Cleveland Browns: Another Comeback Victory Continues Good Vibes

The Browns (6-4) have been kings of the comeback this season.

They're trailed at some point in every game and are the first team in NFL history to win their first six games by four points or fewer, according to ESPN Research.

Cleveland's latest escape was Sunday's 27-24 win over the Houston Texans (3-6) after the Browns trailed, 17-0, in the second quarter. After sitting out Week 9 (concussion), quarterback Deshaun Watson completed 25 of 40 passes for 312 yards to lead the rally. Running back Quinshon Judkins scored the game-winning touchdown on a 5-yard run with 53 seconds left to play.

Watson played his first four NFL seasons in Houston, but he sat out the 2021 campaign after requesting a trade and being accused of sexual assault and inappropriate conduct by more than two dozen women. He was traded to the Browns in March 2022, but after Sunday's game, Watson downplayed the emotions of beating his former team.

"People know the history behind it," Watson said via Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com. "Didn't leave on a good note, but it's all love for the city of Houston, the fans there, the players there, some of the staff there most definitely that I got to see today."

Head Coach Todd Monken wasn't happy his team fell behind early again, but he was proud of the response.

"I wish collectively [Watson] and I together would play better early and coach better early, and we didn't have to get to this," Monken said. "It's been a credit to our team, our guys up front. And like I said, we got a special group. It says a lot about Deshaun. And I'm happy for him. ,,, I don't care what he says. This meant a lot."

The Browns currently sit in the seventh playoff spot in the AFC. They would be one game ahead of the Ravens if Baltimore wins on "Monday Night Football" and two up if the Ravens fall to the Los Angeles Chargers.