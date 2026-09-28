Around the AFC North: Deshaun Watson Cheered at Home After Comeback Win

Pittsburgh Steelers: Jaylen Warren Could Emerge As No. 1 Back After Huge Game

Pittsburgh's offense came alive during a 30-27 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, and running back Jaylen Warren led the way.

Warren had a career-best 176 yards from scrimmage, and it could have been a bigger day. He tripped and fell six yards short of the end zone on a 26-yard run, and an 87-yard run was nullified by a holding penalty.

Nevertheless, the Steelers got the win, and Warren may keep the No.1 running back role. He split carries with Rico Dowdle during the first two weeks, but Dowdle was sidelined with a toe injury against the Bengals, and Warren stepped up.

"He is one of the toughest guys I've ever played with and just can't say enough about his energy and the way he runs the football and the way he cares about his teammates," quarterback Aaron Rodgers said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com. "I'm glad he's on our team."

The run blocking for Warren was solid, as the Steelers made changes on the right side of their offensive line. Brock Hoffman (guard) and rookie tackle Max Iheanachor made their first starts of the season, and Pittsburgh's rushing attack came to life.

The running backs and offensive line held a meeting after the Steelers lost to New England in Week 2, and the results were productive.