Mailbag: Will Ravens Have More Creative Offensive Packages?

Brown: I'm expecting first-year Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle to be very creative, and we'll see a taste of what's in store during the preseason.

He's obviously not going to game plan like he will in September. Many starters may not play in the preseason, and the Ravens will keep many things under wraps until Week 1. However, Baltimore is well into the process of learning Doyle's new system, and they'll use preseason reps to help them iron out any issues.

The Chicago Bears used a wide range of formations and packages when Doyle was a coordinator in 2025 under Head Coach Ben Johnson, who called the plays. We will undoubtedly see some of what Doyle has learned from previous mentors like Johnson and Denver Broncos Head Coach Sean Payton, along with new wrinkles.

Yesterday, wide receiver Zay Flowers called Doyle a "genius."

"He has stuff that I've never seen – plays and routes and stuff to help you get open," Flowers said.

I'm looking forward to every part of the process that's ahead – mandatory minicamp, training camp, joint practices, preseason, and the regular season. These are exciting times for the Ravens.