Thursday night game to self-analyze and prepare for a reset.
Minter said Ravens coaches considered, "who we're asking to do what, playing time, who do we have in the lineup – I mean, kind of everything, I would say."
The Baltimore Sun’s Sam Cohn and Baltimore Banner’s Jonas Shaffer each identified several positions where changes could be made. Here are some excerpts:
Cornerback
"If there's a starter to see a diminished role in Baltimore's secondary, it's likely to be Marlon Humphrey, who has allowed 132 more receiving yards than the next-leakiest defensive back (while being targeted more than any other Ravens cornerback)," Cohn wrote. "In recent years, his team-leading interception numbers (10 combined over the past two seasons) have masked other problems, but this season, Humphrey is still searching for his first pick.
"Former fourth-round draft pick T.J. Tampa Jr. is an obvious replacement. He suffered a knee injury in Week 1 but has played in each of the Ravens' past two games. If anything, Tampa replacing Humphrey would signal Minter is serious about holding his secondary accountable."
Tight End
"Rookie Matt Hibner has 75 yards on six receptions this season, and PFF has graded his pass-blocking at 78.9 so far," Cohn wrote. "If Mark Andrews is a lineup-change candidate, the question is: Have the Ravens seen enough to give Hibner a shot? Or could Andrews receive less than 63% of the team's offensive snaps (on par with the past two seasons)?"
Left Guard
"Even with Andrew Vorhees, last year's starting left guard, traded Tuesday to the Atlanta Falcons, John Simpson could have new competition," Shaffer wrote. "It just might take a while to materialize.
"Ryan Neuzil, who arrived Tuesday in the trade for Vorhees, started at left guard in college. But he's played primarily center in the NFL and is expected to back up starter Cam Jurgens, whom Minter on Wednesday called 'the future of our offensive line.' Emery Jones Jr., a healthy scratch the past two weeks, will also have to step up to shore up the Ravens' guard depth."
Kick Returner/Punt Returner
"LaJohntay Wester's punt return production has fallen sharply since his rookie year, from 12.4 yards to 8.6 yards, which is below the league average (9.9)," Shaffer wrote. "His fair-catch decisions have been questionable, as he's turned down a few return opportunities with apparent room to run. Wester's kick return average hasn't changed (24.6 yards), but it's below the league average as well. He also lost a fumble against the Jaguars.
"Running back Rasheen Ali has shared kick return duties with Wester and is averaging 26.4 yards per attempt, highlighted by a team-best 59-yarder. Practice squad wide receiver Chris Moore, who hasn't played since Week 5, has averaged a team-high 28.6 yards on eight returns. Rookie running back Adam Randall, who has been designated to return from injured reserve, could also be an option. The fifth-round pick returned 13 kicks for 302 yards over his Clemson career, averaging 23.2 yards per return."
Jeff Zrebiec Looks at What Needs to Happen for Ravens to Make a Run
There are still nine weeks remaining in the regular season, but The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec sees a two-team race for the AFC North crown between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals as it stands now.
Both teams are 6-2 and have created some breathing room between them and the Cleveland Browns (5-4) and Ravens (4-5).
"Any path to the Ravens getting back into this thing would probably require them to win four straight before their four-game division finish, and nothing they have shown over the last month suggests they have four straight wins in them," Zrebiec wrote.
While he's not confident about the Ravens' chances of making a run, Zrebiec also made a case for optimism.
"I'm usually not the go-to for optimism, but here goes," Zrebiec wrote. "Brissett brings competency and leadership, and the Ravens offense rallies around the veteran; the defense shows improvement after Jesse Minter and his staff spent the mini-bye self-scouting and laying out some personnel changes; and the team takes advantage of its next four opponents, who have a combined 9-24 record. Then, Lamar Jackson comes back in late December and gives the Ravens a puncher's chance. You got all that?"
It's worth noting that the Ravens won five straight last season after getting off to a 1-5 start and came within a field goal of winning the division.
Ravens' Wide Receivers and Linebackers Earn High Grades
Speaking of report cards, The Baltimore Banner’s Giana Han graded every position group for the Ravens.
There were no "A's" and mostly "C's." Here's a look at the two groups that got "B's":
Wide Receivers
"Zay Flowers has been a bright spot. He's made plays and was on pace for another 1,000-yard season prior to Jackson's and Huntley's injuries. Rookie Ja'Kobi Lane, who put together a spectacular preseason, has shown he can make big catches against NFL starters. But he has been limited by his own injuries."
Linebackers
"Roquan Smith, who seemed to have lost a step last year, is playing faster and with more precision. Teammates have hyped up Trenton Simpson for years, and he finally seems to be having that breakout season. And, after tearing his ACL in December, Teddye Buchanan is back contributing. He and Simpson have played well enough that neither deserves to be taken out, so the coaches have worked out a rotation."