Around the AFC North: Deshaun Watson Cheered at Home After Comeback Win

Cleveland Browns: Deshaun Watson Feeds Off Crowd During Game-Winning Drive
Deshaun Watson got the reaction he wanted from Cleveland Browns fans after orchestrating a game-winning drive in Week 3.
Feeding off the crowd's energy in the Browns' home opener, Watson continued to solidify his place as the team's starting quarterback during a 21-18 victory over the Carolina Panthers. Watson threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Harold Fannin Jr. with under two minutes to play, capping an eight-play, 65-yard drive. According to ESPN Research, he became the first Browns quarterback since Baker Mayfield in 2018 to lead game-winning fourth-quarter touchdown drives in consecutive games.
To hear Cleveland fans cheering him at home, instead of booing as they did during the Browns' final preseason game, made the win even more special for Watson.
"I wanted to play perfect so bad," Watson said via Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com, after completing 16 of 30 passes for 144 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 45 yards.
"The energy, the fans, it was amazing. They kept believing in us, they kept the energy up. I know there was a little lull in the game, but that's going to happen. But overall, we didn't give up and we fed off their energy."
The entire AFC North is 2-1, but the Browns are the only team in the division riding a two-game winning streak. Cleveland has a short week before hosting the Steelers on Thursday night, and Browns Head Coach Todd Monken believes Watson will continue to improve.
"I'm really happy for him," Monken said. "At the end there, it wasn't perfect, and we got to coach better, starts with me and our offensive staff. But man, is that really cool for him, to make that play at the end."
Pittsburgh Steelers: Jaylen Warren Could Emerge As No. 1 Back After Huge Game
Pittsburgh's offense came alive during a 30-27 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, and running back Jaylen Warren led the way.
Warren had a career-best 176 yards from scrimmage, and it could have been a bigger day. He tripped and fell six yards short of the end zone on a 26-yard run, and an 87-yard run was nullified by a holding penalty.
Nevertheless, the Steelers got the win, and Warren may keep the No.1 running back role. He split carries with Rico Dowdle during the first two weeks, but Dowdle was sidelined with a toe injury against the Bengals, and Warren stepped up.
"He is one of the toughest guys I've ever played with and just can't say enough about his energy and the way he runs the football and the way he cares about his teammates," quarterback Aaron Rodgers said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com. "I'm glad he's on our team."
The run blocking for Warren was solid, as the Steelers made changes on the right side of their offensive line. Brock Hoffman (guard) and rookie tackle Max Iheanachor made their first starts of the season, and Pittsburgh's rushing attack came to life.
The running backs and offensive line held a meeting after the Steelers lost to New England in Week 2, and the results were productive.
"That meeting on Monday was really important for us to just have [the running backs] trust us a little bit more," left tackle Troy Fautanu said. "And obviously shout out to Jaylen for doing what he did today."
Cincinnati Bengals: Defense Vows to Make Corrections After Getting Gashed
Warren's outburst did not shake the Bengals' confidence in their revamped defense.
After scoring just one offensive touchdown in the first two weeks of the season, Pittsburgh scored two touchdowns and a field goal on its first three drives and only punted twice against Cincinnati. It was the Bengals' worst defensive showing of the season, but Pro Bowl defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, who had two sacks, said it was a wakeup call.
"We own it," said Lawrence via Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic. "We know who we are I know the men we have in here. I have no doubt we are going to come to practice next week and be locked in and eliminate mistakes and correct the ones we made."
Lawrence, defensive end Boye Mafe, and defensive tackle Jonathan Allen were all acquired during the offseason to complement Cincinnati's high-powered offense. But as of Monday, the Bengals were ranked 23rd in overall defense and 28th against the pass.
"Yeah, it's always disappointing whenever you put good film out there and then come back in Week 3 and put film out there like this," cornerback Dax Hill said. "Going back to the fundamentals and being fundamentally sound. Those things can hurt you if you don't nip it in the bud early."
The Bengals will host the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-1) in Week 4.