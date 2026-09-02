News & Notes: Tyler Loop Has 'Embraced' Competition From Jake Moody

The Ravens brought in veteran kicker Jake Moody this week, and Special Teams Coordinator Anthony Levine Sr. has been pleased with the way Tyler Loop has responded.

Moody is on the practice squad, and Head Coach Jesse Minter said he expects Loop to be the Ravens' kicker Week 1 in Indianapolis. But it has provided Loop's first competition since last season's painful ending.

Levine said he called Loop to tell him the Ravens were adding another kicker and that "he already knew."

"What he did was embrace it," Levine said. "He said, 'Coach, I am ready for it. I understand what is going on, and I am going to accept this challenge.'"

The challenge for Loop is transferring his practice performance, which was excellent over the course of camp, to games.

"It is not really hard as long as you stay within your mechanics and your technique and stay locked in on your swing," Levine said. "As long as [Loop] is doing that, [he'll] continue to work on his technique and take that from practice to games. Is it hard? It is not hard, but we have to continue to make that jump."

The Ravens signed Moody after Loop missed two field goals in Friday's preseason finale. He was 5-for-8 over the Ravens' three preseason games. Moody has a Michigan connection with Senior Special Teams Coach Randy Brown's son, who was with the Wolverines when Moody played for them.