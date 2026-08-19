News & Notes: Danny Pinter Carted Off at Joint Practice

Veteran center Danny Pinter was carted off after being injured during Wednesday's joint practice with the Minnesota Vikings.
Teammates took a knee, and Head Coach Jesse Minter came over from the defensive field to check on Pinter.
"I don't have any updates yet," Minter said. "We'll probably hopefully as he gets some things done, gets some tests done, and we'll see how that shakes out."
Center is one of Baltimore's few starting positions that is still undecided, with Ethan Pocic and Jovaughn Gwyn also vying for the job. One of them will assume the starting role if Pinter is forced to miss significant time.
The Ravens signed Pinter in March after Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum signed with the Las Vegas Raiders. The 30-year-old Pinter started Baltimore's preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles and has taken most of the first team reps since joining the team.
Pocic has been working his way back from an Achilles injury suffered on Dec. 7. After the joint practice, Minter said the target all along was to get Pocic ramped up this week.
"It's why you sign guys like that," Minter said. "It's to put them in the competition and two, to make sure you have enough in that situation. You never want to see anybody go down, but I certainly feel good about the way [Gwyn] played in the game and obviously about Ethan and the way he's played throughout his whole career."
Minter said Tuesday that Gwyn played well against the Eagles, and he scored the second-highest Pro Football Focus grade of any Ravens offensive player. The next two weeks will be key in deciding on the center competition.
On the next play after Pinter went down, Gwyn helped open up a huge hole in the middle of the Vikings defense and tossed Vikings rookie defensive tackle Domonique Orange to the turf.
"He's just really powerful and athletic," Minter said of Gwyn. "I say that he's been really well trained because our offensive line coach has coached him for the last few years (in Atlanta). He really understands how we want to play."
Joint Practice Provided Minter With Work Environment He Wanted
To improve as a team was the Ravens' main goal entering this week's joint practices on Wednesday and Thursday.
Minter believes that objective was accomplished on Day 1. The competition was intense but didn't get out of control, as there were just two brief skirmishes. Ravens guard John Simpson briefly tussled with a Vikings player, while Keyon Martin took exception to Minnesota cornerback Da'Veawn Armstead standing over him at the end of a special teams gunner drill.
However, Minter was pleased with how the Ravens executed and kept their poise, and both teams got good work competing against each other.
"I thought the teams overall did a really good job," Minter said. "On defense, I really liked how we played at the line of scrimmage. I thought we were all over the place just doing a good job being physical, getting to our run fits, playing well in coverage."
Kyle Hamilton said coaches talk about avoiding fights during joint practices, but there are times when players must stand their ground.
"Coaches kind of have to check that box," Hamilton said. "You don't want to fight. That's not the goal. But everybody's grown men out here, and if you feel somebody tried you a certain way, and you feel like you need to do something about it, do something about it. I'm glad nothing really popped off like that."
Baltimore's Offense Was Tested Facing the Blitz Packages of Brian Flores
Vikings Defensive Coordinator Brian Flores has a large collection of blitz packages, and the Ravens saw some of them on Wednesday. Those defensive looks should help Lamar Jackson and Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle prepare for blitzes they will face during the season.
"Nobody probably pressures more in the league than 'Flo,'" Minter said. "He does a phenomenal job. He's one of the best coordinators in the league, so it's a great test. It's a unique scheme that's unique to him.
"I'm sure there was some good and bad. I'm sure there were some plays where he had some really good calls dialed up, and I'm sure Lamar made some plays as well."
Ravens Cornerbacks Are Rising to Occasion
Defending the Vikings' talented receivers led by Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison was a challenge accepted by the Ravens' cornerbacks.
Nate Wiggins and Marlon Humphrey were in fine form after quickly recovering from injuries they suffered last week. Martin and rookie Chandler Rivers continued to stand out.
Minter praised the collective cornerback group after practice, as well as Pass Game Coordinator/Secondary Coach Mike Mickens' mentorship.
"I think our corners have a chance to be really, really good," Minter said. "I've been saying that the whole time. I've got a lot of confidence in Nate Wiggins, Marlon Humphrey, all those guys. I thought both of those guys were really on point today, just playing with great leverage and competing and finishing through the plays, getting their hands on the football.
"The young guys are getting better and better. Mike does a great job with those guys from a technical standpoint. They're starting to really trust and understand how we're playing, where their help is, when they can be really aggressive."
Hamilton said younger corners like Martin and Rivers are setting a tone with their tenacity.
"Key is Key. Key is going to do what Key does," Hamilton said. "He's been doing it all camp and he did it last year, too. There's a reason why he was signed as an undrafted guy. He proves himself more every day.
"Chandler is a soft-spoken guy, but he gets out here and makes plays, he's as loud as Marlon. It's great seeing guys like that. T.J. (Tampa), Nate obviously coming into his own. We have a younger DB room, but guys play past their age."