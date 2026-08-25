News & Notes: Declan Doyle Explains Why He Will Call Plays From the Booth This Season

Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle has decided to call plays from the coaches' booth during the regular season.

Originally, Doyle planned to call at least one game from both the booth and sideline during the preseason before deciding which vantage point he preferred. But Doyle liked calling plays from upstairs against the Philadelphia Eagles, and he returned to the booth last weekend against the Minnesota Vikings.

What was supposed to be a preseason experiment became a final decision. Doyle feels completely comfortable upstairs and sees no reason to try the sideline for the preseason finale against the Washington Commanders. The first-time play-caller saw more value getting as many reps from the booth as he could before the regular season opener in Indianapolis on Sept. 13.

Doyle said his comfort level calling plays from the booth has been helped by the presence of Quarterbacks Coach Israel Woolfork on the sideline.

"What I was looking for was the communication between myself and the coaching staff, the communication with the quarterback especially," Doyle said. "Do I feel comfortable with that part?

"What I found was that it was pretty simple to communicate to him (Woolfork), to the quarterback, what the quarterback was feeling back to me. I thought our staff did a great job down on the field. My gut was basically, 'Hey, stay up here and let's roll.'"

Doyle said he consulted coaches including Buffalo Bills Head Coach Joe Brady, who was their offensive coordinator the past three seasons, when making his decision. Like Doyle, Brady also got his start in the NFL as a coaching assistant with the New Orleans Saints.