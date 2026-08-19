News & Notes: Danny Pinter Carted Off at Joint Practice

Veteran center Danny Pinter was carted off after being injured during Wednesday's joint practice with the Minnesota Vikings.

Teammates took a knee, and Head Coach Jesse Minter came over from the defensive field to check on Pinter.

"I don't have any updates yet," Minter said. "We'll probably hopefully as he gets some things done, gets some tests done, and we'll see how that shakes out."

Center is one of Baltimore's few starting positions that is still undecided, with Ethan Pocic and Jovaughn Gwyn also vying for the job. One of them will assume the starting role if Pinter is forced to miss significant time.

The Ravens signed Pinter in March after Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum signed with the Las Vegas Raiders. The 30-year-old Pinter started Baltimore's preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles and has taken most of the first team reps since joining the team.

Pocic has been working his way back from an Achilles injury suffered on Dec. 7. After the joint practice, Minter said the target all along was to get Pocic ramped up this week.

"It's why you sign guys like that," Minter said. "It's to put them in the competition and two, to make sure you have enough in that situation. You never want to see anybody go down, but I certainly feel good about the way [Gwyn] played in the game and obviously about Ethan and the way he's played throughout his whole career."

Minter said Tuesday that Gwyn played well against the Eagles, and he scored the second-highest Pro Football Focus grade of any Ravens offensive player. The next two weeks will be key in deciding on the center competition.

On the next play after Pinter went down, Gwyn helped open up a huge hole in the middle of the Vikings defense and tossed Vikings rookie defensive tackle Domonique Orange to the turf.