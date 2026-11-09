Around the AFC North: Joe Burrow Gets MVP Talk After Fourth Straight Win

Joe Burrow has been sizzling during Cincinnati's four-game winning streak, and his teammates believe he will be named the league's MVP for the first time.

"He should have [already] won the MVP," Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase said via Ben Baby of ESPN.com after Cincinnati's 34-17 victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Madrid. "I said this when we went to the Super Bowl [after the 2021 season] and he didn't get it that year. I mean, he's up for it every year."

Burrow had another dominant performance against Atlanta, completing 24 of 29 passes for 271 yards and three touchdowns while running for another score. He's only the fifth player in NFL history to have at least four passing or rushing touchdowns in four straight games.

Playing in Spain for the first time, Burrow was intent on having a game to remember. He threw two touchdown passes to Tee Higgins and one to Ja'Marr Chase, who had10 catches for 155 yards.

"I wanted to come out and put on a show for everybody and show what the excitement of the NFL can be," Burrow said. "And the NFL is really all about the stars and players making big-time plays."

The Bengals (6-2) and Pittsburgh Steelers (6-2) are tied for first place in the AFC North and will meet Sunday night in Cincinnati. Pittsburgh defeated Cincinnati in Week 3, but the Steelers will have their hands full trying to slow down Burrow.