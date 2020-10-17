Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Eagles

The Ravens (4-1) will seek their third straight win when they travel North on I-95 to face the Philadelphia Eagles (1-3-1).

Basics

Kickoff: 1 p.m., Lincoln Financial Field

TV: WJZ Channel 13 (Baltimore), WUSA Channel 9 (Washington, D.C.), CBS crew (Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn).

Radio: WBAL (1090AM/101.5FM) and 98 Rock (97.9FM), Ravens crew (Gerry Sandusky, Femi Ayanbadejo); WDCN La Nueva 87.7 on the Ravens app: (David Andrade, Gustavo Salazar, Ximena Lugo Latorre); National Radio: Sports USA (Josh Appel, Brandon Noble).

Jersey color: White

Stakes

The Ravens have won their first two road games and can extend their overall winning streak to three games. Baltimore needs to keep winning with Pittsburgh (4-0) and Cleveland (4-1) both also playing well in the AFC North. The Eagles have struggled, but every team in the NFC East is under .500. Philadelphia will be trying to win at home for the first time this season, in front of 7,500 fans allowed in the stadium for the first time this year.

History

The all-time series is tied, 2-2-1, but the Ravens are 0-2 at Philadelphia. Their last meeting occurred in 2016 in Baltimore, with the Ravens winning, 27-26. The Eagles could have tied the game with an extra point after 4-yard touchdown run by Carson Wentz, but instead went for the two-point conversion and win and failed.

Storylines to Watch

Can the Ravens defense continue to force turnovers?

Baltimore has forced at least one turnover in 18 straight games, the NFL's longest current streak and the second longest in franchise history. Meanwhile, Wentz has been prone to mistakes. He has already thrown nine interceptions, two more than he threw all last season. If the Ravens get consistent pressure on Wentz, their turnover streak should continue.

Can Baltimore break out offensively against a struggling defense?

The Ravens are looking for more offensive consistency, especially in the passing game. This is an opportunity for Baltimore to get back on track. Philadelphia ranks 27th in the league in red-zone defense and the Steelers scored touchdowns on all three red-zone trips against Philadelphia last week. The Ravens hope to be equally efficient by finishing their scoring opportunities with touchdowns.

Will Baltimore's road success continue?

The Ravens have never won in Philadelphia during the regular season, but Baltimore is riding an eight-game road winning streak dating back to last season. The Ravens have been the NFL's most consistent road team over the last two seasons, while the Eagles are still looking for their first home win.

Key Matchups

Ravens offensive line vs. Eagles defensive line

The strength of Philadelphia's defense is up front with linemen Fletcher Cox, Brandon Graham and Derek Barnett. Ravens rookie right guard Tyre Phillips (shoulder) returned to practice this week after missing the Bengals game and is listed as questionable. But even if Phillips plays and is 100 percent, Baltimore's O-line will need to be solid to keep Cox and company from making disruptive plays.

Ravens TE Mark Andrews vs. Eagles defense

Andrews leads the Ravens with five touchdown catches and Philadelphia has already surrendered five touchdown catches to tight ends this year. This could be another big day for Andrews, who Jackson loves to target in the red zone.

Ravens front seven vs. Eagles offensive line