News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Is in 'Peak Condition' Entering Season

Minter Wants to Be Even Keeled on Sideline

Minter's calm demeanor has made an impression on his players, but don't be surprised if you see him celebrating on the sideline.

Minter said that his thoughts this week as he prepares for his first NFL game as a head coach aren't much different from when he called plays in his first game as an NFL defensive coordinator two years ago. You wonder whether you've prepared for everything.

But when it comes to gameday, Minter, who plans to don a hoodie on the sidelines, wants to let it rip both as a play caller and with his emotions from time to time.

"I think there is [the need to be even keeled] a majority of the time, but I think there is also a time where they may need something — they may need a reaction; they may need a jolt of energy," Minter said.