Around the AFC North: Jerry Jeudy's Clutch Play May Silence Trade Rumors

Cleveland Browns: Jerry Jeudy Delivers in Clutch After Slow Start to Season
Jerry Jeudy made the biggest catch of Sunday's victory over the Ravens, which may help the wide receiver remain with the Cleveland Browns beyond the trade deadline.
Jeudy's 33-yard catch and run with under a minute left to play set up the Browns' game-winning field goal in a 13-10 victory. He led the Browns with 69 yards on four catches against Baltimore, and his performance may persuade Cleveland not to trade him before the Nov. 10 deadline.
Rookie wide receivers Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion have become the top two receivers in Cleveland's offense, which sparked reports that Jeudy might be moved. He has played just 58.5% of the offensive snaps, but Jeudy hoped Sunday's game might lead to a bigger role, with the Browns (4-2) in first place in the division.
"It's pretty difficult, as a receiver, wanting to be out there and compete, wanting to be involved in the game plan, wanting to go out there and make plays," Jeudy said via Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com. "But you can't let that discourage you, got to stay focused and wait your turn, week by week, and eventually once your number's called, make a play and that's what I did."
Head Coach Todd Monken gave Jeudy a game ball and praised him for his contributions.
"We're better on offense when Jerry's a part of it," Monken said. "And I can certainly do a better job of incorporating him in it.
"As a man, he said, 'I'm going to battle, and I'm going to fight, and I want to be a part of this team, and I want to help make plays,' and it builds confidence for us to continue to play him."
The Browns visit the Tennessee Titans (1-5) in Week 7.
Cincinnati Bengals: Samaje Perine Could Be Lead Running Back vs. Ravens
Coming off a bye in Week 6, the Bengals (3-2) will be well rested for their big AFC North game against the Ravens on Sunday (1 p.m.) at M&T Bank Stadium.
Cincinnati's rushing attack is ranked 27th in the NFL, averaging just 82.8 yards, and the Bengals want more balance to help Joe Burrow and their passing attack. Chase Brown has been Cincinnati's lead back this season, but Samaje Perine had a season-high 68 yards on 14 carries in Week 5. With Brown averaging just 3.0 yards per carry, Offensive Coordinator Dan Pitcher indicated Perine's workload might increase.
"I think we'll continually assess how that touch share between (Perine) and Chase Brown should play out," Pitcher said via Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic. "Every game's different. What type of scheme we lean into is going to factor into that."
Perine vowed to be ready if he received more carries. His physical running style often makes him more effective in the second half.
"As the game goes on, I feel like I do become a stronger runner because the defense has been out there for a long time," Perine said. "I feel like I'm wearing on them a little bit. I'm a bigger back. They don't want to hit bigger backs that often. I do what I can when my number is called."
Pittsburgh Steelers: Aaron Rodgers Hopes First Road Victory Ignites Team
With two touchdown passes in the second half on Sunday, Aaron Rodgers tied Peyton Manning for third on the all-time list with 539 career touchdown throws. Only Tom Brady (649) and Drew Brees (571) have more.
However, Rodgers was thinking more about the importance of the Steelers' 26-19 overtime victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-5). Pittsburgh overcame a 13-point deficit in the fourth quarter and won its first road game of the season.
"These are the most important moments for us as a team to grow. This is a trajectory win," Rodgers said via ESPN News Services.
The 42-year-old quarterback is playing well in what he says will be his last season. Only Kirk Cousins (14 touchdown passes), Trevor Lawrence (14) and Brock Purdy (13) have more touchdown tosses than Rodgers (12), who's tied with Tyler Shough and Jared Goff.
The Steelers (4-2) travel to Paris to face the New Orleans Saints (2-4) in Week 7 and Rodgers believes his team is building momentum.
"To be 4-2, to win our first road game ... to beat a team we should've beat ... there's no two ways about it, you've got to beat teams like that if you want to get where we want to get," Rodgers said.