Around the AFC North: Todd Monken Fires Back at Mike Tomlin After Browns' First Win

Cleveland Browns: Todd Monken Gets First Win and Responds to Mike Tomlin's Diss
Todd Monken got his first win as the Browns' head coach and took aim at former Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin when it ended.
Tomlin used his platform as an NBC television analyst to criticize the Browns after they were blown out in Week 1, saying, "The Browns is the Browns." That phrase was coined by former Steelers wide reliever JuJu Smith-Schuster, who dissed the Browns with that line before a Cleveland-Pittsburgh playoff game.
After Cleveland's 23-19 come-from-behind road win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Monken closed his post-game press conference with emotion and an expletive. He said the Browns took offense to Tomlin's comment.
"Browns are gonna Browns. (Expletive) that!" Monken said, via Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com. "The guys took that to heart."
On NBC's Sunday night pre-game show, Tomlin laughed off Monken's comeback.
"Hey, I'm glad that I can still motivate, although I'm not coaching anymore," Tomlin said.
On the field, Cleveland quarterback Deshaun Watson (24-of-30, 238 yards, two touchdowns, no turnovers) made his case to keep the starting job in his first win since 2024.
"Every week I'm getting more confident and more comfortable with myself," Watson said. "I'm healthy. I trust the work that I've put in the last two years and [if] you got to put the ball in my hands, I'm ready for it."
Monken would not say whether Watson or Shedeur Sanders would start Week 3 in Cleveland's home opener against the Carolina Panthers (1-1).
"I'm going to enjoy this win," Monken said. "I'm so happy for him (Watson). I mean, good for him. Good for 22 months working his [butt] off to get to where he's at. I'm going to leave it at that."
Pittsburgh Steelers: Mike McCarthy Takes Blame as Aaron Rodgers Weighs in on Play Calling
Neither the Steelers' offense nor starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers looked good during their 20-3 loss to the New England Patriots. The Steelers have scored just one touchdown in 25 offensive possessions this season. Head Coach Mike McCarthy, who is also the play caller, accepted the blame after Sunday's loss.
"I'm calling the offense. I have to get the detail better," McCarthy said via Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com. "So if you need someone, fire away because I felt it on Wednesday and Thursday. I'm a veteran coach. I know better, and I didn't do a good job.
"Offense needs to be better. Mike McCarthy needs to be better."
Rodgers (23-of-39, 187 yards, one interception, one lost fumble) indicated he would provide more input into the play calling moving forward.
"In a game like today when there wasn't a lot of flow to it, we need to be better, and it starts with me," Rodgers said, via Andrew Fillipponi of Pittsburgh's 93.7 The Fan. "Making sure Mike knows what's working, what's not working, our coaches know, so we can call stuff we feel we like gives us a better chance."
The Steelers (1-1) host the Bengals (2-0) in Week 3.
Cincinnati Bengals: Strong Defensive Showing Makes Early-Season Statement
The Bengals became the AFC North's only undefeated team and did not allow a touchdown during their 20-6 road win against the Houston Texans.
According to ESPN Research, Cincinnati allowed its fewest points in a road game since 2015.
"Holding them to no touchdowns? That's a pretty good statement," Bengals defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence said via Ben Baby of ESPN.com. "Winning the game? That's another great statement."
Lawrence, acquired via trade with the New York Giants, made a huge play when he stopped Texans running back David Montgomery on fourth-and-1 at Cincinnati's 18-yard line. Cincinnati defensive lineman Jonathan Allen, acquired during free agency, described the impact Lawrence was having on the entire defense.
"On runs, you have to double him," Allen said. "On passes, you have to chip him. You always have to know where he's at. He just commands so much preparation, it frees up a lot of other guys."
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was sacked five times, but he threw two touchdown passes to Ja'Marr Chase and was glad Cincinnati didn't have to rely on offensive fireworks.
"If you put points on the board, we're going to win with our defense," Burrow said.