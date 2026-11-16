Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow Plays Like 'A Great One' to in Win Over Pittsburgh
Joe Burrow gave a three-word answer when asked what kind of quarterback he was during his latest performance.
"A great one," Burrow said via Ben Baby of ESPN.com.
Nobody argued with Burrow after he completed 35 of 44 passes for 409 yards and four touchdowns, leading the Bengals to a 38-18 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on "Sunday Night Football."
Burrow became the third player in NFL history to throw at least 20 passing touchdowns in a five-game span, according to ESPN Research. The other two who've done it are all-time greats Tom Brady and Peyton Manning.
It was the fifth straight win for the Bengals (7-2) and gave them sole possession of first place in the AFC North. Meanwhile, another monster game by Burrow fueled more talk that he should win the MVP award for the first time in his career.
According to Next Gen Stats, Burrow was a perfect 12 for 12 against Pittsburgh's blitz.
"I'm not watching every game, but I can promise you people who aren't talking about him aren't watching all of our games," Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor said. "Because if you are, it's really hard to say this dude's not the best player on planet Earth."
The Bengals have scored at least 30 points in five straight games for the first time in franchise history, and opponents have been unable to contain Burrow and wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Chase had his most productive game of the season against Pittsburgh with 11 catches for 231 yards. While Pittsburgh managed to keep Chase from scoring, Burrow threw two touchdown passes to running back Chase Brown and one apiece to Dohnte Myers and Drew Sample.
After missing the playoffs the past three seasons, Burrow is red-hot, but he's not content.
"Nobody's winning the division with seven wins," Burrow said. "Nobody is making the playoffs with seven wins. We certainly aren't satisfied."
The Bengals visit the Washington Commanders (3-5-1) in Week 11 on Monday night.
Pittsburgh Steelers: Starting Guard Mason McCormick Carted Off With Ankle Injury
Adding to their defeat, the Steelers also may have lost starting left guard Mason McCormick to an ankle injury.
The concern on his teammates' faces was obvious as they watched McCormick carted off wearing an air cast after an injury that appeared to be serious. Head Coach Mike McCarthy did not have an immediate update on McCormick after the game.
"I think just the love for him is very evident and continues in the training room right now," McCarthy said via Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com. "So we'll speak on that when the time is right."
McCormick has made 39 consecutive starts after moving into the starting lineup in 2024 during his rookie season. After beginning his career at right guard, he switched to the left side this year.
Spencer Anderson is expected to replace McCormick in Pittsburgh's starting lineup, as the Steelers hope for the best regarding their injured teammate. Players immediately began waving for the training staff when they looked at McCormick's ankle after he went down.
"Made a lot of us sick to our stomach," left tackle Troy Fautanu said. "I mean, seeing stuff like that. I had never seen anything like that before. But obviously prayers up for Mason. Just making sure we're checking on the person, not really the player right now."
The Steelers (6-3) will visit the Philadelphia Eagles (2-7) in Week 11.
Cleveland Browns: Another Comeback Victory Continues Good Vibes
The Browns (6-4) have been kings of the comeback this season.
They're trailed at some point in every game and are the first team in NFL history to win their first six games by four points or fewer, according to ESPN Research.
Cleveland's latest escape was Sunday's 27-24 win over the Houston Texans (3-6) after the Browns trailed, 17-0, in the second quarter. After sitting out Week 9 (concussion), quarterback Deshaun Watson completed 25 of 40 passes for 312 yards to lead the rally. Running back Quinshon Judkins scored the game-winning touchdown on a 5-yard run with 53 seconds left to play.
Watson played his first four NFL seasons in Houston, but he sat out the 2021 campaign after requesting a trade and being accused of sexual assault and inappropriate conduct by more than two dozen women. He was traded to the Browns in March 2022, but after Sunday's game, Watson downplayed the emotions of beating his former team.
"People know the history behind it," Watson said via Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com. "Didn't leave on a good note, but it's all love for the city of Houston, the fans there, the players there, some of the staff there most definitely that I got to see today."
Head Coach Todd Monken wasn't happy his team fell behind early again, but he was proud of the response.
"I wish collectively [Watson] and I together would play better early and coach better early, and we didn't have to get to this," Monken said. "It's been a credit to our team, our guys up front. And like I said, we got a special group. It says a lot about Deshaun. And I'm happy for him. ,,, I don't care what he says. This meant a lot."
The Browns currently sit in the seventh playoff spot in the AFC. They would be one game ahead of the Ravens if Baltimore wins on "Monday Night Football" and two up if the Ravens fall to the Los Angeles Chargers.
The Browns will enjoy a bye in Week 11 before hosting the Las Vegas Raiders (4-6) in Week 12.