News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Is in 'Peak Condition' Entering Season

Coming off a season unraveled by injuries, Lamar Jackson is looking for a bounce back 2026 campaign. As he enters the year, his body is up for it.
On Monday, Ravens Head Coach Jesse Minter said Jackson is in a "great place both physically and mentally."
"He's in really peak condition and shape, and again I think he's just excited and ready to roll," Minter said.
A day later, Jackson concurred with his head coach.
"I feel like he's spot on," Jackson said. "I feel great. I feel healthy, 100 percent healthy. I am just ready to get after it."
Safety Kyle Hamilton said earlier this summer that Jackson looked faster than before. He's trim and has shown his explosiveness as a runner from time to time in training camp and joint practices.
The last two seasons Jackson stayed healthy – 2023 and 2024 – he won the MVP and had one of the greatest statistical seasons for a quarterback in NFL history, respectively. He'll look to do so again in 2026, this time in a new offense.
"I believe we have a lot in store," Jackson said. "New season, it feels like a new breath of fresh air. I feel like my guys [are] just ready to get out there and just start flying."
A Wrinkle on First Regular-Season Depth Chart
The Ravens' first regular-season depth chart was released Tuesday, and there's one interesting wrinkle this year.
Kyle Hamilton is listed as a starting defensive back instead of a starting safety. Jaylinn Hawkins is the starting strong safety and Malaki Starks is the starting free safety.
This is another nod to the fact that Hamilton will continue to be used as a versatile X-factor in Minter's defense.
Trenton Simpson and Teddye Buchanan, who is coming off a season-ending knee injury, are co-starters at weakside linebacker next to Roquan Smith. Running back Rasheen Ali is listed as the leading kick returner.
Minter named Jovaughn Gwyn as the Ravens’ starting center, at least for Week 1.
Ravens Are Up for Challenge of Tackling Jonathan Taylor
None of the Ravens' defensive starters took a snap in the preseason. Baltimore's defense dominated anyway, allowing just 13 points in three games.
While the Ravens' starters thrived in joint practices against the Minnesota Vikings and Washington Commanders, the unit is eager to see how it fares in a real game against a talented offense.
The Colts' attack is led by running back Jonathan Taylor, who Ravens veteran defensive end Calais Campbell called arguably the most explosive runner in the league. He finished third in the league in rushing last season with 1,585 yards.
Tackling will be paramount, and Smith said it's a point of emphasis this week.
"Since his Wisconsin days — and even in the NFL — he is a really good back," Smith said of Taylor. "But love the challenge going up against great backs in this league, and there are a lot of great ones. So, excited for the challenge, and I know it will be a good test for us."
In two career games against the Ravens, Taylor has run 21 times for 80 yards and two touchdowns. He's hurt them more as a receiver with five catches for 123 yards and a score.
"I think it is [about] getting out on the right foot from the first play of the game," Smith said. "I think this [Colts] offense is a very efficient offense, and as far as just speaking from a defensive perspective, early downs, you want to get these guys behind the sticks."
Devontez Walker Only Raven Missing From Practice
Wide receiver Devontez Walker was the only Raven who didn't practice Wednesday. He was running on a side field.
Walker is dealing with "something minor," Minter said. The first injury report of the week will be released Wednesday.
"I think it could go either way, but I do think we will get him back before the end of the week, and then we will see how it goes on Sunday," Minter said.
Minter Wants to Be Even Keeled on Sideline
Minter's calm demeanor has made an impression on his players, but don't be surprised if you see him celebrating on the sideline.
Minter said that his thoughts this week as he prepares for his first NFL game as a head coach aren't much different from when he called plays in his first game as an NFL defensive coordinator two years ago. You wonder whether you've prepared for everything.
But when it comes to gameday, Minter, who plans to don a hoodie on the sidelines, wants to let it rip both as a play caller and with his emotions from time to time.
"I think there is [the need to be even keeled] a majority of the time, but I think there is also a time where they may need something — they may need a reaction; they may need a jolt of energy," Minter said.
"There is nobody that is a bigger fan of our players on gameday than me, and I love when they make plays, being able to celebrate with them, and I want them to feel that energy. But when it comes to just the down-by-down, living off the results of the play before, I think it has to be pretty even keel and go to the next play. That is how we need to operate as a team. So, I certainly need to lead the charge in that regard."