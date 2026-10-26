Around the AFC North: Steelers and Browns to Square Off for Division Lead in Week 8

After spending the early portion of his career splitting carries with former Pittsburgh running back Najee Harris, Warren has taken over as the lead back and become an offensive force. Warren set the tone with a 29-yard run on his first carry against a Saints team ranked 29th in the NFL against the run.

"We knew what we knew about them and so we wanted to, you know, use our strengths against their weaknesses," Warren said via Chris Adamski of TribLive.com.

Warren's production has taken pressure off 42-year-old quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who threw for 212 yards against the Saints, but didn't have to carry the offense.

"Today was really about the run game," Rodgers said. "We knew coming in we could run it against them."

Before leaving for the trans-Atlantic flight to Pittsburgh, Head Coach Mike McCarthy had already turned his attention to the Browns, who defeated the Steelers, 27-24, in Week 3. McCarthy wants to avoid being swept in the season series.