News & Notes: Nnamdi Madubuike Joins Team Drills; 'Great Things Ahead'

Nnamdi Madubuike has taken a big step in his comeback, as Head Coach Jesse Minter said the Ravens' Pro Bowl defensive tackle joined some team drills at practice for the first time this summer.

After missing nearly all of last season due to a neck injury, Madubuike returned to the field at the start of training camp but didn't do any 11-on-11 work through the first few weeks of practice. However, the Ravens didn't place him on injured reserve when making their 53-man roster, indicating that they expected him to return to game action within the first four weeks of the season.

On Thursday, Minter said Madubuike's status is "day-to-day" for the Ravens' Week 1 opener against the Indianapolis Colts on Sept. 13.

"He's progressing really well. He's been in a few team reps and done some things," Minter said. "To his credit, we've wanted this to be a really smart and proactive approach to get him ready to play football after dealing with what he went through, also the surgery that he went through.