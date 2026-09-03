News & Notes: Nnamdi Madubuike Joins Team Drills; 'Great Things Ahead'

Nnamdi Madubuike has taken a big step in his comeback, as Head Coach Jesse Minter said the Ravens' Pro Bowl defensive tackle joined some team drills at practice for the first time this summer.
After missing nearly all of last season due to a neck injury, Madubuike returned to the field at the start of training camp but didn't do any 11-on-11 work through the first few weeks of practice. However, the Ravens didn't place him on injured reserve when making their 53-man roster, indicating that they expected him to return to game action within the first four weeks of the season.
On Thursday, Minter said Madubuike's status is "day-to-day" for the Ravens' Week 1 opener against the Indianapolis Colts on Sept. 13.
"He's progressing really well. He's been in a few team reps and done some things," Minter said. "To his credit, we've wanted this to be a really smart and proactive approach to get him ready to play football after dealing with what he went through, also the surgery that he went through.
"We feel good about where it's at today. It's still a day-to-day process, but we certainly have seen some things that indicate great things ahead for Nnamdi."
After an intentionally long ramp-up for Madubuike, General Manager Eric DeCosta said the two-time Pro Bowler had a "good day" on Wednesday.
"I am as encouraged now as I have ever been about Nnamdi," DeCosta said. "We are very excited when we look at him and what he brings on our defense. He is obviously, in my opinion, one of the best defensive tackles in football, and getting him back has been incredible."
Madubuike led all NFL defensive linemen with 13 sacks in 2023 and followed that up with 6.5 sacks in 2024.
With Travis Jones emerging as a premier nose tackle and veteran Calais Campbell added up front, the Ravens have what could be one of the league's top defensive lines. Madubuike has been the huge question mark, but that is looking less hazy.
Teddye Buchanan Is 'Definitely Close' to Full Return
Minter said Ravens inside linebacker Teddye Buchanan is in a similar situation as Madubuike.
Buchanan has bounced back quickly from a season-ending knee injury he suffered on Dec. 14 of last season. He returned to training camp practice on Aug. 17 and has also now begun participating in team drills, Minter said, and the Ravens will figure out over the next week whether Buchanan will be ready for Week 1 in Indianapolis or the home opener against the New Orleans Saints in Week 2.
"Remarkable time frame and recovery for him and the work he's put in," Minter said. "He's definitely close."
Buchanan claimed the starting job early last season as a fourth-round rookie and registered 93 tackles and a half sack. He was named to the All-Rookie team at season's end despite missing the final three games.
Trenton Simpson has had an outstanding training camp next to defensive leader Roquan Smith, but the Ravens envision significant roles for all three inside linebackers.
Tavius Robinson's Approach to a Contract Year
Robinson will be a huge part of Baltimore's defense once again. What's new is that he's entering a contract year.
A player that has often been described by coaches as someone that defines what it means to play like a Raven, Robinson could be a candidate for an extension.
Not surprisingly, he's not focusing on his contract. Robinson posted a career-high 4.5 sacks last season despite missing seven games due to a broken foot. He's looking for more opposite Trey Hendrickson, who he trained with for six weeks this offseason.
"I just leave it to my agents and the Ravens," Robinson said. "At the end of the day, I love this place, I love everything about the Ravens. I want to be a Raven for the rest of my life, of course. But I am just focused on coming in here and being the best version of myself every day, and that is playing football."