Around the AFC North: Todd Monken Fires Back at Mike Tomlin After Browns' First Win

Cleveland Browns: Todd Monken Gets First Win and Responds to Mike Tomlin's Diss

Todd Monken got his first win as the Browns' head coach and took aim at former Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin when it ended.

Tomlin used his platform as an NBC television analyst to criticize the Browns after they were blown out in Week 1, saying, "The Browns is the Browns." That phrase was coined by former Steelers wide reliever JuJu Smith-Schuster, who dissed the Browns with that line before a Cleveland-Pittsburgh playoff game.

After Cleveland's 23-19 come-from-behind road win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Monken closed his post-game press conference with emotion and an expletive. He said the Browns took offense to Tomlin's comment.

"Browns are gonna Browns. (Expletive) that!" Monken said, via Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com. "The guys took that to heart."

On NBC's Sunday night pre-game show, Tomlin laughed off Monken's comeback.

"Hey, I'm glad that I can still motivate, although I'm not coaching anymore," Tomlin said.

On the field, Cleveland quarterback Deshaun Watson (24-of-30, 238 yards, two touchdowns, no turnovers) made his case to keep the starting job in his first win since 2024.

"Every week I'm getting more confident and more comfortable with myself," Watson said. "I'm healthy. I trust the work that I've put in the last two years and [if] you got to put the ball in my hands, I'm ready for it."

Monken would not say whether Watson or Shedeur Sanders would start Week 3 in Cleveland's home opener against the Carolina Panthers (1-1).