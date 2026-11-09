Around the AFC North: Joe Burrow Gets MVP Talk After Fourth Straight Win

Joe Burrow has been sizzling during Cincinnati's four-game winning streak, and his teammates believe he will be named the league's MVP for the first time.
"He should have [already] won the MVP," Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase said via Ben Baby of ESPN.com after Cincinnati's 34-17 victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Madrid. "I said this when we went to the Super Bowl [after the 2021 season] and he didn't get it that year. I mean, he's up for it every year."
Burrow had another dominant performance against Atlanta, completing 24 of 29 passes for 271 yards and three touchdowns while running for another score. He's only the fifth player in NFL history to have at least four passing or rushing touchdowns in four straight games.
Playing in Spain for the first time, Burrow was intent on having a game to remember. He threw two touchdown passes to Tee Higgins and one to Ja'Marr Chase, who had10 catches for 155 yards.
"I wanted to come out and put on a show for everybody and show what the excitement of the NFL can be," Burrow said. "And the NFL is really all about the stars and players making big-time plays."
The Bengals (6-2) and Pittsburgh Steelers (6-2) are tied for first place in the AFC North and will meet Sunday night in Cincinnati. Pittsburgh defeated Cincinnati in Week 3, but the Steelers will have their hands full trying to slow down Burrow.
"Joe is playing at an unbelievably high level right now," Head Coach Zac Taylor said. "It's difficult to not put the ball in his hand in every play given how everybody is playing around him as well."
Cleveland Browns: Deshaun Watson Will Reportedly Remain Starter
Deshaun Watson will return to starting at quarterback for the Browns in Week 10 against the Houston Texans, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler has reported.
Shedeur Sanders made a case to continue as Cleveland's starting quarterback, completing 19 of 31 passes for 297 yards and two touchdowns in his first start of the season on Sunday. The Browns dropped a 23-22 overtime decision to the New Orleans Saints, but Sanders was at his best down the stretch and nearly rallied Cleveland to victory.
Head Coach Todd Monken evaded the question following Sunday's game when asked if Sanders would remain the starter.
"How long has it been? Thirty minutes since the game ended?" Monken said, via Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com. "I'm not getting into quarterback. If we want to talk about Shedeur, we can talk about Shedeur.
"I'm really proud of him. I mean, I'm really proud of him and how hard he's worked since I've been here."
Watson started the first eight games at quarterback for Cleveland (5-4) but wasn't cleared from concussion protocol until Saturday. Sanders took all the first-team reps during the week and played better as the game progressed. He led a late field goal drive to force overtime, then completed a 39-yard scoring toss to tight end Harold Fannin Jr. after the Saints scored a touchdown on the first possession of overtime.
Sanders unlocked the deep passing game for Cleveland, completing a 60-yarder to Boston and a 64-yard touchdown pass to another rookie wide receiver, KC Concepcion. Watson has only had one completion of more than 60 yards all season.
However, Watson will reportedly be back at the helm in Week 10 when the Browns host Houston and try to end a two-game losing streak.
Pittsburgh Steelers: Wide Receiver Josh Downs Could Reportedly Be a Trade Target
The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday, and the Steelers could reportedly make a deal for Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
"Josh Downs sounds like he could be on the move this week for a fourth-round draft pick," Schefter said on "Sunday NFL Countdown." "Kansas City is interested. Pittsburgh is interested. Teams looking for a receiver are interested."
The 25-year-old Downs has 33 catches for 354 yards and one touchdown this season. His best year was 2024 when he put up 72 catches for 803 yards and five touchdowns.
The Steelers, coming off a bye in Week 9, are reportedly considering adding another target for quarterback Aaron Rodgers down the stretch. DK Metcalf (33 catches, 378 yards, one touchdown) and Germie Bernard (32 catches, 284 yards, one touchdown) have been Pittsburgh's top two wideouts this season with veteran Michael Pittman (foot) injured. The primary red zone targets have been tight ends Darnell Washington (four touchdowns) and Pat Freiermuth (three touchdowns).