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News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Says He's 'Absolutely' Ready for Regular Season

Aug 26, 2026 at 04:14 PM
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Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

QB Lamar Jackson
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson

The Ravens don't open the regular season until Sept. 13, but Lamar Jackson feels dialed in already.

Jackson took his final offseason reps against an opponent on Wednesday when he faced the Washington Commanders' defense during a joint practice.

Jackson hasn't played in either of the Ravens' preseason games and won't play in Friday's Ravens-Commanders preseason finale, but he's been putting in work for months. He spent the summer learning first-year Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle's system and says he's ready for Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts.

"Absolutely," Jackson said. "I feel like my guys progressed each and every week, got better, dialed in, better chemistry. …I'm in a great place with this offense right now."

Head Coach Jesse Minter and Doyle made it priority to build a rapport with Jackson, and he has enjoyed one of his most impressive training camps entering his ninth season. Jackson won the NFL's Most Valuable Player award the previous two times he worked with a new coordinator – in 2019 with Greg Roman and in 2023 with Todd Monken.

Minter believes Jackson is ready for another stellar season in a new offense.

"I think Lamar's done a great job, it started all the way back in the spring," Minter said. "I think he really enjoys the offensive coaches, the offensive system, what they're trying to do. He understands it all. He sees the vision and what it can be.

"Now it's just the daily process. Get the reps that you need to get, get the plays in, get comfortable will the different things that we're asking him to do. I think he's done an unbelievable job. I'm looking forward to seeing that in live action here soon."

Minter Gives Health Updates on Zay Flowers, Zion Young, Bilhal Kone

Wide receiver Zay Flowers, second-round rookie outside linebacker Zion Young, and cornerback Bilhal Kone didn't participate in Wednesday's joint practice. Minter said the Ravens were being cautious with Flowers and Young.

"Nothing major, both of those guys are dealing with some minor things – looking out for their Week 1 health vs. today's health," Minter said.

Kone is battling for a place on the roster after missing the entire 2025 season with a knee injury. Minter was unsure about Kone's availability for Friday's game.

"He's dealing with something small, not sure if he'll make it to Friday," Minter said. "We'll see how that plays out."

Jackson Compares Ja'Kobi Lane's Hands to Two Former Targets

Continuing his impressive summer, Ja'Kobi Lane made a couple attention-grabbing catches against the Commanders. One came on crossing pattern when Lane reached out with both hands and snared the ball running full speed, drawing a reaction from Baltimore's sideline.

Jackson compared the third-round rookie's hands to two all-time greats and former Ravens he has played with.

"(He's an) easy target. Big guy, like 6-4, 6-5," Jackson said. "Catches the ball with the best of them. My comparison – Odell Beckham (Jr.) and DeAndre Hopkins with the hands."

Trey Hendrickson Looks on Top of His Game

Outside linebacker Trey Hendrickson would have registered several sacks had Wednesday's practice been played in game conditions.

Injuries limited Hendrickson to just seven games and four sacks during his final season with the Cincinnati Bengals last year, but he had back-to-back seasons with 17.5 sacks in 2023 and 2024. That version of Hendrickson appears to be back, and his new teammates are impressed.

"There's a reason why he is who he is," tight end Mark Andrews said. "Just his ability to turn it up and make plays, rush the passer, and do all the little things. He's an incredible player, great guy in the locker room."

Hendrickson said he wouldn't compare what he's done in previous season to what he expects to do in 2026. But he's excited about what the Ravens' defense can accomplish.

"I want to be the best version of myself year-in and year-out, and I feel that I have done a great job with the strength staff here … all the way to my position coach putting me in the right positions to make plays," Hendrickson said. "It has been fun to overcome adversity, and I am excited for the season."

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