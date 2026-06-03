Mailbag: Will Ravens Have More Creative Offensive Packages?

@princeexsigns: Question for the mailbag: any chance we see more creative packages on offense like we flashed last preseason? Side note, I'm freeing up my home game season tickets in section 127 row 9 if any fellow Ravens fans want to grab them for the games. Great lower level spot!
Brown: I'm expecting first-year Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle to be very creative, and we'll see a taste of what's in store during the preseason.
He's obviously not going to game plan like he will in September. Many starters may not play in the preseason, and the Ravens will keep many things under wraps until Week 1. However, Baltimore is well into the process of learning Doyle's new system, and they'll use preseason reps to help them iron out any issues.
The Chicago Bears used a wide range of formations and packages when Doyle was a coordinator in 2025 under Head Coach Ben Johnson, who called the plays. We will undoubtedly see some of what Doyle has learned from previous mentors like Johnson and Denver Broncos Head Coach Sean Payton, along with new wrinkles.
Yesterday, wide receiver Zay Flowers called Doyle a "genius."
"He has stuff that I've never seen – plays and routes and stuff to help you get open," Flowers said.
I'm looking forward to every part of the process that's ahead – mandatory minicamp, training camp, joint practices, preseason, and the regular season. These are exciting times for the Ravens.
By the way, I'd hold onto those tickets. It's going to be a fun ride this season.
@dlewings: What does DeCosta and @Coach_Minter have in the works to capitalize on Myles moving out the division?
Mink: I don't know that there's anything you can specifically "capitalize" on with Myles Garrett moving out of the AFC North. I think it's fair to say it's a relief not to have to face him twice a year and it will change game-planning when facing the Browns. Garrett is a game wrecker who had to be accounted for at all times.
However, a major part of the package the Browns got in return is outside linebacker Jared Verse. He is also a fantastic ascending player who has already gone to the Pro Bowl in each of his two seasons in the NFL.
Garrett is a generational player, but Verse won't be an easy assignment for years to come.
@MyAccountPlease: Why did the Ravens let Myles Garrett get traded to any team other than Baltimore?!
Mink: There's no way the Browns would have traded Garrett to an AFC North rival.
Browns General Manager Andrew Berry also said what put the deal over the top was the Rams' inclusion of Verse. The Ravens have some young pass rusher talent, but nobody with Verse's credentials that they could have included in an offer.