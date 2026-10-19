Around the AFC North: Jerry Jeudy's Clutch Play May Silence Trade Rumors

Cleveland Browns: Jerry Jeudy Delivers in Clutch After Slow Start to Season

Jerry Jeudy made the biggest catch of Sunday's victory over the Ravens, which may help the wide receiver remain with the Cleveland Browns beyond the trade deadline.

Jeudy's 33-yard catch and run with under a minute left to play set up the Browns' game-winning field goal in a 13-10 victory. He led the Browns with 69 yards on four catches against Baltimore, and his performance may persuade Cleveland not to trade him before the Nov. 10 deadline.

Rookie wide receivers Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion have become the top two receivers in Cleveland's offense, which sparked reports that Jeudy might be moved. He has played just 58.5% of the offensive snaps, but Jeudy hoped Sunday's game might lead to a bigger role, with the Browns (4-2) in first place in the division.

"It's pretty difficult, as a receiver, wanting to be out there and compete, wanting to be involved in the game plan, wanting to go out there and make plays," Jeudy said via Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com. "But you can't let that discourage you, got to stay focused and wait your turn, week by week, and eventually once your number's called, make a play and that's what I did."

Head Coach Todd Monken gave Jeudy a game ball and praised him for his contributions.

"We're better on offense when Jerry's a part of it," Monken said. "And I can certainly do a better job of incorporating him in it.

"As a man, he said, 'I'm going to battle, and I'm going to fight, and I want to be a part of this team, and I want to help make plays,' and it builds confidence for us to continue to play him."