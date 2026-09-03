 Skip to main content
Advertising
Presented by

News & Notes: Nnamdi Madubuike Joins Team Drills; 'Great Things Ahead'

Sep 03, 2026 at 02:44 PM
Author Image
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

DL Nnamdi Madubuike
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
DL Nnamdi Madubuike

Nnamdi Madubuike has taken a big step in his comeback, as Head Coach Jesse Minter said the Ravens' Pro Bowl defensive tackle joined some team drills at practice for the first time this summer.

After missing nearly all of last season due to a neck injury, Madubuike returned to the field at the start of training camp but didn't do any 11-on-11 work through the first few weeks of practice. However, the Ravens didn't place him on injured reserve when making their 53-man roster, indicating that they expected him to return to game action within the first four weeks of the season.

On Thursday, Minter said Madubuike's status is "day-to-day" for the Ravens' Week 1 opener against the Indianapolis Colts on Sept. 13.

"He's progressing really well. He's been in a few team reps and done some things," Minter said. "To his credit, we've wanted this to be a really smart and proactive approach to get him ready to play football after dealing with what he went through, also the surgery that he went through.

"We feel good about where it's at today. It's still a day-to-day process, but we certainly have seen some things that indicate great things ahead for Nnamdi."

After an intentionally long ramp-up for Madubuike, General Manager Eric DeCosta said the two-time Pro Bowler had a "good day" on Wednesday.

"I am as encouraged now as I have ever been about Nnamdi," DeCosta said. "We are very excited when we look at him and what he brings on our defense. He is obviously, in my opinion, one of the best defensive tackles in football, and getting him back has been incredible."

Madubuike led all NFL defensive linemen with 13 sacks in 2023 and followed that up with 6.5 sacks in 2024.

With Travis Jones emerging as a premier nose tackle and veteran Calais Campbell added up front, the Ravens have what could be one of the league's top defensive lines. Madubuike has been the huge question mark, but that is looking less hazy.

Teddye Buchanan Is 'Definitely Close' to Full Return

Minter said Ravens inside linebacker Teddye Buchanan is in a similar situation as Madubuike.

Buchanan has bounced back quickly from a season-ending knee injury he suffered on Dec. 14 of last season. He returned to training camp practice on Aug. 17 and has also now begun participating in team drills, Minter said, and the Ravens will figure out over the next week whether Buchanan will be ready for Week 1 in Indianapolis or the home opener against the New Orleans Saints in Week 2.

"Remarkable time frame and recovery for him and the work he's put in," Minter said. "He's definitely close."

Buchanan claimed the starting job early last season as a fourth-round rookie and registered 93 tackles and a half sack. He was named to the All-Rookie team at season's end despite missing the final three games.

Trenton Simpson has had an outstanding training camp next to defensive leader Roquan Smith, but the Ravens envision significant roles for all three inside linebackers.

Tavius Robinson's Approach to a Contract Year

Robinson will be a huge part of Baltimore's defense once again. What's new is that he's entering a contract year.

A player that has often been described by coaches as someone that defines what it means to play like a Raven, Robinson could be a candidate for an extension.

Not surprisingly, he's not focusing on his contract. Robinson posted a career-high 4.5 sacks last season despite missing seven games due to a broken foot. He's looking for more opposite Trey Hendrickson, who he trained with for six weeks this offseason.

"I just leave it to my agents and the Ravens," Robinson said. "At the end of the day, I love this place, I love everything about the Ravens. I want to be a Raven for the rest of my life, of course. But I am just focused on coming in here and being the best version of myself every day, and that is playing football."

🔎 Get better search results for Ravens content by adding BaltimoreRavens.com to your Google Source Preferences.

Related Content

news

News & Notes: Tyler Loop Has 'Embraced' Competition From Jake Moody

The Ravens have a completion rate target for Lamar Jackson. Declan Doyle has a timeline for choosing the starting center. Where rookie Zion Young has made strides.

news

News & Notes: Jesse Minter Expresses His Confidence in Tyler Loop

Jesse Minter reaffirms his confidence in Tyler Loop after Jake Moody is signed, explains why Adam Randall went to IR, and gives an update on the center competition.

news

News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Says He's 'Absolutely' Ready for Regular Season

Jesse Minter gives health updates on several players. Lamar Jackson compares Ja'Kobi Lane's great hands to two former stars that he's played with. Trey Hendrickson looks ready for another stellar season.

news

News & Notes: Declan Doyle Explains Why He Will Call Plays From the Booth This Season

Anthony Weaver loves his "yin and yang" relationship with Jesse Minter on the sidelines. Trenton Simpson talks about the best offseason of his career. Chandler Rivers' maturity for a rookie is being noticed.

news

News & Notes: Nnamdi Madubuike Takes the Next Step in His Return

Jesse Minter discusses where the center competition stands. Danny Pinter's injury looks to be season-ending. Minter praises Randy Brown for helping to develop the Ravens' young kickers.

news

News & Notes: Danny Pinter to Miss Extended Time With Injury

Marlon Humphrey rises to the occasion against Justin Jefferson. Trey Hendrickson looks like a game changer for Baltimore's defense. Ronnie Stanley said the offensive line needs to work on handling blitz packages better.

news

News & Notes: Danny Pinter Carted Off at Joint Practice

Veteran center Danny Pinter was carted off the field Wednesday after suffering an injury.

news

News & Notes: Calais Campbell Maintains Love for Football After Difficult Summer

The center competition is heating up. Nate Wiggins and Marlon Humphrey are good to compete in joint practices against the Vikings. Jesse Minter shares fond memories of O.J. Brigance.

news

News & Notes: What Jesse Minter Wants From Joint Practices With Vikings

Teddye Buchanan's hard work leads to his return. Jesse Minter feels good about Tyler Loop's training camp. Trenton Simpson draws praise for his high level of play.

news

News & Notes: Ravens Get Good Reports on Nate Wiggins and Marlon Humphrey

Nate Wiggins and Marlon Humphrey may be back early next week, according to Head Coach Jesse Minter.

news

News & Notes: Declan Doyle Looks Forward to His First Time Calling Plays

Defensive Coordinator Anthony Weaver is figuring out how he'll most help the team on gameday. What Doyle is looking for in the center competition. Tight end roles are still being sorted out.

Subscribe Now
2400x1000_SITE
Enter The Auction
Follow Us
Advertising