 Skip to main content
Advertising
Presented by

Around the AFC North: Jerry Jeudy's Clutch Play May Silence Trade Rumors

Oct 19, 2026 at 01:06 PM
Author Image
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

S Malaki Starks (left) and Browns WR Jerry Jeudy (right)
Sue Ogrocki/AP Photo
S Malaki Starks (left) and Browns WR Jerry Jeudy (right)

Cleveland Browns: Jerry Jeudy Delivers in Clutch After Slow Start to Season

Jerry Jeudy made the biggest catch of Sunday's victory over the Ravens, which may help the wide receiver remain with the Cleveland Browns beyond the trade deadline.

Jeudy's 33-yard catch and run with under a minute left to play set up the Browns' game-winning field goal in a 13-10 victory. He led the Browns with 69 yards on four catches against Baltimore, and his performance may persuade Cleveland not to trade him before the Nov. 10 deadline.

Rookie wide receivers Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion have become the top two receivers in Cleveland's offense, which sparked reports that Jeudy might be moved. He has played just 58.5% of the offensive snaps, but Jeudy hoped Sunday's game might lead to a bigger role, with the Browns (4-2) in first place in the division.

"It's pretty difficult, as a receiver, wanting to be out there and compete, wanting to be involved in the game plan, wanting to go out there and make plays," Jeudy said via Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com. "But you can't let that discourage you, got to stay focused and wait your turn, week by week, and eventually once your number's called, make a play and that's what I did."

Head Coach Todd Monken gave Jeudy a game ball and praised him for his contributions.

"We're better on offense when Jerry's a part of it," Monken said. "And I can certainly do a better job of incorporating him in it.

"As a man, he said, 'I'm going to battle, and I'm going to fight, and I want to be a part of this team, and I want to help make plays,' and it builds confidence for us to continue to play him."

The Browns visit the Tennessee Titans (1-5) in Week 7.

Cincinnati Bengals: Samaje Perine Could Be Lead Running Back vs. Ravens

Coming off a bye in Week 6, the Bengals (3-2) will be well rested for their big AFC North game against the Ravens on Sunday (1 p.m.) at M&T Bank Stadium.

Cincinnati's rushing attack is ranked 27th in the NFL, averaging just 82.8 yards, and the Bengals want more balance to help Joe Burrow and their passing attack. Chase Brown has been Cincinnati's lead back this season, but Samaje Perine had a season-high 68 yards on 14 carries in Week 5. With Brown averaging just 3.0 yards per carry, Offensive Coordinator Dan Pitcher indicated Perine's workload might increase.

"I think we'll continually assess how that touch share between (Perine) and Chase Brown should play out," Pitcher said via Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic. "Every game's different. What type of scheme we lean into is going to factor into that."

Perine vowed to be ready if he received more carries. His physical running style often makes him more effective in the second half.

"As the game goes on, I feel like I do become a stronger runner because the defense has been out there for a long time," Perine said. "I feel like I'm wearing on them a little bit. I'm a bigger back. They don't want to hit bigger backs that often. I do what I can when my number is called."

Pittsburgh Steelers: Aaron Rodgers Hopes First Road Victory Ignites Team

With two touchdown passes in the second half on Sunday, Aaron Rodgers tied Peyton Manning for third on the all-time list with 539 career touchdown throws. Only Tom Brady (649) and Drew Brees (571) have more.

However, Rodgers was thinking more about the importance of the Steelers' 26-19 overtime victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-5). Pittsburgh overcame a 13-point deficit in the fourth quarter and won its first road game of the season.

"These are the most important moments for us as a team to grow. This is a trajectory win," Rodgers said via ESPN News Services.

The 42-year-old quarterback is playing well in what he says will be his last season. Only Kirk Cousins (14 touchdown passes), Trevor Lawrence (14) and Brock Purdy (13) have more touchdown tosses than Rodgers (12), who's tied with Tyler Shough and Jared Goff.

The Steelers (4-2) travel to Paris to face the New Orleans Saints (2-4) in Week 7 and Rodgers believes his team is building momentum.

"To be 4-2, to win our first road game ... to beat a team we should've beat ... there's no two ways about it, you've got to beat teams like that if you want to get where we want to get," Rodgers said.

🔎 Get better search results for Ravens content by adding BaltimoreRavens.com to your Google Source Preferences.

Related Content

news

Around the AFC North: Injured Browns Linebacker Carson Schwesinger Could Play vs. Ravens

The Bengals plan to take advantage of their bye in Week 6 before visiting the Ravens in Week 7. Roman Wilson's injury will further deplete Pittsburgh's wide receiver room.

news

Around the AFC North: Bengals Lose Ja'Marr Chase And Tee Higgins to Injuries

Browns sack leader Mason Graham is expected to miss several weeks. Steelers starting defensive tackle Derrick Harmon could go on IR and will miss multiple games.

news

Around the AFC North: Deshaun Watson Cheered at Home After Comeback Win

The Steelers may have found their No. 1 running back in Jaylen Warren. The Bengals say they aren't alarmed after their poor defensive showing.

news

Around the AFC North: Todd Monken Fires Back at Mike Tomlin After Browns' First Win

Play caller Mike McCarthy takes the blame as Aaron Rodgers weighs in on Steelers' offensive woes. The Bengals' defense made a statement as they moved into first place in the AFC North.

news

Around the AFC North: Steelers Could Trade Joey Porter Jr. Amid Contract Dispute

Todd Monken wouldn't name his Week 2 starting quarterback immediately after Deshaun Watson struggled during the Browns' opener. The Bengals' revamped defense forced four turnovers and scored a touchdown but remained unsatisfied.

news

Around the AFC North: Biggest Strengths and Weaknesses & Predicted Records for AFC North Teams

The Bengals and Steelers may be a tale of two lines, while the Browns have a familiar concern.

news

Around the AFC North: Biggest Takeaways From Roster Cuts by Ravens' Division Rivals

Steelers trade Broderick Jones to the Cowboys and keep four quarterbacks. Bengals carry five tight ends and release Josh Johnson. Browns send Dillon Gabriel to IR and keep sixth-round quarterback Taylen Green on the 53.

news

Around the AFC North: Deshaun Watson Named Browns' Starting Quarterback

Joe Burrow is demanding that the Bengals have a win-now mentality. The Steelers will reportedly keep Drew Allar and Will Howard on the 53-man roster, but will they keep four quarterbacks?

news

Around the AFC North: Zac Taylor Defends Orlando Brown Jr. After Joe Burrow Takes Preseason Hits

Shedeur Sanders will start in preseason Week 2 as the competition with Deshaun Watson continues. Young Steelers quarterbacks Drew Allar and Will Howard had impressive debuts.

news

Around the AFC North: Bengals See 'Mean' Side of Joe Burrow During Training Camp

The Browns plan to give Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson a preseason start. Asante Samuel Jr. is making his case for a place in Pittsburgh's cornerback rotation.

news

Around the AFC North: First Week of Training Camp Headlines for Ravens' Division Rivals

The Browns have re-signed two stars in their secondary. Shemar Stewart will be out for multiple weeks, but the Bengals are relieved his injury wasn't worse. Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones has returned to practice after a serious neck injury.

Advertising