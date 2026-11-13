Late for Work: Pundits Look at Ravens' Potential Lineup Changes

Head Coach Jesse Minter said the team used the extra time off after last week's Thursday night game to self-analyze and prepare for a reset.

Minter said Ravens coaches considered, "who we're asking to do what, playing time, who do we have in the lineup – I mean, kind of everything, I would say."

The Baltimore Sun’s Sam Cohn and Baltimore Banner’s Jonas Shaffer each identified several positions where changes could be made. Here are some excerpts:

Cornerback

"If there's a starter to see a diminished role in Baltimore's secondary, it's likely to be Marlon Humphrey, who has allowed 132 more receiving yards than the next-leakiest defensive back (while being targeted more than any other Ravens cornerback)," Cohn wrote. "In recent years, his team-leading interception numbers (10 combined over the past two seasons) have masked other problems, but this season, Humphrey is still searching for his first pick.

"Former fourth-round draft pick T.J. Tampa Jr. is an obvious replacement. He suffered a knee injury in Week 1 but has played in each of the Ravens' past two games. If anything, Tampa replacing Humphrey would signal Minter is serious about holding his secondary accountable."

Tight End

"Rookie Matt Hibner has 75 yards on six receptions this season, and PFF has graded his pass-blocking at 78.9 so far," Cohn wrote. "If Mark Andrews is a lineup-change candidate, the question is: Have the Ravens seen enough to give Hibner a shot? Or could Andrews receive less than 63% of the team's offensive snaps (on par with the past two seasons)?"

Left Guard

"Even with Andrew Vorhees, last year's starting left guard, traded Tuesday to the Atlanta Falcons, John Simpson could have new competition," Shaffer wrote. "It just might take a while to materialize.

"Ryan Neuzil, who arrived Tuesday in the trade for Vorhees, started at left guard in college. But he's played primarily center in the NFL and is expected to back up starter Cam Jurgens, whom Minter on Wednesday called 'the future of our offensive line.' Emery Jones Jr., a healthy scratch the past two weeks, will also have to step up to shore up the Ravens' guard depth."

Kick Returner/Punt Returner

"LaJohntay Wester's punt return production has fallen sharply since his rookie year, from 12.4 yards to 8.6 yards, which is below the league average (9.9)," Shaffer wrote. "His fair-catch decisions have been questionable, as he's turned down a few return opportunities with apparent room to run. Wester's kick return average hasn't changed (24.6 yards), but it's below the league average as well. He also lost a fumble against the Jaguars.