News & Notes: Danny Pinter to Miss Extended Time With Injury

"Not going to speak on details of it right now, but probably will miss an extended amount of time," Head Coach Jesse Minter said following Thursday's practice. "He's still getting some different opinions and things like that. We'll see how it shakes out."

Center is one of Baltimore's few starting positions that is undecided as the Ravens look to replace departed Pro Bowler Tyler Linderbaum, and Ethan Pocic and Jovaughn Gwyn will now compete for the starting job.

Gwyn had a strong preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles, scoring the second-highest Pro Football Focus grade of any Ravens offensive player. Pocic has been working his way back from an Achilles injury suffered on Dec. 7, but the plan all along was to ramp up his workload this week.

The next two weeks will be key in deciding on the center competition, and Minter likes what he's seeing from Gwyn and Pocic. Minter said both centers kept their poise calling protections against the blitz packages dialed up by Vikings Defensive Coordinator Brian Flores.

"I think Jo's done a really nice job," Minter said. "Looking at the tape yesterday (Wednesday), I thought he played really well, did some really nice stuff. They throw so many things at you. It's really good work. It's a really good learning experience for guys to go against that defense. I thought both of those guys acquitted themselves fairly well. It's probably still a competition, and we'll see how it shakes out over these next couple of weeks."