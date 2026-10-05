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Around the AFC North: Bengals Lose Ja'Marr Chase And Tee Higgins to Injuries

Oct 05, 2026 at 12:55 PM
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Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

Bengals WR Tee Higgins (left) and Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase (right)
Matt Durisko/AP Photo
Bengals WR Tee Higgins (left) and Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase (right)

Week 4 was injury plagued for the Ravens, and for the entire AFC North.

Here's a roundup of injury woes for Baltimore's division rivals:

Cincinnati Bengals: Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins Leave During Loss to Jaguars

Bengals top receivers Ja'Marr Chase (concussion) and Tee Higgins (abductor) were injured during a 22-17 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, leaving their timetable to return uncertain.

Chase entered the concussion protocol, while Head Coach Zac Taylor did not have an immediate update on Higgins after he left the game on Cincinnati's final drive.

The Bengals' second straight defeat left them severely shorthanded at wide receiver. Andrei Iosivas is on injured reserve after having thumb surgery, and Colbie Young (knee) missed Sunday's game.

Cincinnati signed Mitchell Tinsley last week, and he had three catches for 49 yards against Jacksonville. However, if Chase and Higgins can't play against the Miami Dolphins in Week 5, the Bengals may explore signing more reinforcements.

The Bengals leaned on Higgins (11 catches, 157 yards) after Chase was injured in the first half, but they were stopped on a potential game-winning drive on their final possession. On fourth down, running back Chase Brown was tackled after catching a pass on Jacksonville's 12-yard line, one yard short of a first down that would have kept the drive alive.

Cincinnati had little success running the ball (23 yards on 15 carries) against Jacksonville, and Joe Burrow threw for 428 yards but also tossed two costly interceptions.

The Bengals (2-2) have missed the playoffs for three consecutive seasons but entered this season with high expectations after being aggressive in free agency to fortify their defense. After losing to Jacksonville, Taylor’s voice was heard through the wall that separates the media room from the locker room, according to Ben Baby of ESPN.com.

Taylor said he was offering encouragement during his postgame speech, and Burrow said the Bengals wouldn't panic.

"We had our opportunities in the last two weeks, but this isn't Armageddon or anything," Burrow said. "We're very confident. We're 2-2, but nobody wins a championship after Week 4."

Cleveland Browns: Sack Leader Mason Graham to Miss Time

Defensive tackle Mason Graham, who's fifth in the NFL with four sacks, is expected to miss a few weeks with an MCL sprain and ankle sprain, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Graham was injured during the Browns' Thursday night victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 4 that lifted Cleveland to 3-1, tied with the Ravens for the division lead.

The resurgence of quarterback Deshaun Watson has been a huge story in Cleveland, but Graham has spearheaded a strong pass rush. The Browns are tied for fifth in the league with 12 sacks, even though star defensive end Jared Verse has yet to record one.

Graham would need to make a speedy recovery to be back in the lineup when the Browns host the Ravens in Week 6 (Oct. 18).

The Browns visit the New York Jets (1-3) in Week 5.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Defensive Starters Derrick Harmon, Jamel Dean to Miss Time

As of Monday morning, the Steelers (2-2) had not announced if they will place defensive tackle Derrick Harmon on the injured reserve list. While Harmon will miss time, Pittsburgh was thankful Harmon's injury was not long term, according to Rapoport.

Starting cornerback Jamel Dean suffered an ankle injury against Cleveland and is also expected to miss time.

Emotions ran high between Head Coach Mike McCarthy and quarterback Aaron Rodgers during the Steelers' loss in Cleveland. McCarthy apologized after he was caught by television cameras using a profanity directed toward Rodgers, who was yelling at sideline for a play to be sent in.

"Communication sometimes is not the best choice of words, but everybody's competing on the field," McCarthy said via Brooke Pryor of ESPN. com.

"I think what's said on the field, the way I grew up in this game, usually stays on the field. That's not the case today. I understand that. But any negative communication on my part, I wish I wouldn't use those words."

The Steelers will host the Indianapolis Colts (2-2) in Week 5.

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