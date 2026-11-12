Jacoby Brissett Is Taking a 'Crash Course' in Ravens Offense

While Brissett is learning quickly, his teammates believe the veteran quarterback can help the Ravens course correct after they haven't scored more than 13 points in any of the team's four straight losses.

It's not all on Brissett, but the Ravens' trade for the 11-year veteran last week provided a spark, and Brissett has fueled that belief with how he's practiced this week.

Veteran defensive lineman Calais Campbell, who played with Brissett last season in Arizona, said he's been one of the leaders trying to "get the energy going again" and Brissett's arrival has helped.

"You see the belief in him, and knowing what he's capable of doing, and then seeing the way he comes in and he's ripping the ball, giving guys opportunities, and it's like, 'Oh! This guy has a little juice.' So, it was good for the whole team," Campbell said.

Baltimore's passing game was held to 55 yards last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars with undrafted rookie quarterback Joe Fagnano, who was wearing a heavy ankle wrap. The Ravens had 68 passing yards the week before in Buffalo after Lamar Jackson left the game with a thumb injury after Baltimore's first offensive play and Tyler Huntley exited in the second quarter with a toe injury.

Brissett hopes to change that. He averaged 215 passing yards per game through his first eight games of this season with the Cardinals and threw for a career-high 3,366 yards in 14 games last season.

"He's a guy who's played 11 years, so he's seen a lot of football," Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle said. "He's seen a lot of these pictures, and he'll let it rip. He can really drive the ball. Those are all things that I'm really excited about with him."

Campbell has seen Brissett's confidence and comfort already this week.