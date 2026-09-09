News & Notes: Declan Doyle Shares How He Will Game Plan Lamar Jackson

Doyle's Younger Brother Is Helping Colts Prepare for Ravens

Doyle's younger brother, Dillon, is in his first year as a defensive quality control coach for the Colts.

That means Dillon has been studying his brother's offenses in the preseason, likely from his time in Chicago and Denver, trying to figure out what he might have in store for the Colts this Sunday.

"It's actually a funny situation," Declan said. "My little brother is a defensive quality control coach for the Colts. So, he's the one breaking down the tape and [things] like that. So, I haven't talked to him for a while."

The brothers knew they would be trying to outsmart the other since the schedule was released in May.

"I love my brother, but it is what it is," Declan said. "You have to go play, and it's a competitive league and that's the way it goes."

While the Ravens have plenty of tape on how Colts Head Coach Shane Steichen operated his offense and how veteran Defensive Coordinator Lou Anarumo calls his defense, Doyle has more of an advantage as a first-time play-caller who has come from two systems with Sean Payton and Ben Johnson.

"I think anytime that you're a new staff or you're a new play-caller, you have the advantage of the element of surprise a little bit," Doyle said. "There may be a little bit of tape out there on us from the preseason, and yet we feel like we have quite a bit that we haven't shown.