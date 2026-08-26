News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Says He's 'Absolutely' Ready for Regular Season

The Ravens don't open the regular season until Sept. 13, but Lamar Jackson feels dialed in already.

Jackson took his final offseason reps against an opponent on Wednesday when he faced the Washington Commanders' defense during a joint practice.

Jackson hasn't played in either of the Ravens' preseason games and won't play in Friday's Ravens-Commanders preseason finale, but he's been putting in work for months. He spent the summer learning first-year Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle's system and says he's ready for Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts.

"Absolutely," Jackson said. "I feel like my guys progressed each and every week, got better, dialed in, better chemistry. …I'm in a great place with this offense right now."

Head Coach Jesse Minter and Doyle made it priority to build a rapport with Jackson, and he has enjoyed one of his most impressive training camps entering his ninth season. Jackson won the NFL's Most Valuable Player award the previous two times he worked with a new coordinator – in 2019 with Greg Roman and in 2023 with Todd Monken.

Minter believes Jackson is ready for another stellar season in a new offense.

"I think Lamar's done a great job, it started all the way back in the spring," Minter said. "I think he really enjoys the offensive coaches, the offensive system, what they're trying to do. He understands it all. He sees the vision and what it can be.